This is a short, unscheduled post. Last night I was contacted by a well-meaning reader who wrote me an email saying so-and-so prominent “health freedom” personality is calling me names on social media. This particular bloviating social media clown frequently calls me a “spook”. He lives in some sort of a jungle bungalow, presumably in Central America, that he thinks is impressive, peddles “alternative” health advice and bitcoin scams, frequently appears naked in the interviews, and, being a fat disgusting slob (peddling health!), that’s not a good visual. He also calls himself a genius without a shred of self awareness.

The reader said something along the lines that this person is intelligent, because they are a self-proclaimed neurosurgeon. Anyone can vouch that he is? Anyone worked with him in the operating room? This is not that important to me. Maybe he is, maybe he isn’t, I don’t really care, just pointing out that anyone can proclaim that they are a doctor or a scientists when peddling stuff on social media. Degrees don’t make anyone intelligent, as we have observed in the past several years.

I have to digress here a bit by saying I often get in trouble because things that are obvious to me appear to be not so to many other people. It’s been like this since I was about 5 yo. Imagine, you are walking your dog on the street and about 80% of the people you run into tell you how much they adore your fluffy cat that can cleverly walk on a leash! About 5 years later they come back to you and say, actually, now I see it’s a dog… but it’s your fault… and why are you so defensive?

I admit, I get triggered when liars are called intelligent. While it takes some intelligence to concoct lies, these people are really dumb. Whatever intelligence is given to them, like the swine with pearls, they destroy God’s gift by trashing its divine purpose. Intelligence is given to us for seeking the truth, saying true things, making corrections if mistaken, and acting truthfully ALL THE TIME. People who lie, even once, are using the finest and the most powerful instrument in the entire Creation as a doorstop.

There are a number of characters out there in the “fake freedom” space who decided that it is a great strategy to trash me and my family. All of them are men, one of them is a mouse presumed male, which is interesting in itself. None of them speak directly to me, none of them can point to anything factual in my content that is incorrect. Some have huge social media following, some are just failed clowns followed by a handful of lonely cat ladies. It is clear as day that they are a bunch of charlatans trying to grift off people’s sentiment against medical fascism. These failed men are terrified of an open confrontation, know that they don’t stand a chance in an open debate, and so, they behave like middle school girls. This is not normal but sadly widespread. Failed men are worse than failed women in many ways because they emasculate themselves in addition to debasing the God’s gift of human intelligence. They can’t compete with other men, so they cut their balls off and sign up for women’s sports. Most of the time I ignore them. Sometimes I ridicule them.

I asked the person who wrote me the email some questions trying to point out that either I am a KGB general or this guy who calls me a spook is blowing gas. The reader got upset even though it was not my intention to make them upset. I honestly do not understand why, and I tried to clarify by asking them what was the proper reaction that they were expecting from me. I still don’t know what is a proper response when someone says - so and so is calling you a spook? Please post in comments what you think would be a proper reaction. I am genuinely curious.

Art for today: Jumping Kid, oil on panel, 9x12 in.