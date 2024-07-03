I am still traveling, taking an epic road trip driving a large van with stolen goods with my son across the US. Nah, we didn’t commit a robbery, it just feels like that’s what you are supposed to have done when you are on the road across a vast, vast space of nothing for days!! Anyone concerned with the world’s overpopulation, should do this trip. America is so huge and un-populated that it is at times disorienting. It is also spectacularly beautiful.

This is a brief post with a an entertainment recommendation for you.

The House of Usher is an interesting Netflix show. Edgar Allan Poe meets Oxycontin. If you disregard the obligatory elements of wokeness that the creators had to include to get the show greenlighted, it is quite well made. There is a good story telling, acting and high production values. The creators even managed to stick it to the Marxist Politburo by making one of the DIEversity quota characters into a doctor who falsifies “breakthrough” scientific research… I don’t think that was an accident of casting.

This monologue is pretty epic (there are no spoilers in it if you plan to watch the show):

Now, it will be a freezing day in hell when they make a similar show about bad people getting rich on vaccines. Or, even better, medical countermeasures…

Since we are heading into the holiday weekend, here is a list of cocktails (curated by me) to impress your family and friends, or as a conversation starter with a sexy stranger when you want to know their vaccination status:

Nano-Lemonade75:

-Vodka

-Lemon

-Champagne

Countermeasure:

-Tequila

- Lime

-Salt

Counter-countermeasure:

-Mezcal

-Jalapeno

-Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha

Drink responsibly!!

For bonus points, please design your own PREP Act and #NOTDOD cocktails and post in comments.

Have a great 4th of July and enjoyable holiday break!

Art from the road trip, watercolor: