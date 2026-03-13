Credit to Jamie Andrews for pointing to this very interesting work.

In this e-book, author Peter Peterson challenges the scientific axiom that water is H2O. Through a series of numbered arguments, Peterson contends that water is a fundamental element that cannot be created or destroyed, rather than a chemical compound of hydrogen and oxygen.

“Peter and Pete” is an interesting YouTube channel with a lot of material challenging established axioms in science (chemistry, physics) and asking questions that every scientist should ask, but are mostly prohibited from even thinking about.

What are the primary arguments against the H2O theory?

The author presents a multifaceted argument against the theory that water is composed of hydrogen and oxygen (H2O), primarily contending that water is a fundamental element in its own right that cannot be created from or destroyed into these two gases.

I personally find it both intriguing, and likely pointing in the right direction. The assertion in establishment physics that “energy is neither created nor destroyed” is simply not true. Our world is not a closed system with finite amount of somehow “trapped” energy in it. The Earth has a constant supply of energy from the Sun and from other electromagnetic energy (from space or elsewhere). This was demonstrated by Gerald Pollak in some relatively easy and cheap experiments. Water permeates our world, and composes over 50% of our bodies by weight and close to 99% by molecule count (however, this post will show that molecules are mathematical models in chemistry and, at least in case of water, may not exist). Whichever way it may be, water is undeniably the most prevalent medium in our world that absorbs, transforms and helps us use the incoming energy for all life processes. Thus, energy is, indeed, created, delivered and used by the Earth and all its inhabitants continuously. The modern science prohibits this line of thinking, because where there is a word “created”, the next question is by whom? It immediately implies the Creator.

It’s not the “energy” that’s neither created nor destroyed - it’s WATER!

If we assume this is true, then the verse from Genesis mentioning the Spirit of God was hovering over WATER after the creation of heavens and earth, but before the creation of light (energy), becomes much more clear!

Let’s get back to Peterson’s book. His primary arguments include:

Lack of Conclusive Experimental Proof of H2O:

No “New” Water Creation: no one has ever demonstrated the production of “new” liquid water solely from the reaction of hydrogen and oxygen gases. In demonstrations involving combustion, the appearance of water is merely assumed to be a result of the reaction, rather than proven.

Failure to “Split” Water Alone: Conversely, water cannot be split into hydrogen and oxygen without the presence of an electrolyte (like salt or acid). He suggests that the gases produced in these experiments actually originate from the electrolyte or the electrodes themselves, not the water. It is also important to point out that pure water, lacking any electrolytes DOES NOT conduct electricity. It is safe to have electrical equipment covered with de-ionized or extremely pure water.

Missing Specific Chemical Tests: while tests exist for dissolved substances in water, there is no specific chemical test to prove a sample of water is comprised of two parts hydrogen and one part oxygen.

Physical and Chemical Dissimilarity of Hydrogen, Oxygen and Water:

State of Matter at Room Temperature: A central point is the observation that hydrogen and oxygen are gases at room temperature, while water is a liquid. Peterson points out that it is impossible and quite unexplainable that two gases could combine to form a liquid at the same temperature and pressure.

Boiling and Freezing Points: the vast differences in the thermal properties of the substances. For example, hydrogen freezes at -259.2°C, yet its alleged compound, water, freezes at 0°C. Science cannot adequately explain how these components maintain such different properties when bonded (and cannot reproduce this bonding either).

Contradictory Properties (Flammability): water, which is used to extinguish fires, can be made of hydrogen (a highly flammable gas) and oxygen (a gas that intensifies combustion). This remains unexplained in modern science.

Physical Mass Discrepancies: the combined molecular weight of liquid hydrogen and liquid oxygen (34.02g/mol) is nearly double the mass of liquid water (18.01528g/mol). Again, no explanation from the modern science as to how this works.

Typical Flaws of Scientific Methodology:

The Electrolysis “Deception”: because pure water does not conduct electricity, the process of electrolysis, which is typically used as “proof” that water is H2O, is rather contrived. During electrolysis, the ratio of gases produced is often not 2:1 (sometimes reaching 7:1), depending on the electrolyte used, which may indicated the gases produced by electrolysis do not come from the water.

Flame Color: hydrogen produced through electrolysis burns with different colors depending on the electrolyte used (e.g., yellow for sodium, red for lithium). If the hydrogen, generated by electrolysis, came from the water, the flame color would always be identical.

Historical “Science”: As everywhere else in science, many foundational discoveries are rather shaky, yet everyone cites and references them without ever bothering to read and find how [badly] they were made. The work of early chemists like Cavendish and Lavoisier overlooked variables such as atmospheric moisture or moisture pre-existing in gas supplies. For example, Lavoisier contrived results through mathematical calculations (stoichiometry) to show oxygen’s presence even when it wasn’t experimentally observed.

What is an alternative definition of water?

Peterson’s definition of water is that it is a fundamental, irreducible element rather than a chemical compound. His core philosophy is “Water is simply, water”.

Water as a uniformly stable, non-polarized substance. Pure water does not conduct electricity and maintains a neutral pH of 7. Since pH stands for “potential hydrogen”, the “neutral” pH of 7 may mean that water contains no hydrogen (potential hydrogen) or oxygen.

Peterson argues that water should be considered an element in its own right, similar to its status in ancient Greek philosophy and various religious traditions (such as the Vedic, Buddhist, and Japanese systems) as one of the “classical elements” alongside earth, air, and fire. Water as a substance that cannot be created or destroyed.

Instead of being a compound that can be split, water as a substance that breaks other matter down. He cites the decomposition of steel into iron oxide and the role of water in aiding digestion (the decomposition of food) as primary examples of its inherent nature.

I tend to agree with most of the above. However, I would add a somewhat different view on the “substance that breaks matter down”. It is likely that water does both - building living bodies and breaking down the material that completed work, converted energy, etc. to make way for new creation. Thus, life wasn’t created only once in the past in God’s creation or the distant evolutionary past (whichever way you believe). Life is created and destroyed, every millisecond of every day, continuously all the time. Water is the medium of the Creation.

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Art for today: Winter Postcard, watercolor. Available art here.