This is the raw footage of the video live stream from the meeting. I am told that better quality production will be available in a few weeks.
Approximate time stamps:
0-23 min, Elsa Widding, MP (Sweden) - Introduction
23 min-1:21:30, Michael Palmer, MD, PhD - Mechanisms of toxicity of mRNA vaccines
1:21:40- 2:11:35, Sasha Latypova - Weaponization of health for global population control and enslavement
break
2:32:00 - 3:35:00, Pierre Kory, MD - War on ivermectin
2:35:00 - 4:24:00, Phillip Kruse - WHO International Health Regulations and Pandemic Treaty
4:26:30 - 4:42:27, Renate Holseizen, WHO and European Commission
4:42:27- end, Andrew Bridgen, MP, UK - “pandemic” experience in the UK and evidence of subversion and capture of the democratic institutions to serve the WHO/globalist agenda.
Photos from the October 1 demonstration against WHO in downtown Stockholm
Livestream recording from the presentations in Swedish Parliament