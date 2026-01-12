Update January 12: I was shocked to see several commenters celebrating removal of human dignity and transaction freedom rights from the SNAP recipients. Let me state this: if you think that this MAHA SNAP “experiment” is a good thing because you think you can decide how the poor spend the money you believe you gave them (LMAO!!), or some other nauseating bullshit about how you know better what other people must eat, because you are some sort of self-proclaimed holistic-nutrition-guru-grifter please unsubscribe from this publication. I am not interested in an audience of useful idiots who are helping the New World Order put finishing touches on our digital cages. Today it’s SNAP, and very soon it will be you rationing your CBDC tokens to get your government allowance of “healthy for you” cockroach flour and cancer meat. End of PSA.

Update 2: I couldn’t resist pointing this absolute priceless comment out. In fact, there were several commenters expressing the same level of inability to learn from a very recent round of “health” fascism. This reader expressed an identical sentiment to “no mRNA jab, no place in society” of every covidiot circa 2021, now applied to those who they believe eat “unhealthy food”! Quoting, abridged:

“How about making the individual responsible for their choices? If you want to eat/drink/consume whatever, that’s fine. BUT there will be no health insurance coverage provided to anyone found during interview and exam to have made choices that caused obesity, fatty liver disease, colon, pancreatic, or other cancers, heart disease, etc. The key issue is PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY […]People seem to pay very little attention to what they consume. Perhaps it’s time they did.”

It seems we are in the unending Ground Hog Day scenario…

I know this is an old beaten horse, but worth repeating. The rich are allowed to eat whatever junk food they want and wash it down with gallons of Diet Coke:

However, it’s the poor who must give up the social benefits they were promised by the now bankrupt (insolvent) government, along with giving up their rights - all in the name of “MAHA!” of course.

If you think that drinking Coke (regular or “diet”) and eating junk food is the thing of the past for the new MAHA-conscious Trump 2.0 administration, not so fast, peasant! Here is a quote from an article published by The New York Times, describing the experience of their correspondents in the Oval Office just a few days ago, emphasis added:

He [Trump] played the part of the gracious host, pushing a button that summoned a valet bearing waters and Diet Coke...

Diet Coke and other beverages with artificial sweeteners are now prohibited items for the SNAP recipients in several US states, as discussed below. Useful-idiot MAHA propagandists cheer this as a major advance in health policy.

As a side note, the linked NYT article above is worth the 7 day free trial subscription, and it explains so much about the current state of the nation! I believe the anecdotes witnessed by the NYT hacks are true because Trump is a litigious SOB.

Let’s SNAP back to the main topic, shall we?

The administration of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), historically a federally uniform safety net providing nutritional support to low-income households, is undergoing a transformation effective January 1, 2026. For the first time in the program’s six-decade history, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) has authorized Section 1115 demonstration project waivers that permit individual states to restrict the purchase of specific food and beverage categories. Five states—Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, and West Virginia—will implement distinct regulatory frameworks banning the use of SNAP benefits for items broadly categorized as “junk food,” including sugar-sweetened beverages, candy, and energy drinks.

Historical Context and the Section 1115 Waiver

Since the enactment of the Food Stamp Act of 1964, the federal government has maintained a consistent policy regarding eligible food purchases. The definitions established in the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008 generally permitted the purchase of any “food or food product for home consumption,” with limited exceptions for alcohol, tobacco, and hot prepared foods.

The waivers effective January 1, 2026, represent a reversal of this philosophy, driven by the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) initiative. Utilizing the authority granted under Section 1115 of the Food and Nutrition Act, the USDA has approved these “demonstration projects” to test whether restricting access to foods with low nutritional value can reduce the prevalence of diet-related chronic diseases such as obesity and type 2 diabetes. These projects function as controlled regulatory experiments, approved for an initial two-year period concluding on December 31, 2027, with the potential for annual extensions based on performance evaluations.

I don’t know about you, but I get triggered by “prototypes and demonstrations” ordered by the government, and by normalizing the “controlled experiments” on the population without consent. The historically broad eligibility under SNAP was predicated on a uniform national standard and the dignity of the beneficiary to make independent dietary choices. However, in the new “golden” age this humanitarian view is so passe!

I would like to state that I personally do not support “government assistance” programs. Governments routinely establish monopolies for their crony corporations, and simultaneously throw welfare bones to the population sidelined and marginalized from their own economic success by the barriers erected in order to enrich the elites. There is no inherent need for the welfare state if those barriers are removed. It is also worth noting that SNAP, among other things, constitutes the largest government subsidy to the Walton family, owners of Walmart. The Walmart employee base is one of the largest group of SNAP recipients.

Having said that, I also firmly believe that if we live in a Constitutional society that has welfare programs, then treating the welfare recipients as “less then” citizens should be met with uniform public resistance, not gushing applause.

“MAHA Victory!” - finally, the poor will be forced to eat what Calley Means thinks is “healthy”!

Under the “Health FreedomTM” administration, treating adult people who, for a variety of reasons - many outside of their control - must rely on food subsidies as fellow citizens deserving of dignity and equal rights is officially over.

