Dear Readers,

This is a very brief post to make you aware of the crowdsourcing website by Kennedy/MAHA team that is requesting to nominate people for the new admin health policy. Someone kindly nominated me, and, if you feel it is a good idea, you can vote by registering with an email on this website:

https://nominees.mahanow.org/t/sasha-latypova/13332

You don’t need to share any information about yourself to register and vote.

Thank you!

Art for today: Roses have thorns, oil on linen, 16x20.