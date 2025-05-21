Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ricardo Padilla's avatar
Ricardo Padilla
1h

Nothing has changed the pharmaceutical mafia owns both demoncrats and Republicans.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Craig B's avatar
Craig B
37m

"Neither Makary nor Prasad, nor anyone at the FDA are burdened by minor issues like recommending KNOWN, DEMONSTRATED harmful, miscarriage, stillbirth and sterility causing substances for pregnant women or conducting medical experiments on children that ONLY carry risk to the subjects while offering no possible benefit." Sums it up brilliantly. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Latypova
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture