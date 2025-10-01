Yesterday, I received the following email from Jack Leeming, the editor for Careers section at the very prestigious science journal Nature. It appears that Nature is planning to publish a hit piece on me and other writers critical of covid policies and mRNA injections. Mr. Leeming writes:

Dear Ms. Latypova, I’m an editor for Nature magazine, working on a story about how Substack has become a popular place for those involved in the anti-vaccine movement and other areas generally considered to be outside of the scientific consensus. You’re mentioned as one of the writers within that movement. The general thrust of the piece is that Substack has become immensely popular in this area because it lacks content moderation and allows relatively easy monetisation (as well as of course providing a robust newsletter platform). Could you speak to that? More specifically those we spoke to allege: Substack writers including yourself endanger public health through the promotion of anti-vaccine information that isn’t rooted in accepted, peer-reviewed science.

You and other Substackers are profiting from disseminating this information through Substack’s monetisation mechanisms.

In general, anti-vaccine stances are supported by a small body of evidence compared to the larger weight of evidence for vaccination. We describe you as a former pharmaceutical and medical device R&D executive. Would you be able to respond to these points by Wednesday 8th October, to ensure timely reflection of your responses in the piece? Do let me know if any questions and thanks for your time. Best wishes Jack -- Jack Leeming Chief careers editor, Nature

Here is my reply:

Dear Jack,

Thank you for the opportunity to comment on your upcoming piece. You work at the “Careers” section of Nature, and reviewing your background, it appears that you have limited to no experience in science, pharmaceutical industry, regulatory processes and applicable law. Your lack of knowledge is probably why your employer decided to assign you the task of derogatory name calling of a professional who has decades of relevant expertise on these topics.

First, on your framing me as an alleged member of “anti‑vaccine movement”.

Labeling me as part of a fabricated “movement” is false. I am not part of any movement(s) or organizations and do not have allegiances. I write a personal newsletter on Substack to which 60,000 people in 190 countries chose to subscribe because they find it valuable. Second, labeling my work “anti‑vaccine” is inaccurate and lazy. I write about pharmacovigilance, clinical risk‑benefit, bioethics, and the legal/contracting frameworks that governed COVID‑19 military countermeasures. That includes reading FDA/CDC communications, GAO audits of Operation Warp Speed (OWS), federal PREP Act liability declarations, and the peer‑review literature on both benefits and risks. I analyze primary sources, not rumors.

Substack’s own policy is prominently disclosed to the public as “minimal editorial control” combined with explicit content guidelines and a reader‑choice model. Characterizing the platform as “popular because it lacks moderation” skips these facts and the basic reality that readers subscribe to what they find valuable.

Further, you claim that my writing is “endangering public health.” This claim is demonstrably false. Critiquing products, policies, or mandates is not endangering the public; it’s the point of post‑market safety science. History shows that legitimate critique and vigilance improve safety:

Rotashield (1999) was withdrawn after VAERS signaled a true intussusception risk.

Pandemrix (2009–10) was later linked to increased narcolepsy risk in several European populations.

Vioxx was pulled for excess cardiovascular risk; rigorous critics—inside and outside FDA—were right. I worked in the pharma industry during that time and my company (iCardiac Technologies) contributed to development of more rigorous cardiovascular safety assessment practices at the FDA and withdrawal of Vioxx and several other dangerous drugs from the market.

For COVID‑19, regulators themselves acknowledge the risks. FDA and CDC recognize a causal association between mRNA vaccination and myocarditis/pericarditis which is now reflected in updated U.S. labeling. It is not “anti-vax” to point to the FDA’s own guidance document that, prior to 2020 stated that mRNA platforms have been associated with death, cancer, blindness, strokes, miscarriages and many more serious concerns. No “risky” drug product becomes magically “safe for all” simply by being declared a “vaccine”.

Further you state that my work is “not rooted in accepted, peer‑reviewed science.”

My work routinely links to regulatory documents (FDA, CDC) and government audits (GAO) on how the COVID response actually operated, documents obtained via FOIA and court proceedings, peer‑review on safety and effectiveness, HHS PREP Act declarations and many other primary sources. I do not wish to publish in peer-review because I am not writing science papers. I write on much more important and complex topics of public concern that peer-review literature does not address, being paid and captured by the deeply corrupt pharmaceutical-military complex.

