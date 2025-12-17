The Citizen Petition can be found here. Please note that unlike political petitions which mostly gather signatures, this is a formal petition to the FDA to correct regulatory actions. If the FDA doesn’t act, this can be transformed into a lawsuit. Public comments are extremely important as they will have to be all entered into the docket. This petition already broke the all-time record for public engagement, having gathered over 100K individual comments the day after it was published. As important context, form letters that merely gather signatures are no longer allowed by regulations.gov, therefore this represents a truly unprecedented ground swell of public engagement. Please continue sharing and submitting comments. People report that at times the system doesn’t allow to submit, this is likely due to us having overwhelmed it (which is great!) Every voice should be heard by the government. They must know that this issue will not go away and will only gather momentum.

This post is a summary of the mainstream media coverage of our petition.

Here is what the mainstream health policy media have to say about this petition:



Axios headline: “Calls to pull COVID vaccines get louder.” In typically uninspired fashion, Axios claimed that CHD is “RFK Jr.’s Anti-Vaccine Group.” Of course, nobody expects journalism from political hacks but Axios could do better than publishing tired labels and plainly false information. RFK Jr resigned from CHD over a year ago and this petition may ultimately result in a lawsuit against HHS. Axios could not counter any of the petition’s statements and used another very stale tactic of “academic consensus says safe and effective”. Our petition is explicitly NOT about safety/efficacy claims. Fact check - false and boring!



KFF Health News (formerly Kaiser Health News): aggregated the Axios story above.



MedPage Today wrote a predictably inaccurate piece, claiming that the petition focuses on fine print and technicalities and is part of RFK Jr’s agenda to take the precious poisons away. They initially couldn’t even get the names of the authors right, calling Ray Flores (CHD external counsel) “Ed Flores”. This has been corrected. Other falsehoods have not.

BioWorld ran the headline: “Petition claims FDA oops! means COVID-19 vaccines misbranded” under “Regulatory” news. BioWorld claims to be a premier source for the biopharmaceutical industry. They are framing it as a procedural “gotcha” attempt based on technicalities of the EUA-to-BLA transition. A petition to revoke a BLA, if entertained by the FDA, represents a catastrophic threat to the revenue streams of major pharmaceutical companies (Pfizer, Moderna). To give credit to BioWorld, they almost correctly characterized the main points:

In the height of the pandemic, the vaccines were granted emergency use authorization (EUA), a pathway that waives some requirements necessary for the IND and BLA pathways, according to the petition.

Not “some”. The word you are looking for is “all”. EUA waives 100% of the pharmaceutical regulations for countermeasures deployed on the unsuspecting public… the rest of what they state is correct:

In moving from an EUA, the vaccines “jumped tracks without satisfying requisite standards to become BLA-labeled,” the CHD said. “By law, manufacturing practices and the data collected while under an EUA status can never satisfy regulatory and statutory BLA standards.” Because the vaccines were manufactured under EUA standards, without continuous compliance with BLA labeling standards, “they cannot remain in interstate commerce because they are, in fact, misbranded products. By law, their licenses must be revoked,” according to the petition. But rather than remove the vaccines from the market, the petition asked the FDA to properly designate them as EUAs for as long as the Department of Health and Human Services’ emergency declaration remains in effect. Currently, that designation is set to expire at the end of 2029.

BioWorld asked one David Dodd, president and CEO of Geovax Labs Inc. (a maker of yet another cockamamie covid “booster”), to opine on something he has no clue about. He did. Showing he has no clue. Alternatively, he does have a clue and knows his little company is toast if our petition succeeds:

He noted that “when petitions or legal challenges target technical aspects of the approval process – rather than the underlying science or safety – it can create hesitancy among companies considering whether to engage in future emergency-response vaccine programs. The concern is not about scrutiny, which is essential, but about unpredictable shifts in how established pathways are evaluated after the fact. . . . If developers begin to worry that emergency authorizations or accelerated approvals could later face procedural challenges, some may choose to focus on lower-risk therapeutic areas rather than pandemic preparedness. This would slow innovation precisely where it is needed most.”

I would like to thank Mr. Dodd for pointing out the vaccine hesitancy that REALLY matters - that of the pharma companies’! Yes, we would like them and their investors to be super hesitant when investing in poisons wrapped in lies. Let me repeat one more time for the kids in the back:

Science is IRRELEVANT to making EUA poisons (and vaccines in general)!

That is precisely why our petition ignores the science, safety and efficacy and talks about what really matters - violation of the federal law and deception played on the public and professionals alike. Yes, “technical aspects” matter. A LOT. Do you know why for nearly 5 years you were told to trust and follow the science, both the mainstream-fraudulent kind and the “freedom science”? That’s because the planners of this genocide knew very well that science arguments are irrelevant to weapons to begin with, and are not going to be entertained by the courts (they deem the FDA the final say on any science). They knew to send everyone on a wild goose chase after “the gold standard science”!

For Mr. Dodd, the threat is that the “established pathway” of lying to the people under the ironclad liability shield of the PREP Act is about to go poof. Tell your shareholders, Mr. Dodd, it is now your fiduciary duty, as you are on the record moaning to BioWorld… oops is the correct headline!



I would like to thank all the outlets that covered the CHD petition, especially those ostensibly on the “freedom side” who covered it in a positive or neutral manner, even though most of them avoided mentioning my name. Not strange at all to me, since I am a persona non grata in both camps. Nevertheless, I would like to thank the following publications for providing accurate coverage of the petition:

The Gateway Pundit

Must Read Alaska

The Epoch Times

