If you stand on a river bank and wait for failed gene therapies to float by… you will be flooded! Admission of failure from the pharma propaganda outlets, on the other hand, is a rare event. This washed up in my inbox recently:

“Exclusive: CRISPR delivery startup, based on UC Berkeley and UCSF science, shuts down.”

and, an even more damning long article questioning the future of the entire CRISPR segment:

“Will CRISPR matter?”

I am posting some excerpts here, with my commentary.

First, what is CRISPR? It is a Nobel Prize winning (of course) “gene editing” technology, long hyped-up as a revolution in health and medicine, and advertised as absolutely 100% functioning and real method for making genetically modified organisms (GMOs) of animals, plants and even humans. Wikipedia says:

The technique is considered highly significant in biotechnology and medicine as it enables editing genomes in vivo and is precise, cost-effective, and efficient. It can be used in the creation of new medicines, agricultural products, and genetically modified organisms, or as a means of controlling pathogens and pests. It also offers potential in the treatment of inherited genetic diseases as well as diseases arising from somatic mutations such as cancer. However, its use in human germline genetic modification is highly controversial. The development of this technique earned Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2020.

They even put someone in China in jail for reportedly making GMO designer babies with this technique. So, it must work, right? If you can make an entire designer baby, or cows without horns, then you should be able to fix someone’s vision with this method, i.e. fix just one feature instead of the whole baby! Turns out, no. You can’t. Also, the hornless cows were a major screw up (MIT Review in 2019). And, it turns out that when scientific proof is required for CRISPR claims in drug development (not in liability- and regulation-free vaccines) it resolutely fails!

The first news story is about a failed startup with an impressive pedigree from UCSF and Berkley and no lack of cash:

Spotlight Therapeutics, a startup with a bold vision for delivering CRISPR therapies into the body without the need for viral vectors or lipid nanoparticles, has shut down, Endpoints News has learned. The San Francisco-based company had more than 40 employees at its peak and raised $66.5 million in two rounds of funding since its debut in 2020.

I should give credit to this company for publishing on their failure before shutting down. Typically, negative results are not published in science literature, creating a never ending hype cycle and leading to ever more fantastical claims and technological delusions among the lay public and the professionals alike.

A preprint published on bioRxiv on New Year’s Eve reveals that the company struggled to get enough of its CRISPR treatment into cells. Even when the therapy was injected directly into the eye, only 7% of retinal cells were edited, on average, in mice. The editing rate was less than 1% in minipigs, a larger lab animal sometimes used as a stepping stone to clinical trials.

The conclusion here is that even with direct injection into the cells targeted for transfection and “gene editing”, the transfection fails 99% of the time. This is the rate of failure for the so-called “naked DNA” transfection, without using delivery vehicles like lipid nanoparticles (LNP) which are used in the mRNA covid shots. The sole reason of those delivery technologies in the covid shots is to transfect more cells all over the body and thus kill and damage them more effectively.

Not surprisingly, in the same article the Endpoins News admits that covid-19 mRNA injections are a gene therapy after all (emphasis added):

Ironically, Spotlight was one of the few companies devoted to CRISPR’s biggest technical bottleneck: delivering it to the right part of the body. Most gene editing companies are packaging the genetic blueprints for CRISPR treatments into the viral vectors used by more traditional gene therapy companies or in the lipid nanoparticles popularized by the Covid-19 vaccines. Both approaches have limitations, including the high cost and immune reactions to the viruses and the unsolved challenge of getting nanoparticles unstuck from the liver, which soaks them up like a sponge.

Wait… “immune reactions to viruses” are BAD? Liver is damaged by nanoparticles? Pfizer lied? Can we sue Pfizer? We can sue Pfizer!!! Ok, I couldn’t resist. Back to my story.

Yes, delivering the “gene editing” feature to the right parts of the body is the first reason why all “gene editing” fails, no matter what technology is used. The second most important reason for failure - genes are imaginary mathematical models. This was true when Moderna repeatedly failed to produce any product despite billions in funding - the cargo would either not get anywhere or would distribute to all organs and produce huge toxicities. The latter became the “safe and effective vaccine” approach, because it certainly works for intentional poisoning. Since vaccines are intentional poisons, whatever is considered a safety risk for a drug therapy is considered always awesome for purposes of vaccination regulations. Herein lies the problem of CRISPR and all gene therapies in general:

They all fail except when intentionally developed as poisons, aka vaccines.

