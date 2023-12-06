Lived experience with AI
Our Finance/Economics/AI correspondent attempts to make a Ray Dalio bot.
I get excited about technology. I will never forget the first time I used a Mac or got my hands on the early Blackberry. These devices were transformative in how quickly they became intertwined in daily life. They changed the way we create information and communicate. In recent memory, no technology has received as much hype as AI (or AGI) about chang…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Due Diligence and Art to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.