This is an excerpt from a MAHA-enthusiastic substack by James Lyons-Weiler discussing the “great MAHA experiment” banning SNAP for purchases of “junk food” (emphasis mine):

On January 1, 2026, the most aggressive nutrition-linked reform in the history of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) took effect in five U.S. states. Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, and West Virginia have officially banned SNAP purchases of specific categories of food widely associated with obesity and chronic disease: sweetened beverages, candy, and, in Iowa’s case, all foods deemed taxable under state law. Together, these five states represent a test case for the sweeping policy agenda of the Kennedy-Rollins HHS-USDA partnership, better known under the reform umbrella of Make America Healthy Again (MAHA). This is not a pilot in rhetoric only. These states are not “encouraging” healthier choices. They are altering the legal definition of what counts as food under SNAP, via USDA demonstration project waivers governed by Section 17 of the Food and Nutrition Act. This means the bans are codified into law, enforced at checkout by point-of-sale (POS) software, and fully binding on 1.4 million low-income Americans across these states. The waivers run for two years with possible three-year extensions—enough time to scale or fail in dramatic fashion.

The “junk food” is defined differently by the participating states as discussed below. The outcome measures for this “experiment” are measures of diabetes and obesity in the affected population. The participating states now turn into “experimental” laboratories, by law. James Lyons-Weiler thinks this is a great MAHA achievement:

What matters now are measurable health outcomes. The MAHA reforms are no longer aspirational. They are law. And that turns five states into five data laboratories.

I get serious heebie-jeebies here. The government is enshrining into law their ability to decide on what is “healthy food” for you, codifying removal of your dignity, and, importantly, legalizing and making the permanent link between a form of a digital ID (SNAP card) and both, the food purchase history and the health records of the individual! Talk about one giant leap toward the digital GULAG!

Apparently, forcing your will onto non-consenting adults and treating them as taggable cattle is all the rage in MAHA circles. James Lyons-Weiler doesn’t entertain the idea that this will be applied to him very shortly, too. Sadly, useful idiots never think they will be consumed by the revolution, until it’s too late.

Definition of “junk food” varies by state:

Each state has its own operational definitions of the banned products:

Indiana bans “soft drinks” and “candy,” defining them based on sweetener content and excluding milk-based drinks and refrigerated confections.

Iowa applies the most sweeping restriction by aligning with its own Department of Revenue’s list of taxable foods, including prepared and snack foods.

Nebraska targets both “soda/soft drinks” and “energy drinks,” defined by carbonation and stimulant ingredients like caffeine, taurine, or guarana.

Utah bans sweetened carbonated beverages unless they contain over 50% real juice or milk.

West Virginia adopts a narrow ban on sweetened carbonated sodas, excluding unflavored carbonated waters.

Retailers in each state are now responsible for programming their POS systems to enforce these granular distinctions, many of which hinge on subtle product characteristics that may not be reflected clearly on product barcodes.

A detailed example of how “junk food” is defined by Indiana is below.

Experimental outcome metrics, to be assessed by December 31, 2027:

The human experiment on non-consenting subjects will run for 2 years and will try to determine if restricting the range of feed will make the non-consenting subjects “healthy”:

There are primary outcome metrics that will determine policy success include:

New diagnoses of type 2 diabetes (incidence rates)

Reduction in HbA1c levels among diagnosed diabetics

Number of diabetes medication discontinuations due to clinical reversal

New diagnoses of metabolic syndrome , hypertension , and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and reversals of diagnoses.

BMI and waist-to-hip ratio distributions across SNAP households

Cost-of-care reductions tied to prevention and reversal of metabolic disorders

My Bold Predictions:

Please bookmark this. I am making the following predictions:

The SNAP recipients will continue consuming the same foods they have been consuming, except now they will have to pay for state-defined “junk food” from their non-SNAP funds. Those who live near the SNAP-normal states will drive across the border for food purchases. No adult was ever forced into a particular diet against their will, except in situations of imprisonment, war, famine or enslavement. This MAHA-SNAP experiment is a test and setting of a legal precedent for digital enslavement.

No improvement in the above listed health metrics will be observed.

The government will save some minor dollars in benefits they are otherwise obligated to provide by law. Importantly, the government will further solidify the legal precedent that they can deny human dignity/ equality under law to welfare recipients, all under guises of “health”.

Due to complexity of the technical implementation, some smaller retailers may stop offering SNAP transactions, reducing both their revenue and access to food for the poor. It is unclear what economic impact will result, but MAHA is not interested in that “outcome measure”.

Details of MAHA-induced brain damage to small retailers - Indiana

Indiana: The "Smart SNAP" Initiative

Indiana’s restrictive framework, branded as "Smart SNAP," operates under the authority of Executive Order 25-55, signed by Governor Mike Braun on April 15, 2025. The order directed the Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) Division of Family Resources (DFR) to secure a federal waiver to exclude "candy" and "sugary drinks" from SNAP eligibility. Following USDA approval on May 22, 2025, the state established an implementation date of January 1, 2026. The Indiana model is notable for its expansive definition of "sugary drinks" and its reliance on retailer self-attestation for compliance. The ban applies to "non-alcoholic beverages that contain natural or artificial sweeteners". This phrasing extends the restriction beyond sugar-sweetened beverages to include diet and zero-calorie options containing aspartame, sucralose, or saccharin.

