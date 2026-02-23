This post will explain to you why I never believed that Prasad-Moderna standoff over the mRNA flu injection review/approval is going to last or be effective. My method of predicting the future in this case is very simple. It is because of what is discussed below - the law that absolves “biologic vaccines” from any scientific or technical requirements for “safety and efficacy”. That legal concept does not exist for anything sanctified into the “biologics” class, and even further beatified into the “vaccines Amen” class. Prasad should have know this, being the head of the Biologics division at the FDA. There is a selection method for political leadership: they specifically look for arrogance, hubris and absence of any moral compass in the individuals to fill these positions. That ensures that any new head of CBER FDA will not look into the material presented below.

I am publishing what I consider some crucial material on the matter of “biologics” regulations, and how it evolved through time. I have added explanatory notes, clarifications and some layman’s terms explanation on how “biologics” category of medical products evolved, but did not change any of Katherine Watt’s original research. Her original analysis is available on her archive website, see p. 324.

First, let’s look at the definitions.

BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS are defined in law as “viruses, serums, toxins, antitoxins and analogous products, including all vaccines”. Of course, all of these are just made-up names and are not real definitions. This is because none of these things are really definable, as explained further in this article. If I say “tree leaves”, which ones do you think I am talking about - maple leaves, birch leaves, giant palm fronds, or the fake ones made or plastic?

The main law that still governs all “biologics” today (whether truly nature-derived, or just claimed to be for purposes of avoiding meaningful regulation) is the 1902 Virus Toxin Act. In its 1902 Virus, Serum and Toxin Act, PL 57-244 Congress required package labels for viruses, serums, toxins, antitoxins and analogous products - to contain: “the proper name of the article contained therein, the name, address, and license number of the manufacturer, and the date beyond which the contents cannot be expected beyond reasonable doubt to yield their specific results.”

That’s it!

If you want to take away the main point about the “FDA biologics regulation”, just remember this:

There isn’t any!

Since 1902 and to date, Congress required no information about product identity, ingredients, mass, volume or other physical or chemical qualities or quantities. That was the opening of the legal hole through which unidentified, unidentifiable, mixtures of unstable, undefinable substances would be legally labeled as medicines and legally injected into people to poison, sicken and kill them for the following 120+ years.

What is the difference between biologics and drugs?

A few years after the 1902 Virus Toxin Act, the Congress delineated what are not biologics - i.e. drugs. 1906 Pure Food and Drug Act, PL 59-384 Section 6 defined the term "drug" as "all medicines and preparations recognized in the United States Pharmacopeia-National Formulary [USP-NF] for internal or external use, and any substance or mixture of substances intended to be used for the cure, mitigation, or prevention of disease of either man or other animals."

Drugs are definable chemical substances. They can be synthesized in a definable process of steps and the final composition can be fully characterized. The identity of the inputs, in-process compounds and final product is known, and can be reliably verified using standard chemical methods. The drug products can also be found less than perfect, and, they can be found “adulterated”, i.e. containing materials that don’t belong in the defined chemical composition.

Specifically, Section 7 of the 1906 Pure Drugs Act provided that, for drugs sold under USP-NF-recognized names, a drug would be deemed adulterated under either of two conditions:

if it "differs from the standard of strength, quality, or purity, as determined by the test laid down" in the USP-NF "official at the time of investigation" with exemptions for drugs whose "standard of strength, quality or purity" was "plainly stated on the bottle, box, or other container" even if the standard differed from the standard determined by the USP-NF test, or

if the product's "strength or purity fall below the professed standard or quality" stated on the package under which it was sold.

Drugs can also be found “misbranded”, i.e. accompanied by claims about safety or efficacy that have not been supported scientifically. Section 8 of the Pure Food and Drug Act defined “misbranded” as applying to all drugs "the package or label of which shall bear any statement...regarding such article, or the ingredients or substances contained therein which shall be false or misleading in any particular."

Here comes the crucial distinction between “drugs” and “biologics”:

Biological products were not sold under names recognized by the USP-NF (i.e. generic chemical names). For example, “ibuprophen” is a generic chemical name for a drug recognized by USP-NF, but can be sold under a variety of brand names in the US and other countries. “Advil” is one of the brand names. Since biological products are subject only to the 1902 law — they are not required to be labeled with any specific, identifying information about ingredients or substances in the vials, nor do they have a USP-NF recognized chemical names. Another important point, the

synthetic biologics” (which are really chemical drugs in disguise) DO have chemical names when they are passed as “gene therapies” in the US. And furthermore, the mRNA “vaccines” that do not have chemical names in the US, do have chemical names assigned in EU - “tozinameran” is the chemical name used in the EU for Pfizer. This proves my point which I expand on below - there is no such thing a “synthetic biology” there is only a “synthetic [very toxic and unstable] chemistry”.

Since there were no specific "statements about the article, ingredients or substances" on biological products at all, there were no statements that could be assessed or deemed "false or misleading." Adulteration and misbranding provisions for drugs were therefore never applicable to biological products.

