Jerm Warfare interview for UK Column: Discussing the causes of chronic disease epidemic.
This is the video recording of my discussion with Jerm:
Art for today: Sketch from the Pacific coast, oil on panel, 9x12 in.
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This interview was posted on another web site the other day - to which I commented: For readers who may question Ms. Latypova’s analyses, I recommend a careful reading of opening comments:
“I have previously written about the phenomenon of anaphylaxis produced by injections of various proteins, even the ones considered benign and safe as food (milk, egg, albumin, yeast, etc.).
For this discovery, Charles Richet was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1913. The phenomenon of the injection-induced anaphylaxis originates in the gut and underlies the development of chronic autoimmune conditions, metabolic dysfunction, neurodegenerative and mental illness (neurotransmitters are made in the gut), cancers and other chronic illness.” Refer to article here.
"Alimentary Anaphylaxis", or the origins of the Anything-But-Vaccines deflection strategy. >>> SASHA LATYPOVA >>> July 7, 2025 >>> https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/alimentary-anaphylaxis-a-book-by
Sasha mentions 'adjuncts' as added to industrial soups called "vaccines". Here's A page describing CDC ‘vaccine’ scheduling and excipients lists per-vaccine. Doctors (somehow) believe injecting poison cocktails directly into human bloodstreams will improve life expectancy… Vaccine Excipient Summary >>> MELLOWKAT >>> August 12, 2025 >>> https://mellowkat.substack.com/p/vaccine-excipient-summary
Erm... “Trust the science”