Due Diligence and Art

Dr Linda
Dr Linda
1h

I don’t even know what to say. Maybe the answer is to avoid the medical community.

We need to face the fact that somethings can’t be fixed. Big pHarma is not into it for us.

Just think about it, 1 in 1.3 million. There clearly isn’t a lot of data. What a scam. T he at poor baby.

I assume this was made up to simply protect the DPT vaccines.

Rob (c137)
1h

Crispr is useless and all we get are hype stories like cloned sheep and glow in the dark animals (never mind that they were injected with chemicals that glow in the dark).

I also question whether GMOs are real.

The most bullshit are Terminator seeds that make no fertile seeds somehow ended up in other fields and this lead to lawsuits by the GMO companies.

It makes no sense if the seeds cannot propagate and supposedly require purchase of new seeds every season.

If they stole the seeds instead, that's not stealing from the company but another farmer that already paid for them.

So why the GMO and crispr narratives? Because the idiot supreme Court agreed that if life was modified, it could be patented. That's how they sue farmers, claiming theft of patented code.

Genetics is not consistent and this article has good examples of how it fails even in DNA matching.

http://controlstudies.substack.com/p/the-dna-hoax-0a2

Why?

Because GENETICS IS A PSEUDOSCIENCE

IT'S NEVER DELIVERED ANYTHING ACTUALLY USEFUL!

