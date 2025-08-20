Due Diligence and Art

Brandon is not your bro
5h

We live in a sick world with psychopaths. Wear your Armor, it’s a spiritual war

Allen
5h

COVID-19 is not a disease it's an enterprise. Medical profiteers are just as rapacious as war profiteers, they both amass great wealth profiting from misery and death.

From the start we were informed that things would never be the same as they were before: that there would be a “new norm”. That for a start should tell us something. How would they know that right at the beginning? The only way is through knowing it was planned.

Closing down the economy before people realized the con allowed them to crush the middle classes (the working classes are under the employer’s boot already), and the financial elite can sweep up everything on the cheap. We’re going back to feudal times, this time not to serve robber barons but the robber bankers.

Had a replay of the 2008 economic crash taken place organically as it was certainly destined to – global elites would have completely lost control of the narrative. Occupy Wall Street and the Yellow Vests would have been minor annoyances compared to what would come following another massive bailout of the wealthy at the expense of common people.

Following another such inevitable collapse – no amount of MSM propaganda would have convinced the public that our little neo-liberal capitalist paradise was anything but a ponzi scheme benefiting an uber-corrupt global cabal of psychopaths detached from reality.

Instead, courtesy of MSM “corona” hysteria appears! and “voila” we are now all supposed to magically believe these same amoral war-mongers and austerity champions deeply care about all humanity so very, very much that they simply couldn’t live with themselves without putting us all under house arrest and destroying any remaining shred of our basic rights as human beings.

Sure, a newly created reality of ruthless measures for a "health emergency" that somehow resembles a fascist police state is for our own good.?

And all for a "virus" so bad and so deadly, you have to go and get tested to find out if you have it?!

3 replies
29 more comments...

