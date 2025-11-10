I will get to the main subject of my post, the 1-in-a-million CRISPR “success story” momentarily. To properly frame it, I would like you to read the post from Lies are Unbecoming:

I had been researching and working on this article for a few weeks, when I came across this story of a child’s life destroyed by vaccines. My heart continuously breaks for all vaccine injured children and their parents. However, this particular story is absolutely devastating:

buried deep in Andrew Webster’s 2023 biography The Wolf You Feed, Australia’s most successful rugby league coach reveals an admission so raw, so devastating, that it challenges everything we’re told about childhood vaccine injury and genetic disease. Bennett, a man who has spent half a century perfecting the art of emotional concealment, revealed that his son Justin was brain-damaged by a routine vaccination at four months old. The real tragedy isn’t just what happened to Justin Bennett in 1977—it’s how a clear case of vaccine poisoning has been retrospectively repackaged as a genetic condition called Dravet syndrome, shifting blame from the injection that destroyed a baby’s brain to the parents who supposedly passed on defective genes.

After 40+ years, the victims were further mocked by claiming a “rare genetic mutation” was responsible:

The psychological burden placed on parents by genetic diagnoses cannot be overstated. Wayne and Trish Bennett went from knowing their son was vaccine-injured—an external harm inflicted upon their healthy child—to being told they had passed on defective genes that doomed Justin from conception. This isn’t just a change in medical classification; it’s a fundamental rewriting of moral responsibility. The perpetrator becomes fate, the crime becomes heredity, and the parents become unwitting accomplices in their child’s destruction.

As the author correctly points out “genetic diseases” is another science fraud-omat, where vaccine injury and other iatrogenic harms get repackaged:

Wayne Bennett’s personal testimony about his son’s vaccine injury gains profound scientific support from Jonathan Latham and Allison Wilson’s comprehensive analysis in “The Great DNA Data Deficit.” Their research provides the empirical foundation for understanding how genetic determinism has become what could be described as “at least 70% fraud, possibly as high as 90%” - a fraudulent edifice that serves as cover for mass poisoning and industrial pollution.

Justin Bennet was poisoned by DTP vaccine at 4 months old, suffering seizures that irreversibly destroyed his brain, and for over 40 years his family had to provide round the clock care. In 2019 his parents were blamed for passing on defective genes for “rare genetic epilepsy/Dravet syndrome” claimed by “geneticists” to affect 1:15,000 to 1:40,000.

That was in 2019.

In 2025, a cabal of witches that goes by the name of Philadelphia Children’s Hospital (CHOP) said “hold my beer”, and went for the gold. Enter “Baby KJ” with a rarest genetic diseases of all genetic diseases out there… Now we get to my main story:

“Baby KJ”’s personalized CRISPR therapy for an “ultra-rare genetic disorder”

If you don’t know what CRISPR means, you can read the sci-fi nonsense about it on Wikipedia. Or ask your favorite “genomics expert” in the “health freedom” and they will talk your ear off about it. This Substack does not deal in fraudulent science porn. My personal informed opinion about CRISPR - it’s poison in lipid nanoparticles. I will discuss baby KJ’s specific concoction below, I promise you - it is a very-very exciting bullshit.

As pharma industry and science press breathlessly reported back in May: An infant known publicly as KJ (KJ Muldoon) became the first person to receive a bespoke, patient-specific in-vivo CRISPR gene-editing therapy to treat a life-threatening, ultra-rare metabolic disorder (severe CPS1 — carbamoyl phosphate synthetase 1 — deficiency). The case and clinical details were reported in a peer-reviewed paper and institutional releases in May 2025:

CPS1 deficiency is a urea-cycle disorder that prevents the liver from clearing ammonia produced during protein metabolism; untreated, it causes dangerous hyperammonemia that can lead to neurological injury or death. Standard management often requires strict dietary protein restriction, nitrogen-scavenger drugs, and in severe cases liver transplantation.

What are the chances for a baby to be born with this “ultra-rare genetic disorder”? It’s 1 in 1,300,000, says $cience, without blushing. One in 1.3 million! Gosh, genetic science is amazing isn’t it? 1:15K was bad enough. And that number is made up, mind you, to begin with. However, those Aussies were amateurs. With the “multidisciplinary CHOP-[chop] team” we are in the big leagues. The “team” included illustrious names coming not only from major academia but from places such as Danaher corp, Acuitas (the owner of the LNP weapons platform) and who else, but AmplifyBio, JD Vance’s company!

I had a hunch and went to look it up in VAERS data. I searched for only one of the symptoms of baby KJ’s supposed “ultra-rare genetic disease” - increased ammonia in the blood. I found approximately 80 reports, about half in babies and young children after Rotavirus and TDP shot (the one that crippled Justin Bennet in Australia), and the other half - adults after covid shots. The cases were a spectrum of liver injury, from elevated markers to hepatitis, to seizures and permanent brain damage, just like Justin Bennet’s.

