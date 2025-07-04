Happy 4th of July to my American readers! We are in the midst of a totally peaceful revolutionary war for health independence, that has sadly claimed millions of victims already. We need a Declaration of Health Independence from the cabal of poisoners, like yesterday. Speaking of which, do we have a raging bioweapon-caused pandemic yet, like we were promised by some popular freedom commentators? Or is this now an expected terror attack by Iran? Hard to keep track of what we should be terrified of. Post in comments about the deadly asymptomatic spread in your neighborhood and be on the lookout for those Iranian terrorists while enjoying your backyard BBQs. This morning I found a dead chipmunk. Does it count? He was hit by a car, but we can test him with PCR for the Fauci-Vance-Nipah-Ebola-CIA-Resilience-cov2 virus, and then RFK Jr can declare the next pandemic, and Bob Malone can slather himself in baby oil and roll in a pile of the DOD cash. I want to teleport through my now government-mandated wearable back to the innocent world before 2020 when all of this would be a dumb joke.

I subscribe to pharma industry newsfeeds, and these MAHA-FDA moves have been reported just in the last few days:

Moderna expects the FDA approval of their mRNA flu shot. They reported that in Phase 3 trial, relative efficacy of their shot was a whopping 26.6% (!) This is below FDA’s “new” guidance for covid shots which states 30% efficacy target, which is laughable, I know. And, in absolute terms, this “efficacy” translates to the risk reduction of just 0.5%. I don’t know how wide the error bars are on their estimates, because I have not seen their data, but I can assure you, there is a very substantial portion of the subjects for whom this efficacy is negative, i.e. it increases the chances of getting the flu. This doesn’t perturb Moderna, however, they are claiming this is “in line with competitors”. Of course, the study was conducted NOT against placebo, but against “another vaccine”. Moderna’s CSO also stated that in a very recent conversation with FDA he was informed that, going forward, the FDA will not require any additional studies on combinations shots, such as a flu-covid combo.

FDA loosens safety requirements for CAR-Ts, or Autologous Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T cell Immunotherapies. This is advertised as “increasing access” to these lifesavers. That’s code for “grow the market, damit!”, explained below. The FDA said that they determined the program known as Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies, or REMS, “is no longer necessary” to ensure the benefits of CAR-T therapies outweigh the safety risks. The usual. These gene therapies are used in cancer treatments (that don’t work), not in vaccines, thankfully. At least for now!

FDA extends the time before drugmakers of common cardiovascular medications must test for known carcinogen impurity in those drugs. It’s been 6 years since the FDA found potentially cancer-causing impurities, known as nitrosamines, in drugs known as angiotensin II receptor blockers to treat high blood pressure and heart failure, such as valsartan, losartan and irbesartan. Since then, the FDA identified more than 280 active ingredients (!!) for companies to test for the impurity. All manufacturers were initially asked by FDA to conduct risk assessments for presence of nitrosamines in their drugs by March 31, 2021, and to conclude confirmatory testing and submit required changes by Oct. 1, 2023, according to the guidance. This deadline past, obviously, and now it has been extended to August. This delay may be due to the FDA staff shortage.

On the positive side, the Pfizer Comirnaty label has been updated with the myocarditis warning, finally. I wrote about this issue here. It took much longer than the 30 days FDA required, but they did it. Now, it is fully confirmed, beyond any doubt, that the official FDA policy for Covid-19 shots recommends a product that carries a regulatory warning for a serious risk of myocarditis to people with cardiovascular disease! We did it: we finally got them to admit what this whole charade is about. Congrats team, they admit that they are intentionally harming and hoping to eliminate “the vulnerable”. I guess, that’s a way to make the “herd” healthy again - kill off the “vulnerable”. That’s how bureaucrats and eugenicists think of the people, we are just numbers of cattle heads to them.

What’s going on? Should we wail in despair - oh, woe to us, we got had again by treacherous, two-faced, fake leaders! I am going to try to provide some perspective on what’s going on, and stay as objective as possible.

If you understand this, it becomes easier to explain the behavior of the MAHA-HHS - i.e. former “health freedom leaders” doing a rapid 180 and starting to flog poison for pharma immediately after being sworn into the public offices. Not all of them are liars and DOD plants like Robert Malone, no. Clearly, the new CDC director Susan Monarez is, but she never pretended to be a health freedom anything, so points for being an out-of-the-closet villain go to her. Others are perhaps more or less decent people, stuck in the organization that works for different masters than they presumed when joining it. I am not going to name more names here. My aim is to give you another decoder ring for the “shocking” behavior from the people you formerly trusted.

Catherine [the Great!] Austin Fitts

- political campaigns are funded by capital gains (not cash, they don’t really care about your $5 donations, so stop sending them). To understand what’s going on in our sector of interest, which for this newsletter involves anything to do with healthcare and HHS, we only need to track what’s happening with their main political lobby sector, which is the pharmaceutical industry, and after that - all other healthcare stocks. Let’s look at the pharma market index:

By the way, this is not to say that Biden/Democrats are somehow better. They are communists, and their policies are bad for all businesses which they destroy with sheer stupidity and Marxism. Even though good-Trump-MAHA-admin already reversed the bad-Biden negative impact on the pharma stocks, as you can see, to date, the returns are still ~0% vs Daddy 1.0 period, and that’s the “blackmail” that exists over HHS/RFK Jr, not the Epstein files, as some commentators suggest. That’s why RFK Jr stated that Operation Warp Speed was “an extraordinary accomplishment” and that “we will do it again”. That’s his main job now, whether he likes it or not. No, Bill Cassidy is not his boss, but he profits off this activity, too.

