This post is a commentary on a couple of evolving situations at HHS. First, let’s look at the ongoing rather delicious meltdown at the FDA due to mass lay-offs. The most exciting news is that Peter Marks, head of Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research which oversees vaccines, resigned in a hissy fit, reportedly pushed out over vaccines. Many senior staffers are heading for the exit, too. Thousands of workers targeted for firing. Simultaneously, pharma industry is melting down too, with stocks falling for several days in a row, and even if they weren’t, the uncertain fate of the FDA will produce a hiring freeze in pharma, so the FDA rats currently fleeing the ship may not find the usual cozy spots to land.

Apparently, immediately before his resignation, Marks was promising to test future vaccines for prevention of transmission!

“It’s just that it’s so much more expensive often to get the data that one needs when one’s developing a vaccine about prevention of transmission,” he said, noting that during the Covid-19 pandemic, “the cost just becomes insurmountable” for biopharma companies to look at the interruption of transmission.

Right. There was not enough $billions flushed through the Operation Warp Speed, you see, and that’s why they didn’t make vaccines to actually prevent covid. Can’t make this up! Why didn’t you say so in 2020, Peter? Why did you lie to the public and shilled Pfizer and Moderna injections as 95% effective at preventing covid? He is also lying about not having tested for the interruption of transmission, because this parameter in fact has been thoroughly tested in 2020 and to date - the shots accelerate “transmission” and “infection” by destroying the immune system of those injected and producing recurrent autoimmune bouts of “covid”, aka V-AIDS. This was easily predictable, and was predicted by many people including myself based on the design of the injections.

Previous articles about Peter Marks explaining how this snake lied to the public and in court about informed consent for covid shots, among many other lies that he produced. There is no meaningful/legal informed consent for EUA Countermeasures under PREP Act law, however, practically nobody in the public knows about this. To date, even in the “freedom movement”, very few people understand this. Peter Marks was a crucial actor in concealing from the public the legal status of the covid shots, i.e. EUA (which cannot be mandated) and fronting a fake “FDA approval” play (which is legally impossible until the PREP Act emergency declaration is terminated) so that the injection mandates could be forced on men, women and children, killing and disabling millions of people.

This bait-and-switch scheme would not have been possible without Peter Marks. He should be on trial for mass murder, getting fired should be the least of his worries.

Former FDA Commissioner Robert Califf posted on social media on Tuesday:

“The FDA as we’ve known it is finished,” he wrote.

From his mouth to God’s ears. I hope he is right.

3500 positions (~19% of the FDA staff!) are slated for termination at the FDA, out of 10,000 total HHS staff reductions.

FDA chief medical officer Hilary Marston; the office of the chief medical officer was fired as well

Deep cuts at FDA’s Office of Prescription Drug Promotion, which regulates drug ads

Deep cuts at FDA’s Office of Manufacturing Quality, which protects the public from adulterated drugs and ensures compliance with good manufacturing practices

Cuts to CBER’s immuno-oncology staff

Communications, public affairs, policy and FOIA staff

Some employees who showed up to work at the FDA’s main White Oak campus on Tuesday found out they had been fired when they attempted to check in at security, only to find out that their badges no longer worked and their jobs were gone. They were then escorted by security to collect their belongings.

There is also talk of restructuring and merging the biologics division of the FDA with the drug division.

Alright, so far so good! April started on a decent note - loud wailing emanating from the chorus of useless eaters at the White Oak Campus…

The newly appointed FDA Commissioner, Marty Makary held the first staff meeting yesterday. He apparently did not take any questions. At Wednesday’s address, Makary announced at least one new leader at the agency: Tracy Beth Høeg, a visiting scholar at MIT who led a CDC study on masks in schools, will serve as his new special assistant, staff were told. I briefly scanned through the study which in a nutshell said “Denmark and Sweden were a little more sane”, but overall endorsed all the scam of the covid pandemic. Simply stating that oh, well, children have lower risk we shouldn’t have tortured them… I believe Denmark and Sweden were “appointed” by the covid military strategists to be the post-Overton example of a gentler form of now acceptable biosecurity state tyranny. Implement total terror first, then take the boot off the neck slightly, and that way human cattle can be herded into the New World Order thinking that they obtained the “freedom” back after convincing the government that children can be exempt from masks in school using “gold standard science”. An interesting chart in Tracy Beth Hoeg’s study is this one:

Cancer as the leading cause of death in 1-14yo was not found remarkable by the authors. It’s true that they were focused on covid, but they discussed other disease conditions too later in the paper. In children cancer is 100% attributable to vaccines. There is no cancer in kids without injections of poison. The right hand woman of Marty Makary finds it not worth a thought.

