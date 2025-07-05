Please watch this interview. Mike is an extremely rare category of a true elite human - those who stand up and fight for the truth. He gave me courage to start speaking out. I had no social media presence, and no place to go to when I found the batch variability issue in 2021. He was the first person with any platform who did not dismiss me as a crank and a conspiracy theorist, who listened and helped me publish my findings in the UK.

Art for today: Pacific cliffs, watercolor. Available art here.