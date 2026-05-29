Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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Mic's avatar
Mic
2h

Your point of Jeff Childers carrying water for DJT is becoming more apparent to me. He is intentionally avoiding any admonishing of RFK Jr whenever the situation arises. Very disappointing!

Malone has been an obvious chameleon from day 1

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NJ Election Advisor's avatar
NJ Election Advisor
2h

Sasha - Slaying the dragons of lies

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