In 1938 the Congress introduced an updated drugs legislation:

1938 Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act - (PL 75-717) repealed and replaced the 1906 Pure Food and Drug Act. In this law, the Congress strengthened the drug manufacturing, labeling and distribution regulations, while simultaneously carving out the biological products from these regulations. Specifically, Sec. 902(c) states: "Nothing contained in this Act shall be construed as in any way affecting, modifying, repealing, or superseding the provisions of the virus, serum, and toxin Act of July 1, 1902."

In 1944, the Congress introduced PHSA, and excluded arsenic-derivative drugs from regulation by reclassifying them as “biologics”:

1944 Public Health Service Act (PL 78-410) With the 1944 Public Health Service Act, Congress reinforced the separation of biological product regulation from drug regulation that had already been put in place in 1902 and 1906 and reinforced in 1938, PHSA 351(g): "Nothing contained in this Act shall be construed as in any way affecting, modifying, repealing, or superseding the provisions of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act."

Through the 1944 PHSA, Congress added to the list of biological products, which up until then included "virus, therapeutic serum, toxin, antitoxin or analogous product" the phrase "arsphenamine or its derivatives (or any other trivalent organic arsenic compound)."

This requires a bit of a historical digression. By today’s scientific or biomedical definition, “biologics” are typically complex products derived from living organisms (cells, proteins, viruses, blood, etc.). Trivalent organic arsenic compounds are small chemically synthesized molecules, not biologically derived macromolecules.

Arsphenamine (aka Salvarsan) is an arsenic compound containing arsenic in the +3 oxidation state (trivalent arsenic). It was developed by Paul Ehrlich and Sahachiro Hata in 1909. It was the first modern antimicrobial drug, used to treat syphilis before antibiotics like penicillin existed.

Why did Congress deliberately keep arsphenamine and related arsenicals under the “biologics” non-regulation regime instead of the properly applicable drug regulation - FDCA (1938), despite their known chemical nature?

As a reminder, the US at the time had an official but classified program to develop biological and chemical weapons, continuing to 1969 when Nixon “banned” it by transforming it into “infectious disease research and vaccine development” industry, funded lavishly by taxpayers who are generationally poisoned by its products.

The official narrative (after some wrangling with ChatGPT by catching it in historical lies) is as follows. It is acknowledged that by the 1930s–40s, arsphenamine and its derivatives were:

Exceptionally toxic

Extremely sensitive to manufacturing conditions

Clinically dangerous if improperly prepared

Still widely used (penicillin was not yet universally available in 1944)

The true answer to “why sanctify arsenic into a biologic?” - that’s because this compound was a government and military controlled “dual-use” chemical asset. Prior to 1944, arsphenamine had been regulated for decades by PHS/Hygienic Laboratory (later NIH), which had technical expertise in arsenicals. Manufacturers, hospitals, and military medicine already operated under that system.

The next few points of the justifications that I extracted from ChatGPT are crucial for understanding the main difference between the regulatory regimes of “drugs” vs. “biologics” as they are still used today:

Syphilis was a major military readiness issue

Arsphenamine was still part of the treatment arsenal

Supply interruptions or quality failures were a national security concern

Arsphenamine was treated as a special-risk public health drug. Note the magic words: “public health = national security”. Also note “military readiness” language. These are all important linguistic markers. Whenever you hear these words, please know that they refer to the use of chemical and biological weapons on unsuspecting populations. The ostensible justification for Congress to arbitrarily declare them as “biologics” is the lot-release control by the federal government that existed for biologics, which, it is also claimed, was not a requirement for drugs at the time. That’s not quite true. Measures to prevent adulteration and misbranding (i.e. control of manufacturing) were already an enforceable requirement under FDCA of 1938. These measures allowed the government to inspect and stop/seize any defective lot of a regulated drug.

The official narrative states that the biologics system allowed:

Direct federal leverage over production Note: remember that the Defense Production Act with “priority rating” was applied to the OWS manufacturers. Manufacturers cannot say no to those demands for production from the government. Yes, Trump 1.0 ordered production and deployment of bio-chemical weapons onto the US and global population.

Tight coordination with military medicine

The FDCA (drug regulations) did not give FDA that level of operational control!

It’s about the federal/military control!

Ultimately the difference in how drugs and biologics are regulated has nothing to do with science, safety or government’s concern for people’s health. It is all about control of the assets that can be deployed to further the government (and their controllers) agenda. While the official narrative spewed forth by ChatGPT claims that biologics were more tightly “regulated” than drugs, the opposite is actually true, as recorded in the US law. Specifically, in the section dealing with biologics, PHSA 351(a) in 1944, Congress left in place the very short list of required package markings that remained unchanged since the 1902 Virus Toxin Act, limited to:

"the proper name of the article contained therein, the name, address and license number of the manufacturer, and the date beyond which the contents cannot be expected beyond reasonable doubt to yield their specific results." (1944 PHSA Section 351(a)(2)).

