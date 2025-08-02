This post is a bit of a hodge-podge, I am not going to come up with a narrative to tie these pieces together, but rather let you have this information for your own thinking and research.

Recent “weather related” tragedy hit TX on July 4, with a severe and extremely sudden flooding event - was it due to the weather modification projects? See the evidence discussed here, and in this article by

:

Other commentators disagree with assigning blame to the “Rainmaker” company, stating that they are a patsy, covering up the use of military weather weapons that modulate frequencies and “hold” the precipitation in one spot to increase the amount of rainfall. I have not looked into these claims in detail but I assume these technologies exist.

I have discussed aerial and other forms of spraying of chemicals, bacteria and metals by the US Army for both, official bioweapons development programs, and continued operations since the official programs were terminated in 1969.

Part 3

Of course, none of them were stopped. They were simply renamed and moved into private sector and academia under pretenses of “science” and “infectious disease research for defensive purposes”.

Weather modification, governed by laws like the Weather Modification Reporting Act of 1972 and the National Weather Modification Policy Act of 1976, involves intentional activities to alter atmospheric conditions, such as cloud seeding to increase precipitation or suppress hail. These activities are typically regulated by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which requires reporting but does not conduct or fund weather modification.

Video of Brennan on CFR explaining that advances in medicine “reinforce the trend for aging population” and how new “inexpensive” ways to dim the sun, Stratospheric Aerosol Injections (SAI) will create a $10B market:

To add to my collection of historical evidence of military aerial spraying programs, I am including this report on a spraying operation conducted over the city of Minneapolis, MN in 1953.

Aerosol Cloud Behavior Within Cities (1953 Army Report)

This unclassified Army report "Behavior of Aerosol Clouds Within Cities", details a series of secret aerosol-cloud behavior studies conducted in the winter of 1952-1953 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with plans to expand to St. Louis, Missouri, and Winnipeg, Canada. The research, performed by the U.S. Army in cooperation with The Ralph M. Parsons Company and other entities, involved releasing fluorescent particulate material (NJZ 2266, zinc cadmium sulfide aerosol) to track its dispersion and penetration in various urban environments, including residential, commercial, and open areas. It provides extensive data on meteorological conditions, aerosol dosage, and cloud behavior, including how factors like wind speed and building structures influenced particle distribution both outdoors and within buildings at different heights. The report also touches upon logistical challenges, “public relations” efforts (i.e. gaslighting the public and occasionally removing and replacing uncooperative local authorities), and security measures undertaken for these tests. All of this was done claiming national security and interests of national defense, of course.

The study employed extensive meteorological instrumentation and sampling techniques to collect detailed data on aerosol concentrations and environmental parameters.

Aerosol Release and Measurement Methodology

The field tests involved "aerosol generation" through both "point-source release" and "line-source release" of NJZ 2266. This substance was dispersed from a "blower disperser mounted on a moving vehicle," with releases occurring over periods ranging from 5 to 30.5 minutes and quantities from 8.2 to 822.6 grams.

Extensive measurement and monitoring equipment were deployed:

Street-level stations recorded "wind direction continuously," "air and surface temperatures," and "wind velocity, and other meteorological observations."

Rooftop-level stations (typically 35 feet above surface) also conducted "similar observations."

Wiresonde ascents were performed at meteorological stations, providing "comparative temperature soundings" for different areas (undeveloped, residential, business).

Sampling equipment utilized "membrane-filter" technology, placed at various "outdoor sampler at height between 1 and 6 feet" locations and inside buildings.

The collected data included:

"Adjusted dosage-area relationships"

"Isodosage charts"

"Time-resolution graphs"

"Building summaries"

Results: Aerosol Penetration into Buildings

A significant focus of the report is the penetration of aerosols into buildings. The "TABLE III-6: INSIDE DOSAGES RELATIVE TO OUTSIDE DOSAGES AT THE SAME HEIGHT LEVEL FOR SELECTED HEIGHT RANGES" provides crucial insights:

Sub-basement and Basement: These levels showed highly variable penetration, with median relative dosages of "13%" and "11%" respectively, but extreme ranges up to "173%" and "143%." This suggests that while median penetration might be low, specific conditions could lead to higher internal concentrations relative to outside ground-level dosages.

Upper Floors (1-27 floors): Penetration generally decreased with height, but still showed significant variability. For example, floors "1 - 4" had a median relative dosage of "24%" with an extreme range of "0 - 834%." Floors "13 - 17" had a higher median of "38%" but a lower extreme range of "0 - 124%." This highlights the complex interaction between aerosol plumes, building design, and internal air dynamics.

Gross Averages: The overall median relative dosage across all sampled inside locations was "15%," with an extreme range of "0 - 1400%." This wide range underscores the unpredictable nature of aerosol penetration and the influence of specific building characteristics or transient conditions.

This report provides the evidence that this activity has been conducted for a long time, and that materials sprayed from airplanes in this way get into the office buildings and other buildings, especially into the higher floors. Therefore, my hypothesis that this is one of the methods that may have been used to “seed” some unusual illness and claim it is a novel SARS-Cov2 virus is viable, especially for cities with high-rise office and apartment buildings, like New York. Spraying is also pretty easily implemented on subways and has been used by the US Army, too.

Another example from history:

Some examples of ongoing spraying operations:

Minneapolis op today:

UK government is officially planning to dim the sun:

