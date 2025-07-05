Please watch this interview. Mike is an extremely rare category of a true elite human - those who stand up and fight for the truth. He gave me courage to start speaking out. I had no social media presence, and no place to go to when I found the batch variability issue in 2021. He was the first person with any platform who did not dismiss me as a crank and a conspiracy theorist, who listened and helped me publish my findings in the UK.
People must understand that the train which barely missed them as it was barreling down the tracks and steamrolling people's lives these past five years, wasn't swerving away from them, it was swerving towards them.
Anyone thinking that the train has disappeared down the tracks is sorely mistaken, it has turned around and is heading right back towards us.
Watched it. Mike is a true hero!