So, lots of work still to be done to prop that baby up, up, up! I can hear the whips cracking at the FDA White Oak campus, and the little gerbils spinning their little wheels furiously, trying to eek out every little bit of help for pharmas, who are cranking out poisons based on fraudulent “science” of “genetics” and “biologics” that failed a long time ago. You see, if there were a way for them to innovate truthfully, outside of the constraints of the science dogma, petrified academia and IP law, we would not have this problem.

To sum up - even if we remove the evil intent of the Rockefeller medicine, the Great Reset and all the yada-yada, and assume the intent is purely to make innovative medicines, you can’t create innovation where you are boxed into false scientific and technical frameworks. All you can do is make some poison (“biologics”) based on magic spells (PCR). In the past decade or so, pharma moved almost entirely into the “biologics” space, escaping the drug IP cliff, and following the government incentives that gave them blank checks to charge $ millions per dose for some nonsense brew for “genetic rare disease” (rebranded vaccine injury). That wasn’t enough obviously - see the chart above. So, since 2020, due to unleashing of the “EUA Countermeasures under [forever] public health emergency” - i.e. regulation-free and liability free boondoggle, there is no turning back! You see, past success like that creates the new baseline for stocks, which now has to be exceeded for the next political campaign to be funded with!

Right on cue, several things appeared in the news.

The now much discussed episode of RFK Jr flogging “wearables”, specifically the continuous glucose monitors, that Casey Means’ company Levels promotes as a cure-all without any evidence or basis in fact, data, observed reality, common sense, etc - none of these apply. While I agree with many commentators that a long term trend for government-endorsed and then -enforced electronic tagging of the population is sinister AF, I think this particular RFK Jr’s speech was primarily motivated by “making the market” to ensure return on investment for all those top tier VCs that poured gigantic amounts of money into buying our next Surgeon General for themselves. The previously obscure, non-doctor, Casey Means received simply miraculous amounts of investments into her startup that nobody in their right mind in Silicon Valley would back under normal circumstances. Even the totally pharma-bought Endpoints News wasn’t fooled about this topic. Of course, the Endpoints’ main job is to defend and grow pharma market, where a medical device with promises to stop using GLP drugs for weight loss… oh goodness gracious!!! That’s worse than an asteroid of doom. A big NOOOOOO.

The FDA Commissioner Mary Makary went on Dr. Drew show to flog hormone-replacement therapies (HRTs) for postmenopausal women - the drugs that failed a long time ago and are associated with increased rates of cancer. I have not done a deep dive into those drugs to review the marketing claims Makary is making, but let me assure you, they ARE chemically drugs. Not “hormones”, nobody can make those, and even if they could, they won’t be YOUR hormones, just like mRNA, with or without pseudouridine, is not mRNA at all. Finally, post-menopause is not a disease and it does not require medications. If it did, women would not live past the end of fertility, like all other animals on Earth, including men. Women are the only members of Creation that survive long after the reproductive function is over, and nobody needs HRTs for that to happen. Besides all that - what is the FDA Commissioner (!!!) doing being openly a pharmaceutical sales rep? Where are the “risk” statements and “talk to your doctor” - as required per drug advertisement regulations??? This may be a sign of desperation. In years past, such blatant drug promotion by the regulator would be severely frowned upon and maybe get him replaced. They used to have class and showed restraint.

The former FDA Commissioner, Scott Gottlieb was crying about “no-vaccines-no-pharms-no-phoooood!” He is correct about that. From his mouth to God’s ears.

Recently published Brownstone article by James Lyons-Weiler , titled “The Plot to get RFK, Jr” discloses a leaked (so we are told) internal memo from the BIO lobby group. It was picked up by a lot of commentators, predictably just reiterating the “evil BIO lobby out to get Bobby”. In no uncertain terms, the leaked BIO memo states that they need to ensure the continuity of vaccine business and this involves raising capital investments into vaccine companies, which they feel are threatened right now:

Follow the Money The most revealing detail is that $2 million—precisely half of BIO’s entire $4 million reserve—has been allocated to vaccine communications, specifically a D.C.-area pilot campaign called “Why We Vaccinate.” The purpose is not education, but behavioral influence: to combine “inspire and frighten” tactics in order to manipulate public sentiment and legislative behavior.

We knew this of course, anyone with half brain matter knows pharma is about making money, not about health. These lobby groups want someone who will continuously butter their bread, and any word uttered by an HHS official that does not enthusiastically endorse every poison they push is a threat to them. Who is surprised that they want RFK out?

And how was this memo “leaked” exactly? Here is a non-zero probability - Susie Wiles brought it back from the Demon Summoning, followed by an Orgy, followed by cocktails and hors d’oeuvres event at BIO, i.e. her long time hangout. She then directed her minions to spin up an “our hero is hamstrung by an evil villain!” narrative so it can be copied and pasted by health freedom commentators and delivered to you as bottled copium for why campaign promises with respect to vaccines and mRNA have not materialized yet.

This doesn’t mean that me or anyone else criticizing the actions of the FDA and HHS are on the BIO lobby side because we somehow “hate” the people in charge at HHS. I don’t hate RFK Jr, and don’t want him replaced, although I wouldn’t mind replacing some of the other characters there. I simply would like the MAHA leaders to start acting like it’s We the American People and Our Children that need to become healthy again, and stop working for the health of pharma stocks! Enough!

Forget all of this. Do something nice this weekend. In fact, do something great, epic even. Get together with your friends and family (I am certainly doing that!) Play with your dog, your kids or grandkids. Let’s be free. Happy Independence Day!