Looking at the entire CRISPR industry segment.

The second news story from Endpoints which I am covering here looks at all existing CRISPR companies and, in an unexpected moment of honesty, makes some bleak predictions. I looked up the stock performance of the whole sector, and I came up with this graph:

Note that CRISPR Therapeutics is the company for which Robert Kennedy Jr disclosed stock holding in his Congressional ethics disclosure. It’s the only company in the sector with an approved product (more about this below). I don’t know when he bought the stock, however, the 5 year returns are zero to negative. A senior executive in the company is one Stephen Kennedy. I don’t know if they are related, but if so, this may explain the investment as “friends and family” which is routine. What is a bit more concerning to me - CRISPR Therapeutics received a grant from Bill and Melinda Gates foundation in Dec 2020, ostensibly to work on HIV. It is not clear what, if anything CRISPR can do in HIV, I believe these “HIV grants” are just cover stories BMGF is marking their territory with. I have seen the same “HIV grant from BMGF” given to Pfizer, Moderna, and many other usual suspects.

According to the Endpoints News, as recently as 2023, the CEO of CRISPR Therapeutics Samarth Kulkarni was promising that his venture will be worth $100 billion! Today it is valued at $4.5B, still way too high, based on ~$60M in expected 2025 revenue and very low demand for their total BS magic juice. If I were a major shareholder, I would think that I had been fed lies not dissimilar to the ones that Elizabeth Holmes of Theranos is currently in prison for. Let’s see what the future holds for Mr. Kulkarni. For some reasons, “it’s working” but it’s also “not working” at the same time:

The majority of public gene editing companies have lost half their value or more in the past year, despite showing evidence their treatments are working. Gene editing startups, which used to launch like clockwork, have struggled to raise money, forcing one high-profile MIT spinout (Tome Biosciences) to shut down. Companies across the sector are cutting their staff (Editas cuts 65% staff) and trimming their drug pipelines (Intellia cuts 27%).

According to a recent report from the investment bank William Blair, gene editing stocks fell 56% last year, far and away the worst performing subsector of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index. In the bank’s end-of-year survey of investors, only 13% indicated an interest in gene editing, while 92% were interested in small molecules, more traditional drugs typically taken as pills.

We can’t let the total technical failure prevent us from the money-making success, says one really smart expert at Berkley. Stop the CRISPR hesitancy now!

“The same year we’re celebrating our greatest achievement is when our sector in the for-profit space is in the greatest danger since it started,” Fyodor Urnov, director at the Innovative Genomics Institute at UC Berkeley, told me. “We cannot allow market inefficiencies to put in doubt the curative potential and the public health impact potential of CRISPR. But that’s what appears to be happening.”

In a nutshell, I think the public is increasingly becoming aware of how ludicrously dangerous and ineffective these hyped-up technologies are, and the financial markets are also not made of continuous fools. Sometimes they come back to realities, especially after several decades of total failure. The covid mRNA poisons also woke a lot of people up in recent years. The markets giving preference to “small molecule” drugs (non-biologics) is actually a good sign, IMO. It means the return to the rational drug design, if anyone in pharma still remembers how to do it.

CRISPR Therapeutics - a “success” story.

Let’s look at the only CRISPR “success” to date, CRISPR Therapeutics FDA-approved gene therapy for sickle cell disease (a total of around 30,000 people in US and Europe are estimated to be eligible for the treatment). It is claimed to be a “genetic disorder”, and the low hanging fruit for CRISPR as it is only 1-letter “genetic typo”. This should be easy-peasy for the powerful gene hackers who routinely produce all sorts of amazing GMO animals and plants, right? Here the writer nonchalantly admits that CRISPR is better at breaking genes vs. creating anything good (duh, that’s what it’s always been used for - poisoning and subsequent selective breeding to create claimed “GMO” animals and plants):

Sickle cell is the textbook genetic disease, caused by a single letter typo in the genetic code, discovered more than 70 years ago. The fix was obvious, but the tools were lacking. Ironically, CRISPR’s arrival didn’t exactly change that. CRISPR is better at breaking genes than repairing them. Casgevy, though, cleverly introduces a second mutation that essentially counteracts the first one.

