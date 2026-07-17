In a recent discussion with Steve Kirsch of VSRF, I said that MAHA is not health freedom. Steve argued with my views, and that’s ok. MAHA is, indeed, not health freedom, it is something entirely different from that. In this post we are going to examine the MAHA Alliance financials, which provide some answers to the question that I get very often - “but WHY doesn’t Bobby revoke the PREP Act declarations? Why didn’t he help any victims of the covid crimes? Who owns Bobby?”

We are going to answer these questions by performing a mini-audit of the MAHA Alliance financials from 2024 and 2025.

Thanks to Mary Talley Bowden MD for pointing this out (post on X):

Here is Form 990, with the principal officer named - Del Bigtree.

Total donations in 2024, when Kennedy was running for POTUS were a cool $7.8M!





Who are the Major Financial Donors to MAHA Alliance?

Per Federal Election Commission filings, $6M out of ~$8M total raised came from one person - Elon Musk!

Other notable donors include:

Patricia (Trish) Duggan , an “artist” (LOL, yeah) donated $1M. She is technically a glass artist, yes, but that’s not where the money comes from. Trish and her ex-husband Robert Duggan were shareholders in several companies, including Pharmacyclics and Intuitive Surgical. Pharmacyclics developed the cancer drug Imbruvica and was acquired by AbbVie for approximately $21 billion in 2015. Public interviews indicate that the Duggans’ stake generated about $3.5 billion before taxes and other adjustments.

Timothy Mellon (heir to the banking/railroad empire) donated roughly $197 million across federal committees, including $25 million to American Values 2024. In turn, American Values donated $2.1M to MAHA Alliance. Remember this strange largesse from Timothy Mellon in 2025? He “donated” $130M to “cover US servicemembers paychecks”, because, clearly, the US Government is too broke to pay the military salaries. Maybe the money printing machine was out of ink that day? Haha, yeah, right! A much better explanation for this fit of mega-charity was the fact that at the time Thomas Massie had enough votes in Congress to release the Epstein files… and it just so happens that Mellon’s dad is on the Epstein flight logs, with Mellon bank involved in the sex trafficking litigation, and paying the victims while not admitting anything! But paying them quite a lot nonetheless…

The Rockefellers contributed rather modestly: $400K





Where is the money going?

Contractors:

Aaron Siri was paid $289K…

Gosh, what a lot of flowers MAHA Alliance bought from the “Amaryllis” flower shop in Maryland - a whopping $200K worth of flowers? How many flowers do you need to buy to achieve health freedom?

Bridget Rasmussen took about 270K for “fundraising management”. Who is she?

Rasmussen is the founder and managing partner of Whisper & Roar, a consulting firm that advises organizations on government affairs, communications, coalition building, and strategy. The firm says it works with CEOs, nonprofit leaders, and mission-driven organizations. According to her biography, she served as Chief of Staff to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s independent presidential campaign, where she led operations, communications, fundraising, and ballot access efforts. The same biography states that she later co-founded MAHA Alliance and MAHA Action and served as Chief Operating Officer. It says she helped build the organizations’ legislative strategy and “raised over $15 million” while developing partnerships and advocacy campaigns.

What is “Big Truth Inc.”?

Another entity that’s listed as a recipient of MAHA cash is “Big Truth Inc”. While I couldn’t find a public Texas business listing for “Big Truth Inc.”, I did find federal records confirming that Big Truth Inc. exists and uses that exact address. This business makes filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC):

The amount received by Big Truth in 2024 was $310,000

Purpose of payments: Media production, digital media production, travel, and food & beverage

Based on publicly available information, Big Truth Inc. appears to operate from the same address as Del Bigtree’s residence . It receives substantial payments for media production. Those payments came from MAHA Alliance, the political action committee supporting the Make America Healthy Again movement during the 2024 election cycle. (FEC.gov) Many more payments to Big Truth appear in the expense line items.

Itemized expenses and notable disbursements

The review of detailed expenses indicate that NOTHING was spent on any actual MAHA causes:

$2.5M spent on conferences and conventions, i.e. self promotion, capture of the media and attention space with “authorized” messaging.

~$2M “other” - appeared to have been distributed to other PACs, such as Turning Point PAC (~$500M), to political consultants, media consultants, legal consultants and so forth.

~$1M for travel

~$600K for legal expenses (note: these were not for any covid lawsuits, the legal firms are all political consultants).

You can read the rest yourself. Items that are not there - anything to do with helping the victims of the covid crimes, achieving any accountability or any actual health freedom causes.

2025 Financials (9 months, through Sep 2025)

In 2025, the financial picture of MAHA Alliance was much bleaker, and no surprise, since the campaign largesse and feeding frenzy was over. Financial information available through September 2025 shows that MAHA Alliance drained its accounts to zero, and largely transferred money to MAHA Action.

According to the FEC summary for the 2025 reporting period (coverage through September 25, 2025):

Total receipts: $73,211.15

Total disbursements: $839,390.33

Beginning cash on hand: $766,179.18

Ending cash on hand: $0.00

Of the $800K disbursed, approximately $260K was for operating expenses, distributed to the same group of political, media and legal consultants, and to MAHA Action. In addition, approximately $500M was “donated” to MAHA Action.

