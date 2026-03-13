Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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Sir Tom of Northfield's avatar
Sir Tom of Northfield
2h

It never made sense to me. Hydrogen and Oxygen are both gases. So, where does the "wet" come from?

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Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
2h

To All Naysayers … and name Callers: “create water” by combining hydrogen with oxygen, Call Me.

We will contact NASA. Dr.Don

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