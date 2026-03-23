Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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ForestDi56's avatar
ForestDi56
11h

They should also study lumbrokinase. I use it instead of Nattokinase as I don’t respond well to soy-based things. Lumbrokinase is supposed to be stronger than Nattokinase. 🤷‍♀️

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Tom Haviland's avatar
Tom Haviland
11hEdited

Sasha, the information that I have collected over the past 4 years through my blood clot surveys and from talking to doctors like Dr. Peter McCullough and Cardiologist/Endovascular Specialist Dr. Mohannad Bisharat of Jacksonville, Florida tend to support what you are saying. Although no "in vivo" (i.e., in living persons) randomized control trials to my knowledge have been performed on Nattokinase concerning the "micro-clots" and the much larger "white fibrous clots," Dr. McCullough has seen improvement in his patients who take Nattokinase to help clear the body of the spike protein that is causing the micro-clots and white fibrous clots to form. So Nattokinase does appear to be a good "preventive" treatment.

HOWEVER, once the much larger "white fibrous clots" have formed, I have been told by Dr. Bisharat that even the best clot-busting drugs like Tissue Plasminogen Activator (TPA) cannot break down these very tough, resistant "white fibrous clots." Therefore, Dr. Bisharat has to PHYSICALLY REMOVE THEM by going into the patient's vein or artery with flexible catheters that either suck the clot out, scrape it out, or lasso the clot and pull it out. Dr. Bisharat refers to these white fibrous clots as "devious clots."

So the trick is to keep the "micro-clots" and "white fibrous clots" from forming in the first place by taking treatments such as Nattokinase, Bromelain, and Curcumin to help clear the body of the damaging spike protein and reduce inflammation in the blood vessels.

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