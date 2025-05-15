I previously wrote about this case and a similar case by AG Paxton (TX) v Prizer for violating state consumer marketing laws:

My prediction was that the KS case would be dismissed like the TX case, but so far, it hasn't been and I am glad to be wrong on this. Importantly, the judge, Daniel Crabtree, rejected Pfizer’s claims that PREP Act preempts state law governing deceptive marketing claims. This is, obviously, a big deal!

Quoting from a recent CHD/Defender article:

Lawsuit is about deceptive marketing, not physical injuries or death In July 2024, Pfizer successfully removed the Kansas lawsuit to federal court. However, in a September 2024 motion, Kansas asked for the case to be sent back to state court. Pfizer filed an opposing motion in October 2024, in which it presented three arguments for why the case belonged in federal court. The final argument was that Kansas’ claims were “completely preempted by the PREP Act and are thus removable to federal court.” In today’s ruling, U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Crabtree rejected all three of Pfizer’s arguments. Crabtree rejected Pfizer’s PREP Act argument because all of Kansas’ claims are about deceptive marketing, not physical injury or death from Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot. “That point alone ends the debate,” Crabtree wrote. He remanded the case to the District Court of Thomas County.

Quoting from Judge Crabtree’s ruling in regard to Pfizer’s arguments that PREP Act preempts state law and supports removal of this case to federal court:

Here, defendant argues that plaintiff’s claims “could only have been brought” under the willful-misconduct provision. Doc. 25 at 32. The court disagrees. […]The PREP Act limits its willful-misconduct cause of action to injuries involving “death or serious physical injury[.]” 42 U.S.C. § 247d-6d(d)(1). But plaintiff’s claims—which allege that defendant misrepresented information to the public—don’t involve either death or serious physical injury. […] Defendant contends otherwise, asserting that plaintiff’s Petition professes an “apparent belief that the COVID-19 vaccine is unsafe and physically injured recipients[.]” […] This argument falls short. Plaintiff’s claims aren’t based on any physical injuries or death. They’re based on deceptive marketing, and that point alone ends the debate. In short, the PREP Act’s willful-misconduct cause of action doesn’t “vindicate the same basic interest or right that would be vindicated under state law.” […] So, defendant’s complete preemption theory fails the second prong of our Circuit’s test, and defendant can’t remove this case on this basis, either. But defendant persists, arguing that the Department of Health and Human Services published an advisory opinion supporting its position that the PREP Act is a complete preemption statute. Doc. 25 at 32. This argument, too, is bootless. Courts—including this one—routinely have rejected the authority of this HHS advisory opinion, because as the Seventh Circuit put it, its “reasoning is thin.”

Pfizer will likely appeal the decision, according to CHD’s outside counsel, attorney

: “Without PREP protection, Pfizer will have to face the music and try to defend its lies in open court.”

