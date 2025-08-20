License to Kill: The Covid Dossier Part 3
"Resilience" Decoded: NATO's Buzzword for Total Control and Captive Societies
This is the third and final part of interview series made by a very thorough and diligent investigative podcaster Cornelia Mrosewith and yours truly.
Across all three conversations, we discuss the extensive body of evidence we compiled in the comprehensive ‘Covid Dossier’, which proves that the Covid-19 response was a transnationally coordinated military operation. In the first half of this final interview, we return to the Covid Dossier to explore in greater depth how the military assumed control in countries such as the Netherlands and Germany. In the second half, we take a step back to confront the fundamentals: Why did this happen? Why was there a “pandemic”? Why was there a transnational military response? What was the underlying plan, the true purpose? And most importantly, how can we ensure that it doesn’t happen again? According to Debbie Lerman, “the most important thing is to understand that elections aren't going to save us. National elections aren't going to save us. Politicians aren't going to save us. We need to be operating outside the system and resisting the system… If we just don't comply, if more people during COVID had understood what was happening, and if more people had just said, no, I'm not wearing a mask, I’m not social distancing, I’m not taking the vaccines, then they would have failed.”
Quote: “It all has to do with the elite. The elite that controls the resources, gets into power, and then constantly worries about preserving that power. They don't worry about getting more [power] anymore because they're already at the top. But what they are concerned with is an uprising from the bottom. That's why they're definitely afraid of us - continuously.”
CHAPTERS:
00:00 Rep. Massie’s Bill To Repeal the PREP Act
15:56 Pesticide Liability Shield Provision
18:55 Military Operations and COVID
31:23 Resilience in National Security Strategy
39:05 The Role of Public-Private Partnerships
51:41 Shock-Resistant Society: A New Paradigm
58:05 Fear of the Populace: A Driving Force
01:06:22 Resilience and Information Control
01:12:22 PsyOps and Public Manipulation
01:21:31 The Global Crime Cartel
01:27:29 Understanding Systemic Control
01:56:59 Old Testament Lessons
02:02:14 The Nature of Evil in Society
02:10:06 The System vs. Individual Agency
02:24:20 Limits of Tech & Transhumanism
02:40:25 The Nature of Mind Control
Art for today: Deep in the Woods, watercolor, 9x12 in. Other available art.
We live in a sick world with psychopaths. Wear your Armor, it’s a spiritual war
COVID-19 is not a disease it's an enterprise. Medical profiteers are just as rapacious as war profiteers, they both amass great wealth profiting from misery and death.
From the start we were informed that things would never be the same as they were before: that there would be a “new norm”. That for a start should tell us something. How would they know that right at the beginning? The only way is through knowing it was planned.
Closing down the economy before people realized the con allowed them to crush the middle classes (the working classes are under the employer’s boot already), and the financial elite can sweep up everything on the cheap. We’re going back to feudal times, this time not to serve robber barons but the robber bankers.
Had a replay of the 2008 economic crash taken place organically as it was certainly destined to – global elites would have completely lost control of the narrative. Occupy Wall Street and the Yellow Vests would have been minor annoyances compared to what would come following another massive bailout of the wealthy at the expense of common people.
Following another such inevitable collapse – no amount of MSM propaganda would have convinced the public that our little neo-liberal capitalist paradise was anything but a ponzi scheme benefiting an uber-corrupt global cabal of psychopaths detached from reality.
Instead, courtesy of MSM “corona” hysteria appears! and “voila” we are now all supposed to magically believe these same amoral war-mongers and austerity champions deeply care about all humanity so very, very much that they simply couldn’t live with themselves without putting us all under house arrest and destroying any remaining shred of our basic rights as human beings.
Sure, a newly created reality of ruthless measures for a "health emergency" that somehow resembles a fascist police state is for our own good.?
And all for a "virus" so bad and so deadly, you have to go and get tested to find out if you have it?!