States Sue HHS over Covid Funding Clawbacks

Next piece of news is the Colorado et al. v. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services et al. complaint challenging the termination of $11 billion in public health funding by HHS. Recall that RFK Jr stated that “pandemic is over” and that the $11 billion in grants for pandemic response therefore would be terminated. This was announced while NOT removing the declaration of covid pandemic, which is extended based solely on the opinion of RFK Jr that there is indeed a grave emergency of a pandemic viral illness. This glaring contradiction is not apparent to anyone but those select few who are aware of the PREP Act, which of course includes you, my readers. This glaring contradiction is curiously not apparent to the 25 states and their legal eagles, because there is no mention of it (or even the PREP Act itself) in this complaint.

I can only speculate as to why the Trump admin/RFK Jr keeping the declaration in place, and it probably has to do with the need to preserve the ability of this administration to freely violate the Constitution on the way to the glorious One Health global Technate. The government never gives up their own ill-begotten power.

The government also does not give up money, no matter how “temporary emergency” it was supposed to be. Hence, the 25+ states are suing HHS/RFK Jr, insisting that the “pandemic emergency” and all the related bullshit activities must continue to be taxpayer funded in perpetuity (link to the case):

Executive Summary:

The Plaintiffs are challenging the abrupt termination of approximately $11 billion in funding, effective March 24, 2025. The Complaint alleges that these terminations are unlawful, exceed statutory authority, violate the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), and will cause immediate and devastating harm to the states' public health infrastructure and residents. The Plaintiffs seek declaratory and injunctive relief to vacate the terminations and prevent their reinstatement.

Plaintiffs cite specific examples of “devastating harm” due to the funding cuts for “essential public health services” including:

Colorado: Potential loss of over 190 staff.

California: Termination of over $2 billion in grants impacting disease surveillance, local health jurisdictions, and “marginalized communities”.

Minnesota: Loss of over $220 million, workforce reductions, and cessation of critical programs like respiratory illness surveillance and vaccination clinics.

Rhode Island: Rescission of immunization program funds leading to cancelled vaccination clinics.

Massachusetts: Loss of $84 million threatening rural immunization support and state lab operations.

Pennsylvania: Termination of over half a billion dollars impacting mental health, substance abuse treatment, and public health infrastructure.

The Complaint provides specific examples of terminated grants from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), including their purposes, amounts, and approved extension periods. Many of these grants were intended to continue well beyond March 2025.

As to the legal basis of the lawsuit, the complaint alleges SAMHSA violated 42 U.S.C. § 300x-55 by unlawfully applying the "for cause" provision without identifying any material failure to comply, failing to provide adequate notice or an opportunity for a hearing, and withholding funds without prior investigation. It then throws in the kitchen sink of various laments, such as:

The states assert they relied on the committed funding for their budgets (duh! who could doubt that?)

That HHS failed to conduct any individualized assessments of the grants or consider the benefits of the funding or the consequences of termination.

Arbitrary and Capricious Action

Lack of Statutory Basis for CDC Terminations: The Plaintiffs argue that the CDC Termination Notices lack a clear statutory or regulatory basis for terminating the grants based on the "end of the pandemic," especially since Congress continued to appropriate these funds after the declared end of the emergency.

This last bullet is interesting. The reliance on the "end of the pandemic" as a justification is challenged, as, according to the complaint, many of these funds were appropriated and extended after the formal end of the covid emergency.

Now, this is awkward. There hasn’t been a formal end of the covid emergency. The most recent extension of the covid emergency declaration by the former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra clearly states that we are in the emergency which will last till Dec 31, 2029.

What is very curious here - both, the plaintiffs and the defendants in this lawsuit would like to pretend that neither the PREP Act nor HHS Scy declarations exists, even though paradoxically both parties could have a much stronger argument had they represented the facts. The plaintiffs could strengthen their case by pointing out that the [fake] emergency is not over and thus funding is legitimate and should stay. However, they are using the argument that the money is “normal after-pandemic public health” funding now and in perpetuity, and claim that the Congress intended this as non-emergency ongoing activities. The defendants, as discussed above, could help their legal position on the funding cuts if they openly acknowledge the existing PREP Act declaration, terminated it and THEN cut all the funding. However, I suspect that the PREP Act emergency declaration is essential for the overall march to One World Agenda, which is much more valuable to the Trump administration than clawing back the $11 billion. The PREP Act declarations are never meant to be removed. Currently other countries are voting in the “One Health” laws which are practically copy of the PREP Act, and therefore this noose is supposed to stay on our necks. Additionally, pointing to the ongoing PREP Act declaration for covid would ultimately point to the fact that Peter Marks lied (as discussed in the linked articles above) and none of the covid vaxes are FDA approved, and all of them are non-investigational EUA countermeasures. Pulling on that thread will unravel the entire sweater! Oops. You see why it is crucial to avoid this minefield.

This is why I wanted to write about this case. I am looking forward to reading the HHS motion to dismiss - are they going to point to the fact that the pandemic is not actually over and not ever meant to be over? My prediction is that the HHS MTD will carefully avoid mentioning anything about PREP. Let’s see what happens.

Art for today: Pair of Ravens, watercolor, 10x14 in.