Kennedy/MAHA Nominees for the People
Please vote for my nomination if you are so inclined. Thank you for your support.
Dear Readers,
This is a very brief post to make you aware of the crowdsourcing website by Kennedy/MAHA team that is requesting to nominate people for the new admin health policy. Someone kindly nominated me, and, if you feel it is a good idea, you can vote by registering with an email on this website:
https://nominees.mahanow.org/t/sasha-latypova/13332
You don’t need to share any information about yourself to register and vote.
Thank you!
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Art for today: Roses have thorns, oil on linen, 16x20.
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
After many months on the couch with my iPad, I am announcing my shadow cabinet:
Dennis Kucinich as Treasury Secretary
RFK jr as Attorney General
Rand Paul as Secretary of State
Meryl Nass as Secretary of HHS
Catherine Austin Fitts as HUD Secretary
Katherine Watt as Secretary of Defense
Reinette Senum as Secretary of Agriculture
Paul Craig Roberts as Secretary of Homeland Security
Sasha Latypova as Secretary of the Interior
Patrick Wood as Secretary of Energy
Mathew Crawford as Secretary of Education
(Sasha, don't turn your nose up at Interior Secretary, that's a pretty big job :)
I'd like to ask your readers to vote for Ammon Bundy to head BLM: https://nominees.mahanow.org/t/ammon-bundy/27911