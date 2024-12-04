I have discussed this mRNA vial testing report from Germany 2 years ago in a video which I posted on Bitchute at that time. At 7:21 min I reviewed the findings of massive amounts of protein in all vials. There was so much of protein(s) in the vials that visible chunks of matter were formed in the vials.

Here are the slides I received from Germany back then. This describes the experiment in which the lab isolated RNA, DNA and protein from several vials of Pfizer and Moderna. They were able to find all three, but here I will focus on the protein part:

Results: total protein volume

Results: staining to determine sizes of proteins present

In this step the researcher annotated that they had trouble getting the BioNTech samples to distribute in the gel, but it’s clear there are proteins in those samples. Moderna vial distributed widely, meaning there are proteins of a variety of sizes, large and small.

I didn’t know what to make of the protein content in the vials at the time, other than it is a huge contaminant of unknown origin or purpose, since no proteins are listed on the label of the product. While Pfizer was technically authorized to ship synthetic spike protein in LNP under the same Comirnaty label as the mRNA/LNP, Moderna’s jab was not. Of course, countermeasures are not legally obligated to comply to what the label says, and there is a mountain of evidence that they do not.

After learning about anaphylaxis work by Charles Richet, this finding of massive quantities of protein in injections can be added to the list of intentionally harmful “old-school” poisoning components in the vials:

I am even more convinced that things like “nanotechnology” and “mRNA tech” in the vials are mostly red herring. Yes, there are broken RNA and micro-RNA pieces floating with micro-garbage and metals and whatnot in these shots. For example, micro-RNA is a method of potential induction of cancer and dysbiosis discussed in the bioweapons literature. It appears that the designers of these shots included every possible poisoning vector into them.

However, from my current understanding of the state of the RNA tech, it is only good for crude, imprecise production of RNA “shrapnel”. It seems that the designers of the poisoning campaign felt they needed the old-fashioned methods incorporated into the vials as well. My conclusion now is that the main poisoning mechanisms in the vials are the more stable DNA plasmids and proteins that are being transported by [also independently toxic] LNPs all over the body. Of course, other “contaminants” such as toxic metals or micro-RNAs contribute to the different modes of poisoning which makes it easier to gaslight and harder to prove direct causality of injury.

Here is a recent [abridged] comment from Dr. Mike Yeadon explaining how overall this variety of poisoning mechanisms creates the state of “transplant reject”, whereby the body starts attacking itself:

Dr Mike Yeadon When I describe the inherent toxicities built into the original injection, I initially AssUmed that the contents at least approximated the description. On realising this isn’t true, I amended my description to say “based on what we’ve been told is in the product”. […] Merely based on their own description, it’s impossible that, had they actually been able to make it as stated, there are numerous, superfluous, independently & obviously toxic mechanisms in the product. Condemned by their own words. It’s very interesting that despite apparently containing different materials than claimed, the clinical signs & the available post mortem evidence does match what I’d predicted based on expected mechanisms of toxicity. I expect if there’s any mRNA or circular DNA, of any appreciable length (I am guessing even 10% of the inferred length to encode the synthetic protein they call “spike”, so long as it wasn’t human, would be ample to trigger autoimmune reactions. Our bodies do not tolerate non-self polypeptides/proteins. As Sasha & Katherine have recently observed, by going all the back to Charles Rixey’s [Richet] Nobel prize acceptance speech, we’re fiercely attuned to systemic arrival of foreign proteins. Rixey’s [Richet] discovery was to characterise the process whereby an animal can acquire immunity aka allergy aka become sensitised to a foreign protein. Crucially, it takes TWO exposures. One to set up an immune readiness & the second to activate the trip wire, whereupon one or more “hypersensitivity reactions” can occur. The variant he is best known for is Type I - anaphylaxis, a sometimes overwhelming, immediate immune response. This is generally considered to be an IgE isootype triggered, mast cell degranulation mediated response & it can certainly kill you. […] When we eat, the non-self proteins are degraded by our digestive processes and it’s amino acid that are absorbed. An intact gut wall will not allow to pass anything larger than individual molecules, unless there’s a specific transporter mechanism for something larger. With this insight, it makes sense NEVER to allow yourself to be injected with a solution containing foreign proteins. If this happens multiple times then, to unpredictable extents, you’re highly likely to experience one or more hypersensitivity reactions. IIRC correctly, there are five distinct varieties of hypersensitivity reactions. After Type I, Type IV is arguably the best known. This involves killer (cytotoxic) T-cells attacking every cell having the foreign protein on their surfaces, regardless of how this state arose (you could have been injected with foreign protein or by a genetic instruction). This is a slower process, taking days to weeks (or even longer), contrasting with Type I, which takes minutes to hours). Consider this as you would an organ transplant that’s gone wrong, because the donor was too different from the recipient. As your body “rejects the transplant”, you fall sick and may die. Immunosuppressive drugs are likely to be required on an open ended basis. That’s what the body of a jabbed & boosted person is doing. Essentially, they’re rejecting their own body. […]

The shots likely create numerous types of anaphylactic and allergic reactions to different types of proteins and partial RNA and DNA sequences which are still long enough to trigger an allergic response. This drives autoimmunity and likely contributes to the mechanisms of cancer. These proteins are also possibly contributing to the creation of blood clots and fibrous clots, by binding with activated fibrin.

I am not aware of any other tests for proteins in mRNA vax vials but they should be done in order to find out what types of proteins are being injected. This may contribute to finding effective treatment protocols for vaccine injury.

