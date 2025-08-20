This is the third and final part of interview series made by a very thorough and diligent investigative podcaster Cornelia Mrose

with

and yours truly.

Parts 1 and 2

Across all three conversations, we discuss the extensive body of evidence we compiled in the comprehensive ‘Covid Dossier’, which proves that the Covid-19 response was a transnationally coordinated military operation. In the first half of this final interview, we return to the Covid Dossier to explore in greater depth how the military assumed control in countries such as the Netherlands and Germany. In the second half, we take a step back to confront the fundamentals: Why did this happen? Why was there a “pandemic”? Why was there a transnational military response? What was the underlying plan, the true purpose? And most importantly, how can we ensure that it doesn’t happen again? According to Debbie Lerman, “the most important thing is to understand that elections aren't going to save us. National elections aren't going to save us. Politicians aren't going to save us. We need to be operating outside the system and resisting the system… If we just don't comply, if more people during COVID had understood what was happening, and if more people had just said, no, I'm not wearing a mask, I’m not social distancing, I’m not taking the vaccines, then they would have failed.”

Quote: “It all has to do with the elite. The elite that controls the resources, gets into power, and then constantly worries about preserving that power. They don't worry about getting more [power] anymore because they're already at the top. But what they are concerned with is an uprising from the bottom. That's why they're definitely afraid of us - continuously.”

CHAPTERS:

00:00 Rep. Massie’s Bill To Repeal the PREP Act

15:56 Pesticide Liability Shield Provision

18:55 Military Operations and COVID

31:23 Resilience in National Security Strategy

39:05 The Role of Public-Private Partnerships

51:41 Shock-Resistant Society: A New Paradigm

58:05 Fear of the Populace: A Driving Force

01:06:22 Resilience and Information Control

01:12:22 PsyOps and Public Manipulation

01:21:31 The Global Crime Cartel

01:27:29 Understanding Systemic Control

01:56:59 Old Testament Lessons

02:02:14 The Nature of Evil in Society

02:10:06 The System vs. Individual Agency

02:24:20 Limits of Tech & Transhumanism

02:40:25 The Nature of Mind Control

