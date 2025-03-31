The Epoch Times Health section is hysterical on X- new shocking proof that consuming just one soda a day massively increases risk of cancer! Quote from their breathless article about unfathomable dangers hidden in those Big Bad Soda cans:

A massive 30-year study recently dropped—and it’s changing everything we thought we knew about cancer risk. More than 162,000 women were followed for three decades, sharing data on beverage consumption and other lifestyle factors. Shockingly, those who drank just one sugar-sweetened beverage per day had a cancer risk nearly five times higher than women who drank less than one per month. You read that right. Their cancer risk was FIVE TIMES higher. That’s not a typo.

And here’s the kicker: The elevated risk had absolutely nothing to do with smoking or alcohol consumption—both believed to be traditional oral cancer triggers. This unexpected cancer spike is hitting healthy, nonsmoking women. So what’s driving this shocking trend? The sugary beverages we all enjoy. Sodas, sports drinks, energy drinks, sweet teas, and flavored waters.

Oh

My

Goodness!!!

A truly shocking and disturbing bombshell. After decades of the war on cancer, gazillion-trillion bucks spent on all the “non-profits” and cancer research, all the academic cancer science centers (not a typo, they ARE cancer to science), we now have the answer we have been looking for all these years!!

It’s soda.

And it’s NOT drinking or smoking, like we have been told for decades.

Well, phew, what a relief! We spent trillions on an incorrect science, and now we have the correct one at last.

I hope that by now some of you have a feeling that The Epoch Health is a clickbait content farm churning paid-for propaganda, and you are correct. They are running sponsored content disguised [very poorly] as “health and science journalism”. As to who sponsored this clickbait, it’s not hard to guess, because we are in the part of the cycle, repeated every 10-20 years or so, where, after another highly successful round of mass poisoning by vaccines, the newly elected administration (doesn’t matter which party), rolls out a brand new “war” on Anything But Vaccines, i.e. anything other than the causative agent of mass poisoning.

Big Alcohol

Big Tobacco

Big Agriculture

Big Food

Big Soda

Big 5G/EMF/cellphones

Big Artificial Food Dyes

Big Plastics

Big Seed Oils

Big Pollution

Big Chemtrails

Big Epidemic of Highly Virulent Anti-Semitism

etc., etc., etc.

If all else fails, blame China or Russia or both and start another global war…

But NEVER! DON’T EVEN THINK IT!!! “Big Vaccines” .

Suzanne Humphries, who recently appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast (I am positively shocked they let her in) referred to this Federal Register notice in the interview. It explains a lot! Also, note the year, 1984:

It is the US Public Health Policy to poison every woman, man, child and animal with injections of garbage, chemicals and puss. It would be detrimental to the poisoning program if the populace is allowed to raise questions about safety of the poisons used. So, no matter what, those inquiries must be prevented and the control group eliminated!

Let’s stay on the topic of the “influencable” narrative control via large social media/press accounts for a couple of minutes before I debunk the soda-causes-cancer bullshit for you.

Here is another interesting thread on the “Influencable” narrative control:

@nicksotor on X “exposes” those evil anti-Trump, anti-MAHA shills who think that regulating soda purchases of the poor is not a genius health policy, but rather a very thinly veiled perennial government’s intrusion into freedom of choice:

Over the past 48 hours, several large supposedly MAGA-aligned “influencers” posted almost identical talking points fed to them, convincing you MAHA was out of line for not wanting soda purchases with food stamps (SNAP) Some even slimely invoked PRESIDENT TRUMP as an emotional manipulation tactic, referring to his Diet Coke button. Not a SINGLE ONE of them disclosed they were paid for these posts, which led readers to believe a general SODA BAN was in the works.

ClownWorld account on X stated in comments that they deleted their post and had not been paid by anyone to make it in the first place. So, Nick’s accusation was not actually true in that case. I am not sure why he thinks it is not possible for many people to independently believe that when the government restricts how the government tokens (SNAP is a precursor to CBDC) are spent, it’s never for the reasons of caring about anyone’s health. According to Nick this is an impossible opinion to genuinely hold, without being paid to do so. He also thinks it’s not possible to detect the raging hypocrisy by just looking at Trump’s diet habits - he is never too far away from his sugar-laden soda and Big Macs, but the poor must be prevented from those “for their own safety”. They’ll be able to buy a cake and eat it, so no worries. They’ll also be able to buy soda water and chemicals+artificial dyes flavoring mixes and make their own soda, you understand. So, you can see how this critical MAHA debate that must be sponsored by influencer networks on both sides of the argument.

I am not at all surprised that there is money behind all sides of the stupid soda distraction. That’s the point! The distractions from the real issues must be funded by stimulating a fight on social media so that the real issue (mass poisoning by vaccines) is never looked at or solved. It’s much more profitable that way, for anyone involved - the pro-SNAP soda cut and the anti-SNAP soda cut, and every commentator and “healthy food expert” out there can get millions of views and thousands of comments (and payments for clicks and likes) on the utterly stupid threads like the one I linked above.