They claim Casgevy “works” as it was approved by the FDA and marketed by Vertex Pharma. “Works” is not what you think that word means. For the miracle therapy to “work”, the patient’s body first needs to be totally nuked with a course of super toxic chemotherapy to kill their “faulty” bone marrow cells. Here are the published results of the clinical trial which was used for the approval of Casgevy. As is typical for all gene therapies, the study design can only be described as very expensive fraud. The study of 44 subjects did not have any control group. There is no justification provided anywhere as to why the study did not enroll a group of matched sickle cell disease patients treated with conventional therapy. This disease has been treated for 70+ years, and is not an “ultra rare” condition. Out of the 30K eligible patients in US and Europe, why couldn’t the same investigators enroll at least 20-30 patients treated with conventional approaches? It seems that CRISPR team were focused on cherry-picking the “right” subjects, perhaps those that had a lot of hospitalization events at baseline. In an honest controlled experiment, they would have to likewise cherry pick the controls to match them to the active group, and of course that would ruin the cherry picking! Therefore, the design of the trial makes the results non-representative for the disease area overall.

Furthermore, Casgevy should be regulated as a combination drug: chemotherapy + the new CRISPR drug. That is, if we had honest regulators. Since we do not, the effect of the bone marrow killing chemo regimen was not evaluated in the trial by itself. There were numerous other drugs and treatments included in the protocol, such as red-blood cell transfusions. Since no controls were used, it is not possible to determine what the patients responded to: chemo, or CRISPR, or extra transfusions of blood. But it’s certainly a good way to upcharge $2.2 million for a course of chemo.

Regarding safety, all subjects in the CRISPR Casgevy trial had very serious adverse events, many requiring hospitalization. One subjects died “from covid” after being hospitalized for 100+ days! It is safe to assume that all subjects in the trial were multiple jabbed with covid mRNA injections, although that is also not discussed in the published paper.

The same approach (no controls, other multiple therapies used and not studied separately) was used to approve the first siRNA therapy Onpattro:

Endpoins News article continues discussing the unimpressive financial performance of the CRISPR drug. It seems the sickle cell disease patients are not lining up in droves for this great science:

As of the end of 2024, about 50 patients have started the $2.2 million treatment. Kulkarni says the company is on track. But for some outsiders, it feels like a slow start, compared with the 30,000 sickle cell patients the company believes it could treat in Europe and the US. And it’s a complicated procedure, involving chemotherapy to clear space for the edited cells, and a lengthy hospital stay to recover. One biotech analyst has estimated that CRISPR and Vertex will need to treat about 300 patients a year just to break even.

Yeah, but it could be worse! Look at what happened to Bluebird Bio, CRISPR Therapeutic’s direct competitor with a non-CRISPR gene therapy product approved for sickle cell disease with huge fanfare. In late 2023, bluebird — along with Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics — simultaneously won FDA approval for both sickle cell gene therapies. It was hailed as such a major breakthrough that even the White House put out a statement. That product was Skysona the gene therapy designed almost exactly like some of the covid shots, and, true to form, it caused cancer in 10% of the recipients.

I believe it’s because they used SV40 promoter in their design and “forgot” to declare it. Some people vehemently disagree, but this is moot now, Bluebird Bio is going out of business. Despite several approved and therefore “working” gene therapies on the market, at $3M/dose (!) they are being sold to an investor fund for $29M, probably the value of their lab equipment. In 2017, before any products were approved, the company was valued at $10B. Technological fairy tales do eventually end.

Another nail in the coffin for gene therapies - Pfizer is ending the development and commercialization of its hemophilia B gene therapy Beqvez, which was approved a year ago and has a price tag of $3.5M/dose. The company cited “limited interest patients and their doctors have demonstrated in hemophilia gene therapies to date.” The spokesperson confirmed that zero patients had received the commercial drug since approval. I have been in the industry for many years, and I have never heard of an approved product, especially one hailed as “breakthrough science”, and the one with a massive price tag being not used even once. This must be a record of some sort. It also makes me feel optimistic that the public is getting more aware of this dangerous nonsense.

People are not completely stupid after all. I think the last few years of the toxic mRNA disaster were educational. Even severely ill patients reject mRNA garbage shots, and that’s good news.

Previous articles on this topic:

For a one-time donation:

Buy me a kofi

Art for today: New Lambs, oil on panel, 11x14 in.