The CHOP-chop team, of course, blamed what is highly likely a vaccine injury (either baby KJ’s DTP shot or the mother’s vaccination during pregnancy), on “ultra-rare” mutation and elegantly pinned it on KJ’s dad being a “genetic mutant”:

The team chose to target the Q335X mutation (from Dad), which required converting a stop codon back to a functional amino acid by changing an adenine (A) to a guanine (G).



They then set out to make a miracle injection juice and called it “kayjayguran abengcemeran, or k-abe”. I don’t know about you, but it sounds too close to “Kayfabe” in pro wrestling to me. Here is the description of the product from the 4500 pages (!!! I am not kidding) of the NEJM paper + full protocol that I purchased. Thank you, paid subscribers, for giving me fascinating things to read before bed to cause functional nightmares:

The drug product (DP) is a liver-targeted, lipid nanoparticle (LNP) base editing therapeutic comprising a messenger RNA (mRNA) drug substance (DS) encoding an adenine base editor (ABE), a single guide RNA (gRNA) DS to engage with the ABE once expressed within the target cells, and lipid excipients that provide the LNP delivery system for the nucleic acid DSs. The DP will be administered intravenously.

Wait… let’s rewind… what? mRNA in LNP is a GENE THERAPY??? As in we are “correcting” the “incorrect” ultra-rare genes with it? And it’s not a vaccine? Hello, FDA… Bueller… Bueller… Buellerrrrr….

This “CRISPR” therapy is nearly identical to the covid shots, down to uridine substitution and a similar molecular weight:

The mRNA comprises the 5’ cap, the 5’ untranslated region (UTR), the ABE coding sequence, the 3’ UTR, and the 3’ polyadenylate tail. The ABE coding sequence, 4818 nucleotides in length, is codon optimized with uridine minimization and has substitution of all uridines with the modified nucleotide N1- methylpseudouridine.

Ok, moving on… How was the miracle concoction of the “correct” genes made? Behold is the miracle manufacturing workflow in Figure 1:

All of this looks extremely impressive and “real”. Very big words are used and the chart looks complex and just wow. Look - they used human liver cell lines (HuH-7) modified to carry KJ’s mutation, and then “engineered mice” with KJ’s “exact genetic error” (!!!) They even performed off-target analysis using multiple state-of-the-art tools like ONE-seq, CHANGE-seq, and GUIDE-seq, to make sure the editor wasn’t hitting the “wrong” DNA sequences. All of this science abracadabra is completely clinically unvalidated fantasy, however. They are praying to a made-up computer model.

about how stupid this area of “$cience” really is:

This issue that I have lent on from the start is as such: Both assays of PCR and Genetic Sequencing take place in liquid state, they take all of the ingredients in a powdered chemical format and literally dissolve them in a liquid. How, therefore are they claiming that they can “READ” a nucleotide sequence from left to right, like a physical thing, when the physical thing has been dissolved into solution?

Right, so the very “smart molecular scissors” that carry suitcases of “smart molecular glue” with them know how to read chemicals in water left to right (they are of Western descent, you see, not Asians). The “oligonucleotides” manufactured in labs come as a visibly empty vial. You have to BELIEVE there are “correct” genetics in there! Oh, but in the fine print you also need to read that the vast majority of oligos are produced non-cGMP, so it may or may not be the “correct” genetics in the empty vial. Also, when it is certified cGMP, it can only be certified to about 70% “correct”. Isn’t $cience fun?

KJ received multiple infusions of CRISPR juice with “correct genes” beginning when he was ~6–7 months old. The NEJM paper reported that it allowed greater dietary protein tolerance, reduced dependence on nitrogen-scavenging drugs, and the infant was discharged and thriving while under continued follow-up. Longer-term safety is of course unknown, and no news on KJ’s condition have been published so far.

Liver biopsy wasn’t performed, because the infant was “too fragile”. Oh gosh, they did all sorts of things on him including spinal tap, but not this… Why? But of course, you have to BELIEVE the “genetics were corrected”. Nobody wants hard evidence of anything because they know, deep down, that they are praying to a false computer god and manufacturing fraud.

Well, who cares about that baby anymore… Can’t jab him with personalized-mRNA-in-LNP-notvaccine-no-no-noTM) continuously. Not yet anyway. To enable continuous jabbing with mRNA-LNP-notvaccine of many more babies with incorrect genes,

CHOPsters are going for the FDA approval!

According to Endpoint News:

Now the scientists behind that breakthrough are ready to make more custom drugs in a clinical trial that could begin next year. Speaking at the European Society for Gene and Cell Therapy meeting in Spain on Tuesday, Kiran Musunuru, the University of Pennsylvania scientist who co-led the development of Baby KJ’s therapy, said he recently met with the FDA to discuss a “master protocol” for a Phase 1/2 trial that will recruit patients with one of six urea cycle disorders, and could turn Baby KJ’s one-off therapy into an approvable, repeatable procedure. The group of metabolic diseases are rare but well understood.