Now, let’s look at the actual “science” behind the bruhaha that “one soda a day quintuples your risk of cancer”.

Link to the paper.

According to the title and the abstract, greater consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) was associated with a significantly increased risk of oral cavity cancer (OCC) in women, regardless of their smoking or drinking habits, according to results from a longitudinal cohort study.

Among over 162,000 women, multivariable-adjusted models showed that those consuming one or more SSB daily had a 4.87 times (95% CI 2.47-9.60) higher risk of OCC compared with those consuming less than one SSB monthly.

When the researchers restricted their analysis to both nonsmokers or light smokers (<5 pack-years) and nondrinkers or light drinkers, the risk of OCC was 5.46 times (95% CI 1.75-17.07) higher, increasing the rate of OCC to three more people per 100,000 population.

That seems very concerning, about 5 times increase in the risk! One needs to read past the headline however, to remember that absolute risk and relative risk are very different concepts. Absolute risk is what matters to the individuals making the choice of (product, therapy, habit, etc.) Relative risk is a statistical output that is only important for marketing spin to the seller (not user) of the product/habit choice. That’s why the mRNA vaxxes were advertised solely based on the nonsensical relative risk statistics. This soda study is, indeed, stupid propaganda, rolled out into the media headlines by the MAHA masterminds such as Calley “Metabolic” Means:

although the increase in risk appears substantial when reported as a relative value, especially in nonsmoking or light-smoking and nondrinking or light-drinking patients, the absolute baseline risk is low.

Reporting risk increase as a relative value can be misleading in large sample sizes with small absolute baseline risk. These findings must be put into clinical context and suggest that larger cohorts are needed to evaluate the role of different dietary patterns in risk of OCC in patients with and without traditional risk factors.

This study evaluated a total of 162,602 women in the Nurses' Health Study and Nurses' Health Study II. Participants returned questionnaires every 2 years on demographics, lifestyle, and medical conditions. On each questionnaire, participants were asked if they had any physician-diagnosed illnesses in the preceding 2 years, including "other cancer" and oral cancer. Diet was assessed every 4 years.

SSBs were defined as caffeinated and non-caffeinated sodas with sugar, non-cola carbonated beverages with sugar, and non-carbonated sweetened beverages. Consumption was determined by asking about the frequency of consumption during the past year, with a serving size represented as one glass, bottle, or can.

Aaand… drumroll:

During 30 years of follow-up, in 162,602 women, a total of 124 invasive OCC cases were observed.

Let me repeat - over 30 years and 162,602 participants (!!!) They found 124 cases of oral cancer. Since they are not reporting anything about “other cancer”, safe to assume there was no statistical association vs. soda, drinking or smoking on that parameter, which, in theory, should be present much more frequently than a narrowly defined and relatively rare oral cancer.

Should you worry about drinking one soda a day? Perhaps you should, but not because of cancer. The true conclusion from this dataset is that neither soda, nor smoking, nor drinking causes cancer. If you drink soda daily for 30 years, your absolute risk of developing oral cancer goes from 0.08% to 0.3%, i.e., from nearly zero to nearly zero. Your risk of developing any “other cancer” is unchanged.

Is this study a bunch of nothing-burger, statistical gymnastics produced, very conveniently, right when MAHA propagandists roll out the battle against Big Soda to distract everyone from the war on all of us via Big Vaccines? You bet.

In the next installment of these series, I will review another important distraction item on MAHA agenda, the urgent need to federally ban cell phones in schools.

In the meantime, I invite you to post links to original research papers that demonstrate severe health risks of:

-EMF/cell phone use

-Seed oils

-Pesticides

-Smoking

-Alcohol

-any other environmental or food exposure you think is important to address

I will try to pick some and review the data for you. I can’t promise to review all of these topics. I am not saying all of the above is benign. Absolutely not! Environmental exposures and food habits can affect health. What I would like to do by this is drive the point that while the statistically significant risks can be identified for a variety of environmental/food factors, they must always be assessed in absolute risk terms, not relative risk terms. The absolute risk of poisoning by direct injections into the blood stream of proteins, metals, chemicals, aborted fetal cells, animal cells and other components of “safe vaccines”, will be ALWAYS far greater than the risk of consuming/being exposed to some agent externally. The ingestion/exposure routes are “surface” (the digestive tract is technically an outer surface of the body which is folded over it). Our surface has numerous protections and clearance mechanisms against assault by dangerous materials. However, once those materials are inside the blood compartment - all bets are off. In a Titanic analogy, avoiding the damage caused by Big Vaccines and prioritizing Big Anything But Vaccines is the classic rearrangement of the deck chairs while ignoring the giant gaping hole that is rapidly sinking the entire ship.

Art for today: Goats and Piglets, oil on linen, 24x24 in.