Hope everyone survived the solar apoc-eclipse on Monday. This is a quick post to report on an interesting email I received on April 6 from AirBnB:

We’re updating our Extenuating Circumstances Policy and changing its name to make it easier to understand.



The revised Major Disruptive Events Policy will apply to all trips and Experiences taking place on or after June 6, 2024, regardless of when they were booked.



What’s changing in the policy?

Foreseeable weather events at the reservation’s location are explicitly eligible for coverage if they result in another covered event, such as a government travel restriction or large-scale utility outage.

The policy will only apply to events in the place where the reservation is located. Events that impact a guest’s ability to travel to the reservation are no longer covered. Your continued use of the Airbnb Platform from June 6, 2024, constitutes acceptance of the updated Major Disruptive Events Policy.

It seems that the insurance policies of the corporations are being revised to anticipate large-scale government actions, couched as “weather events”. It looks like new lockdowns for whatever pretenses are expected starting after June 6. This is why this policy update reads like: “you might not be able to travel for your booked vacation, but if you are already somewhere, you will be allowed to return home”.

Stay alert and do not comply!

Art for today: watercolor from my recent trip to Arizona.