Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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Dustin Roberts's avatar
Dustin Roberts
6h

Wish the government would just fill potholes and deliver mail. Nothing else. They can start with small tasks until they build trust. FOIA Lady is Exhibit A.

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Mic's avatar
Mic
6h

I’m an impatient person regarding bringing all of these “entitled” criminals to their reconning. Each day that goes by, they continue to extract substantial personal gain. It pisses me off!

Sasha, as always, I’m a lover of your watercolor artwork. TY

LYMI

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