Unlike Nebraska, which exempts hydration beverages, Indiana explicitly bans sports drinks such as Gatorade and Powerade. The rationale is that these products, despite their electrolyte content, contain sweeteners that fall under the restricted category. Similarly, all "energy drinks," including zero-sugar variants like Celsius, are banned. The regulations distinguish between "sweet tea" (banned) and "unsweetened tea" (allowed). This requires retailers to separate inventory based on the ingredient list rather than the product category.

The Juice and Milk Exemption:

Beverages containing milk, milk products, or milk substitutes (soy, rice, almond) are exempt. This protects products like chocolate milk or kefir from the ban. To be eligible, a juice beverage must be "exclusively naturally sweetened using natural vegetable and/or fruit juice". A juice cocktail containing 10% juice and added high-fructose corn syrup is banned.

Pedialyte: In a notable exception to the ban on electrolyte beverages, Pedialyte is explicitly listed as an allowable item. Duh! Don’t you know, it’s owned by Abbott Laboratories? Anything made by a pharma company is by default very healthy, no matter how much junk it contains.

Candy and the Refrigeration Loophole:

Indiana’s definition of candy is "a preparation of sugar, honey, or other natural or artificial sweeteners in combination with chocolate, fruits, nuts, or other ingredients or flavorings in the form of bars, drops, or pieces". This category encompasses chocolate bars, gummies, hard candies, marshmallows, fruit strips, gum, and coated popcorn (such as kettle or caramel corn). The regulation states: "The term does not include any preparation requiring refrigeration". This clause creates a "loophole" where a chocolate confection sold in the refrigerated aisle (e.g., a cold chocolate bar or an ice cream bar) remains SNAP-eligible, while an identical ambient-temperature product is banned. This distinction is rooted in the traditional legislative definition of "food" versus "candy" which, not surprisingly, defies common sense.



Implementation and Retailer Compliance

Acknowledging the logistical challenge of re-coding thousands of SKUs, the USDA/FNS and the state have implemented a 90-day grace period commencing January 1, 2026. During this window, retailers are expected to update their Point of Sale (POS) systems, with full enforcement beginning in April 2026.

Retailers are required to submit a "SNAP Restricted Purchases Self-Attestation of Compliance" form by January 31, 2026. This formally places the burden of compliance on the retailer to identify and restrict ineligible items. The absence of a centralized, state-provided UPC list means that each retailer must independently audit their inventory to determine which products meet the "sugary drink" or "candy" definitions.



The simultaneous implementation of these five state “waivers” creates a patchwork of regulations that varies dramatically across state lines. This fragmentation poses significant challenges for multi-state retailers and manufacturers. For example, now there is a “flour arbitrage” in Iowa, because Iowa’s tax-based definition creates a nutritional paradox where the presence of flour—a refined carbohydrate—grants SNAP eligibility to a candy bar. This “flour arbitrage” means that a consumer can purchase a Twix or KitKat (which contain flour) but is barred from purchasing a Milky Way or Snickers.

Another head scratcher is the sports drinks. Indiana views them as “sugary drinks” indistinguishable from soda. Nebraska, conversely, views them as functional “hydration” tools necessary for physical performance and thus “healthy”. This forces national retailers to maintain separate “allowed lists” for stores potentially only miles apart, complicating inventory management and supply chain logistics.



In yet another hilarious nutritional turnaround - the “diet” versions of drinks and food are banned by all participating states as “unhealthy”. Wow. But The Science says they are zero calories and thus a healthy “diet” choice! No? Hey poor people you can’t have sugar, period, neither sugar-sugar, nor zero-calories sugar!!!



The burden of enforcing these bans falls primarily on retailers. While major chains like Walmart and Kroger possess sophisticated centralized compliance teams, independent grocers face significant hurdles.

UPC Management: Indiana’s statement that "GS1 is no longer being used as a baseline" implies that retailers cannot rely on standard industry data pools to flag ineligible items. Instead, they must manually interpret product labels against state definitions. This manual process is prone to error and inconsistency.

Cross-Border Leakage: The state-specific nature of the bans creates a strong economic incentive for "cross-border shopping." Residents in border communities (e.g., Council Bluffs, Iowa; Evansville, Indiana) may shift their grocery spending to neighboring states (Nebraska, Kentucky) where restrictions are different or non-existent. This "leakage" undermines the public health goal of the ban while penalizing local retailers in the restrictive state.



The requirement for retailer attestations (Indiana, West Virginia) and the completion of pre-implementation surveys adds a layer of bureaucracy to SNAP participation. Small retailers may find the compliance costs—both in terms of system upgrades and staff training—prohibitive, potentially leading to a reduction in the number of SNAP-authorized retailers in rural or underserved areas.



Art for today: Sailboats on Moro Bay, watercolor, 9x12 in.