The Netherlands cases v orchestrators of Pandemic for Profit, aka "Project Covid-19.

I am now on my way to Amsterdam, where we are expecting a major showing of the international press. Over 30 journalists have signed up for the court hearing and press conference on March 9. Here is the link to the court live stream, please share:

https://www.rechtspraak.nl/livestreams

The hearing is from 11 am to 4 pm, the Netherlands time. I believe the livestream will be in Dutch. We have arranged for English translation inside the court, but I do not know if it will be broadcast (a volunteer translator will be with us inside the court). There are various AI apps that do simultaneous voice translation, which you can try to use. Also note that the court does not permit to make video recordings.

Not to worry, we will of course make lots of recordings from the press conference which will begin at 5 pm. You will be fully appraised of the situation!

For those who need to get up to speed on this case, here is an excellent summary and analysis of the case prepared by Katherine Watt:

Link to video on Rumble

Link to Katherine Watt’s wordpress site

This presentation is made by Katherine Watt as a primer on the two cases in the Netherlands, including legal background, the history of various filings and documents. This is an excellent summary up to date for anyone who wants to get up to speed on the case materials in English.

I find this material very helpful even for myself, and I am very familiar with this case! I also like how Katherine outlined two major categories of harm that qualify for the civil tort procedure:

Cognitive harm: the lying by the government, media and pharma companies, telling people falsehoods about covid illness, driving fear and panic, lying about safety and efficacy of the injections, and therefore inducing people to take these injections based on false information and censorship of the truth. Physical harm: injuries, deaths, emotional and psychological suffering.

Please help us share this information widely as we are heading to Amsterdam for the March 9th court hearing and press conference! Please pray for justice!