You may disagree with my analyses. That’s fine; disagreement is part of science, and I invite you to point to what you disagree with and offer substantive rebuttal. What’s not fine is conflating any challenge to official narratives with “harm.” Readers deserve to see the primary material and make up their own minds.

You state that I am “profiting from misinformation.” I publish on a reader‑supported platform. Unlike Nature and similar journals, there are no ads, no sponsors, no institutional funders. An annual subscription to my publication is $80, however ALL my new articles are free to access for all readers, paid or unpaid, for 2 months. Annual subscription to Nature is $199 for individuals and many thousands of dollars for corporate accounts. I doubt you are working for free - are you profiteering by writing this piece? Are you trying to profit from the popularity of MY work by attacking it? If your standard is that earning income from journalism or analysis equals “profiting,” then Nature, the major newspapers, and most academics with book deals would fail it too. The relevant question is accuracy and sourcing, not whether the work is paid.

A final point about OWS and the global military operation “covid”. A major share of my recent reporting dissects how military countermeasures, falsely advertised as “safe and effective vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics” were procured, regulated, indemnified, and distributed under emergency authorities (HHS‑DoD partnership; PREP Act liability shield; use of OTAs). These are matters of law, governance, and public finance—not “medical heresy.” They deserve daylight whether one is pro‑, anti‑, or agnostic about any given product. Please refer to The Covid Dossier for a detailed listing of hundreds of primary sources about this military campaign, and I invite you to refute any of the statements therein.

Finally, I would like to remind you about legal standards for “reckless disregard for truth”. The concept originates from New York Times Co. v. Sullivan, 376 U.S. 254 (1964) and subsequent cases. Reckless disregard means that the publisher entertained serious doubts about the truth of a statement, or had a high degree of awareness of its probable falsity, but published it anyway. Courts require clear and convincing evidence of one or more of the following:

Knowledge of falsity: The publisher actually knew the statement was false at the time of publication.

Serious doubts about truth: Evidence that the writer/editor strongly suspected the information was false but chose to publish.

Purposeful avoidance of the truth: Deliberately ignoring contradictory evidence or refusing to investigate obvious red flags.

Reliance on inherently unreliable sources: Using sources known to be biased, unverified, or untrustworthy without checking.

Fabrication: Inventing quotations or facts outright.

It appears that you sent an identical email to

, who is another writer on Substack critical of covid policies and “covid vaccines”. In his response to you

Hannah Docter-Loeb, in July, with similar questions, to which he replied in detail. His detailed responses were disregarded by you:

This is classic. Your reporter sent me a long list of questions months ago pretending to be fair-minded. I answered them in detail (and published both sides of the conversation on my Substack). Now you pop up, not with any specific questions about my answers, but with the usual smears. Was she, perhaps, too embarrassed to play this game?

As I pointed out to Leeming, he didn’t even mention any of my answers, much less ask follow-up questions about them. He just made a bunch of allegations, including one that frames my ban from and return to Twitter in a way that defames me and recklessly disregards the truth. The good news is that, if Nature does defame me, its complete disregard for my initial answers will be strong evidence of its malicious intent. And — as James Lawrence points out — Nature is based in Britain, where defamation is far easier to prove.

Given this evidence from Mr. Berenson, and your obvious attempts to disparage my fact-based, meticulously sourced work, it will be straightforward to make a case meeting the legal standards of “reckless disregard for truth” demonstrated by Nature and its publisher. It is evident that:

1) Nature publisher had high degree of awareness of probable falsity of their claims against the critics of the covid campaign and covid “vaccines”; and

2) Nature publisher is purposefully avoiding the truth by deliberately ignoring contradictory evidence or refusing to investigate obvious red flags.

For accurate description of my credentials, please include the following for my professional background. I am a former pharmaceutical/medical‑device R&D executive and business owner. I co‑founded iCardiac Technologies (cardiac safety for clinical trials; R&D alliance with Pfizer) and several other companies in pharmaceutical and medical device R&D, and have worked for decades at the interface of clinical trials, validation, and regulatory acceptance. My industry work intersected with FDA cardiac safety initiatives such as the Cardiac Safety Research Consortium (CSRC). I hold Masters of Business Administration degree from Dartmouth College.

I’m available to clarify anything before your deadline of Wednesday, 8 October.

Best regards,

Sasha Latypova