The “proper name” is not a chemical name which is recognized by US Pharmacopeia standards or EuroPharm standards. It is a brand name or a descriptive name. Thus, calling something a “safe and effective vaccine for Covid-19” on the label is completely kosher according to the historical biologics regulations (even without the PREP Act). “Safe and effective” for biologics is part of the “proper name”, and has nothing to do with the legal requirements of demonstrating safety or efficacy in formal clinical trials! That’s only a formal legal requirement for drugs.

1962 to date: regulatory frameworks for drugs get modernized. Regulations for biologics remain a sham.

Before 1962, the FDA did not regulate “efficacy” claims of new drugs, focusing the regulation on safety and manufacturing compliance. In 1962, Congress added "effectiveness" language in several parts of FDCA 505. For example, FDCA 505(e) is about conditions under which a regulator can withdraw or suspend approval for a non-biological new drug. Specifically, a list of conditions under which approval could be suspended was increased to include at 505(e)(3): "on the basis of new information...that there is a lack of substantial evidence that the drug will have the effect it purports or is represented to have...in the labeling..."

Importantly, the 1962 amendments added a definition for substantial evidence, at FDCA 505(d):

"the term substantial evidence means evidence consisting of adequate and well-controlled investigations, including clinical investigations, by experts qualified by scientific training and experience to evaluate the effectiveness of the drug involved, on the basis of which it could fairly and responsibly be concluded by such experts that the drug will have the effect it purports or is represented to have under the conditions of use prescribed, recommended, or suggested in the labeling or proposed labeling thereof."

To summarize, the finding of no substantial evidence of "effectiveness," as a basis for preventing new drugs from entering market or withdrawing new drugs from market, at least for drugs subject to FDCA (but not for PHSA biologics), was only added with the 1962 amendments, put in at 505(e)(3).

Setting aside, for now, the blanket or general legal exemptions that have existed from the beginning and still exist now for all PHSA 351 biologic products, from all provisions of FDCA 505 new drug rules, one specific carve-out the two-track system enabled, for PHSA biologic products, is that, because biologic product labels are not required to contain any information about the effect it is supposed to cause in the recipient, there is no statement of effect that could be assessed for whether the evidence that it will have such an effect is "adequate and well-controlled" or supports "fair and responsible conclusions" as to the validity of the claims.

Another legalized carveout for PHSA biologic products, appeared in implementing regulations (circa 1972) that said regulators could accept "partially controlled" "uncontrolled" and other implicitly insufficient, inadequate and not-well-controlled forms of evidence. They also circumvented the FDCA effectiveness provisions usually by using some form of saying that human studies of biologicals, of the kind done for non-biologic drugs, are "not feasible" or "not ethical." For example: "Where adequate and well-controlled studies are not feasible, and acceptable alternative scientific methods of demonstrating effectiveness are available, the latter will be sufficient."37 FR 16679, Aug. 18, 1972 FR.

Human safety and “efficacy” and effectiveness, could be derived, for “individual active components” of biological products, for “combinations of the individual active components” of biological products, and for “finished biological products” from:

Controlled studies.

Partially controlled or uncontrolled studies.

Documented case reports.

Pertinent marketing experiences that may influence a determination as to the safety of each individual active component.

Pertinent marketing experiences that may influence a determination as to the safety of combinations of the individual active components.

Pertinent marketing experiences that may influence a determination as to -the safety of the finished biological product.

Pertinent marketing experiences that may influence a determination on the efficacy of each individual active component.

Pertinent marketing experiences that may influence a determination as to the effectiveness of combinations of the individual active components.

Pertinent marketing experiences that may influence a determination as to the effectiveness of the finished biological product.

Pertinent medical and scientific literature.

In other words, anything goes for biologics (subject to PHSA carveouts), while the drugs, subject to a different set of laws (FDCA) must “demonstrate efficacy and safety in “adequate and well-controlled” clinical trials!

USP/EuroPharm Pharmaceutical standards today do not include biologics/vaccines.

As an additional evidence that “biologics” are not regulated on the basis of composition-of-matter, in 2024, Katherine Watt and I spent about $1000 on purchasing the current USP standards manual. It is a giant book defining existing standards for drugs in the US, used as reference for pharmacies and for pharmaceutical manufacture. There was not a single standard for a “vaccine” in that manual. They simply do not exist.

Such standards can never exist, and such manufacturing processes can never be designed or used, because biologically-active biological organisms cannot be stabilized, standardized, purified, or rendered safe to inject into another living creature, or rendered potent or effective for anything other than untraceable poisoning.

While it is in principle not possible for USP standards to exist in case of truly naturally occurring substance (e.g., there is no chemical definition of apple juice, blood, milk etc.), synthetically constructed chemical cocktails that today are classed as “biologics” and “synthetic DNA/RNA vaccines” are a completely different matter. They could be defined via chemical standards. The players who control these assets prefer that this doesn’t happen, however. Because if the ingredients of these cocktails were actually listed on the “safe and effective vaccine” labels, nobody in their right mind would believe the “synthetic biology” narratives.

