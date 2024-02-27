I would like to bring my readers’ attention to the post from Katherine Watt linked below. There has been an increase in social media smear attacks on both of us lately. For example, a variety of internet characters have tried to paint me (unoriginally, I must say) as a “pharma shill”, a “Russian spy”, “a gatekeeper” and many worse things. A distinct …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Due Diligence and Art to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.