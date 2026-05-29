Dear Readers,

There are 2 videos in this post. The first 13 min video recording is an “addendum” to the podcast which I recently recorded with Cornelia Mrose (2nd, longer video). After recording the podcast with Cornelia, I wanted to make a graphic, illustrating the deception which was utilized by Marion Gruber in her public presentation for Vaccines and Biologics advisory committee on Operation Warp Seed on October 22, 2020. This led to my realization, that I did not fully appreciate the sophistication of the deceptive tricks used by Marion Gruber with (I am sure) help and full support of the FDA legal counsel who have reviewed and approved her public presentation slides. This video addendum will walk you through the FDA scam.

It is crucially important for all of us to understand exactly what the government did here because under current Trump Administration, the HHS under RFK Jr leadership is attempting to normalize this scam, and make everyone believe that EUA Countermeasures enable faster clinical trials, investigations of new therapies and just remove bureaucratic red tape. You will hear the same false narrative that “limited narrow use of PREP enables investigation of new therapies”, from Robert Malone, Jeff Childers and numerous other MAHA propagandists. Nothing can be further from the truth! This scam is designed to remove your rights and enable faster profit for pharma and their investors and politicians purchased by pharma. Let’s jump right into it:

Here is the summary slide explaining Marion’s “investigational EUA” deception:

Next is a 1 hr video recording from my recent discussion with Flashlights Podcast Cornelia Mrose. Please subscribe and follow Flashlights Podcast, I highly recommend it! Cornelia and I will be publishing a series of deep dives into the meeting that took place at the FDA on October 22, 2020. This history is very much worth revisiting because the HHS under RFK Jr is now using the same unconstitutional methods to slow walk all of their remaining brainwashed supporters into yet another fake pandemic. The only thing they can hope for is another “covid” trillion dollar money printing crime spree… they are between a rock and a hard place. Please listen to what they did back then, to understand what they are trying to do now:



CHAPTERS

06:33 An Echo Chamber of Captured Experts

11:55 Marion Gruber’s Misleading Presentation

25:30 No Transmission Endpoint in the Protocol

41:17 EUA vs. Licensure

48:40 Fact Sheets, Informed Consent, Mandates

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Art for today: from my sketchbook, watercolor. Available art here.