Therefore, none of the money went to help the victims or do anything at all that could be called “health freedom”.

Who owns Bobby?

Let’s go back to Elon Musk, who has underwritten the vast majority of the MAHA clowns’ feeding frenzy in 2024-2025, and therefore technically owned that stupid charade. Musk was one of the largest political donor in the US history in 2024, having contributed $43.6 million to Trump and Kennedy campaigns. Timothy Mellon was THE largest political donor that season. Musk is deeply entrenched in all the latest hubris of transhumanism, technocracy and the Epstein’s network. Here are some in-depth investigative articles on this topic from Johnny Vedmore:

Musk and Epstein: The Third Culture Dossier – In 2011, a small group of extremely influential people met to discuss the future of humanity. Among their ranks were Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Nathan Myhrvold, Sergey Brin, and the infamous child trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein. But this was not the first time these powerful and affluent technophiles had met to determine how best to control society – https://newspaste.com/2024/10/31/musk-epstein-the-third-culture-dossier/ Musk and Epstein: SpaceX Offenders – How Jeffrey Epstein and Elon Musk joined forces in 2009 to use SpaceX as a launchpad for Transhumanism – https://newspaste.com/2025/08/02/musk-and-epstein-spacex-offenders/

To be sure, MAHA Alliance’s funding was a relative nothingburger on the scale of the greater political swamp funding. The $8M they pissed away on Del’s show, influencers, flowers, parties, conferences, hotels, consultants, Bridget Rasmussen’s crooked nose job - who cares! It’s cheap. And small.

However, let’s use this to illustrate a greater point. I do not believe for a nanosecond that Musk is his own master, nor that all the wealth and companies attributed to him are his own endeavors. Nobody runs a dozen high tech companies simultaneously and has as many (or more?) children - most of whom Musk won’t be able to pick out of a line up, I can bet on that. Musk is obviously a front man for political, deep state, corporate and foreign interests. The front man is there to cover the real investors and agendas. Most of the time these are not visible at all. However, some glimpse can be obtained by looking at who were those interests when “Musk” purchased X. As it happens, due to employee lawsuit, the company had to disclose that list at least partially.

As reported by Fortune at the time, key investors in Musk’s acquisition vehicle were Bill Ackman (Pershing Square Capital), Larry Ellison (Oracle), another convicted human trafficker, music mogul P. Diddy (Sean Combs Capital), HRH Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Alsaud (Saudi royalty), 8VC, Andreesen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital, among many others. Same venture capital funds also poured $100M+ into Casey Means’ little “metabolic” scam Levels, with thousands of fake users and not much else. I am glad that fraud was never installed as Surgeon General. Buying Casey bought exactly zero for those Silicon Valley a-holes, and I am glad. I take it as a health freedom win.

As previously reported by Debbie Lerman, Musk (and his backers) have a raging interest in mRNA, gene hacking “biodigital” poison. Bobby was financed and installed to make his owners’ delusional dreams come true. Yes, they are all in on it, they are all in the same club, and you are not in that club.

Finally, did you catch the mailing address for Elon Musk’s trust on the FEC forms? The office building is located on E. Mockingbird Lane in Dallas! Do you think this was a random business address? Not a chance.

I will reiterate the point of why I am writing about this: MAHA is not health freedom. All related MAHA orgs - Action, Institute, Values, PAC, etc. - are simply a money syphoning grift and capture network, a political fundraiser that pays for dominance in the “alternative messaging” space. None of the donations they take from you go to any purposes that you think they do. Health freedom is meaningless to them, it’s just a bunch of slogans being used to grab attention of the gullible to cheer and elect “our boys” to political offices. But remember - they are the Epstein class boys and not “yours”. MAHA is at best a show, just like any show on Netflix. Those are profitable for the production companies, the cast and crew members and for their investors, but for you, the people, they are a distraction and a cost. You can watch a million shows about space travel, but they do not make Elon’s Mars colony any less fake.

We now know Kennedy couldn’t care less about his political campaign promises, and the MAHA Alliance financials explain why - he is owned by the same deep state/foreign interest owners as any other DC swamp dweller. It’s cheap and easy for the corporate owners to capture the “alternative space” because the group they need to corral is small and money hungry. However, they vacuum your small cash contributions, your volunteering time, your energy and goodwill, and most importantly - they capture your attention and your compliance. They bully you into fake “unity” (i.e. shut up, hero-worship Bobby and repeat our talking points). They craft the narratives that you hear from every “alternative” large account on social media. If you know about the mainstream Operation Mockingbird, you should recognize the “Resistance Mockingbird”. They are controlled by the same elite controllers!

One thing is guaranteed - you will never be exposed to a mockingbird operation telling you the truth. Therefore, please think for yourself. Please do not support the ops like MAHA, or whatever else they will call themselves in 2028.

Art for today: Old Farm in Mendocino, CA. Oil on panel, 11x14 in.