There is a lot to unpack in that last sentence. First of all, notice branding of the “metabolic disease” throughout. I have seen it in so many places, I am beginning to think that Calley “Metabolic” Means is approving all of the pharma-academia-government talking points on any injected poison, aka “biologic”. It’s all for those ultra-rare but simultaneously, very common “metabolic diseases”. I advise you, my readers, to think “cover up of vaccine injury” every time you hear an HHS apparatchik, pharma stooge or MAHA e-girl (of any gender) waxing poetical about “metabolic illness”. Second, how can an “ultra-rare” disease that occurs 1 in 1.3 million be “well understood”??? Has anyone conducted any prospective clinical studies on such a rarity? No! That’s prohibitively expensive and would take about 400 years to complete, given the degree of rarity. Of course the “understanding” comes from - you guessed it - praying to the false computer god and using baby KJ as a disposable monkey. That’s because the new MAHA-FDA, unlike the previous bad Biden FDA, wants to protect the monkey-monkeys.

Endpoints News spoke with Musunuru (the lead author of the k-[f]abe CRISPR juice making project) and published the Q&A. This discussion revealed “the FDA’s unexpected leniency in nearly eliminating the need for animal studies in the upcoming clinical trial. The main concern is not studying safety and toxicology in animals before jabbing newborns with mRNA, but “equitable clinical trial”, you see. And by “equitable”, what is really meant is - the taxpayers must pay for CHOPsters to jab the newborns with mRNA, aka “reimbursement”:

Endpoints: So how is a clinical trial more equitable? Musunuru: If you only need five patients or 10 patients to get a conditional approval, you will pretty quickly fill that trial. Once you get the approval, it becomes reimbursable. Then it becomes self-sustaining. Because at least you can make back what you’re putting into it.

And when we talk “reimbursement” for “gene therapies”, it can be $ millions per dose!

Endpoints: In addition to the urea cycle disorder study, you’re also working on an umbrella study to develop CRISPR drugs for several different mutations that cause PKU, another metabolic disease. How did your meeting with the FDA go for that? Musunuru: For PKU, we proposed doing toxicology studies in non-human primates and rats for two out of six variants. Then for variants three, four, five and six, only do in vitro cell studies. And the FDA came back to us — with a little bit of a surprise — and said you only need to do toxicology studies for one of the six variants, and it can be either non-human primate or rat, not both, because they want to spare animals. So that’s maybe something a little bit new. And then — I think this was a concession to us as academics — they said that the toxicology study does not need to be full-GLP [good laboratory practices — a standard used in development work]. It can be GLP-like as long as we document the differences. We got everything we asked for and more. The day after we had that interaction, we filed a request for a meeting on urea cycle disorders. The door is open, let’s just get as much as we can through it.

Right. What a fantastic last sentence, explains it all, doesn’t it? The new MAHA-FDA wants to “spare the animals” and also doesn’t need GLP anymore, which is, by the way, legally obligated for a Biologics License, BLA, but who cares anymore about laws.

In the meantime, as I was writing this article, this news came across my feed about another CRISPR miracle maker, the company called Intellia. Patient in Intellia CRISPR trial dies after being hospitalized with liver injury.

A man in his early 80s who was recently hospitalized with liver injury, a few weeks after receiving an experimental gene editing therapy, died on Wednesday night. The exact cause of the patient’s death, which Intellia Therapeutics announced Thursday afternoon, wasn’t immediately clear, the company said. Last week, Intellia reported that he developed grade 4 elevations of two biomarkers — liver transaminases and bilirubin — that met the criteria for Hy’s Law, a clinical benchmark that indicates a patient is at risk for severe — and potentially fatal — drug-induced liver injury.

The experimental therapy, called nexiguran ziclumeran, uses lipid nanoparticles to deliver the gene editors, which then inactivate the gene encoding the misfolded proteins. Right, these are also mRNAs in LNP notvaccines!

It’s not the first time someone has died during a clinical trial of a gene editing therapy, admits pharma shilling press. Well, we know that don’t we, millions have died and got severe injuries from mRNA shots that are notgenetherapies!

A man who had a custom epigenetic editing therapy made for his rare form of muscular dystrophy died from an immune reaction to the treatment in 2022.

I have to pause here for a sec. “Epigenetic editing” is such a mindfk! “Epigenetics” is defined as “the study of changes in gene expression that occur without altering the DNA sequence”. What epigenetic really is - a rescue device, because “genetics” is a bullshit religious ritual where a computer god is worshipped, and thus cannot explain anything about heredity, biologic normality, abnormality, illness, etc. So “epigenetics” to the rescue. How are they “editing” that… beats me. Well, we know how, they killed the guy…

But scientists determined the large dose of viral vectors used to deliver the therapy to his muscles—and not the CRISPR machinery itself — was to blame.

…and blamed it on his defective muscles that the “epigenetic editing” was supposed to cure! Readers, I swear, I just copy-pasted all this from the experts, I am not making this up.

Another person died from cardiac arrest five weeks after receiving a cholesterol-lowering base editing drug developed by Verve Therapeutics in 2023. That death was deemed unrelated to the drug. Another patient the company was testing had a severe myocardial infarction the day after getting the therapy that was deemed “potentially related to the treatment.”

Well oops. I think we need a wellness check on baby KJ, don’t we?

