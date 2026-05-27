Limited Abominations are Empowering!

On Sunday, May 24, Debbie Lerman and I got together over zoom to discuss the newly minted limited edition (so we are told) [fake] pandemic of mouse poop declared by Bobby under the PREP Act… and all the nauseating propaganda that has been unleased by the MAHActivists who see no problem with Bobby using the unconstitutional PREP Act, because … “it’s ok when our guy does it!”

Just as with Patriot Act or any other awful piece of civil rights-destroying US law, it’s bad when the other party uses it to commit crimes and launder money to themselves. But in the hands of OUR GUY, it’s a precision tool for health, freedom and prosperity. And if you don’t see it that way - you are a BETRAYING TRAITOR!

My previous article about Bobby stepping into mouse doo-doo big time:

My previous article about the “Japanese pill” so urgently needed to fight the fake mouse doo-doo. Upon review of this article, you will realize that mouse doo-doo is much preferrable to this “rapid response life$$$aving liability freeeee! EUA countermeasure”:

I mean, you can empower yourself with “Bobby’s limited edition”, liability-free EUA poison shipped from Japan, or you can just adopt a servicemember of the Hantavirus Defense Force (HDF) … you decide, citizen:

This got MAHActivists spun-up in no time…

Bob Malone’s expertly nauseating propaganda piece, mansplaining that Limited Abominations(TM) are akshually good for you.

Targeted!

Responsible!

Empowering!

It’s not your grandpa Biden’s Covid 2.0, kids! No! This Limited AbominationTM is going to save lives in a responsible common sense way!

And here is another shameless Trump ass-kisser, MAHA-propagandist, Jeff Childers, opining on what constitutes a “real betrayal!!!”… this legal eagle is not shy about defaming real people and calling them “bot accounts”:

MAHA’s enemies instantly sprang to work, using their bot accounts to convince MAHA people that Kennedy had, once again, betrayed the movement he started. He’s launching another legally protected pandemic! The false narrative quickly gained momentum, and given the setup, you can imagine the furious knee-jerk reactions, if you haven’t already seen some of them.

Here are just three examples:

Wow, what a creep!

While I do not always agree with all of their opinions, Mary, Shannon and Kelly are real women, who use their real names and identities online. They are not “bot accounts”. They are honest, sincere, hard workers who have helped thousands of people, while withstanding continuous attacks. It is a low character trait to smear people and to call them names because they are concerned about abridgment of their civil rights.

Asking questions about fake pandemics and regulation & liability free EUA poison being trafficked from Japan makes me and my colleagues the “betraying traitors”, according to Jeff:

So, please. Come on. He issued a PREP Act declaration for a Japanese pill that he presumably thinks might help a handful of people trapped in this limited outbreak; an outbreak that (so far as I know) nobody is calling fake. Would it make a difference if the Hondius passengers now in quarantine said they wanted it? How is this any kind of “betrayal?” To whom? Of what? I’m open to hearing the argument, but I just don’t see it. There is a different betrayal, though. Whoever ginned up this fake narrative and fueled all the hot takes is the one betraying MAHA. They are trying to fracture the MAGA/MAHA coalition. They are the betraying traitors.

We are not “betraying traitors”. We simply do not see ANY use of the PREP Act as a benign activity. A limited atrocity is still an atrocity and it matters zilch to us that it’s “our guy”, Bobby Kennedy committing it now. In fact, Bobby is on video admitting this Act is unconstitutional, evil law.

Jeff Childers styles himself as a health freedom attorney, and, to his credit, has filed some cases, representing victims of the PREP Act-enabled murder masquerading as “public health”. Jeff is also on record challenging the constitutionality of the PREP Act (Moms v Becerra, 2024):

This is not one sentence out of context. The entire filing contains a lot of specifics about unconstitutionality of the PREP Act.

Now, herein is a bit of a problem. By the way, this is why licensed practicing attorneys should abstain from political hacktivism online. Jeff is running some ethical risks here. While lawyers are not required to hold personally consistent political beliefs across all contexts, still, some questions may arise, especially given Jeff’s vitriol against people who are sincerely concerned about already well established violations of their rights by the government under the same legal doctrine. Specifically, the following questions should be asked by Jeff’s clients:

Was the above court filing made in good faith, or was it purely for tactical, financial or political purposes?

Do Jeff’s online statements undermine his candor in court? An opposing counsel could potentially use that inconsistency to attack his credibility or sincerity.

If Jeff told his clients that PREP Act is facially unconstitutional (as it seems to be phrased in para 3 above), while privately believing that “it’s ok if Bobby says it’s only for 2 months, trust the plan bro”, there could potentially be issues involving competence, communication, or misrepresentation.

Readers, the lesson here: don’t let the government tell you you need the PREP Act for a problem an average house cat can solve in a few days. It’s time for Jeff to rename his stack into “Hantavirus in Your Coffee”. Covid is so passe!

Art for today: Green Jacket, oil on panel 11x14 in.