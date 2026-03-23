You may have heard various statements from the alternative health space that nattokinase (NK), or “natto” is a potential cure for the micro clotting, thrombosis and formation of white fibrous clots that are found (typically post-mortem) in mRNA shot victims. In some social media statements, in-vitro experiments, i.e. pouring NK in high concentration over amyloidal formations, are cited as evidence that NK can dissolve those clots in-vivo.

I would like to state from the start, that I believe natto is a good supplement for people at risk of thrombosis, embolism, stroke or heart attack. However, I would like to advise caution when reviewing in-vitro data, because it does not represent what happens in-vivo, i.e. in a whole, live organism.

NK is a cheese-like food made of soybeans fermented with Bacillus subtilis, which has been consumed as a traditional food in Asian countries for more than 2000 years. Natto consumption is believed to be a significant contributor to the longevity of the Japanese population.

However, ingestion of food does not deliver the food whole into the blood stream. It is digested and broken down into metabolites, and only very small molecules potentially pass through into the blood stream. Note that at this point, I treat “molecules” as chemical models, and not “real” phenomena. It is likely that what passes through to the blood stream is electric charges or electromagnetic waves, and not the little chemical structures themselves. However, the main point is that in-vitro assays do not represent what happens when the item is passing via the digestion tract. And injecting NK (a food) is likely to have the same devastating consequences as injecting any food protein - anaphylaxis and systemic poisoning, characteristic of all vaccines.

Below I am quoting from a review paper, summarizing non-clinical, clinical and in-vitro data that exists for nattokinase (NK) to date. Human Studies with NK to date (summarized in Table 1, linked below):

Although NK has recently gained popularity as a candidate drug for CVD, clinical investigations of NK in humans are relatively limited. The first NK clinical study conducted in 1990 aimed to assess its fibrinolytic activity in healthy subjects after oral administration.6 A further Japanese study examined the efficacy of NK in the prevention of stroke progression in patients with acute ischaemic stroke and showed clear beneficial effects in these patients after oral administration.56 As shown in Table 1, there are no more than 10 published clinical studies covering the use of NK or the natto extract. Other related NK clinical studies include investigations of antihypertensive effects in patients in North America15 and Asia.8 Further studies also include anti-atherosclerotic and lipid-lowering effects,9,42 fibrinolytic activity and effects on coagulation,6,16 and pharmacokinetics60 and toxicology61 in humans. The low number of NK clinical studies is probably related to the fact that NK is not registered as a drug, but, as a nutritional supplement, and, to date, clinical evidence has not been adequately conclusive.

Does this mean natto is a cure for the white fibrous clots induced by the mRNA covid vaxxes? Well, not so fast.

Human studies described above have been conducted between 1990 and 2017, i.e. in patient populations that have not been exposed to mRNA or AAV gene therapies falsely marketed as “covid vaccines”. Therefore, the results above are only applicable to “pre mRNA” thrombotic conditions - those, which are driven by the formation of “normal” blood clots, which are jelly-like, mostly containing blood cells, and not the tough, non-dissolvable rubbery structures that have been observed in mRNA victims. The rubbery clots are likely made of non-dissolvable fibrin which gets cross-linked by “spike protein” (cellular debris).

The only study (in rats) where injection of natto at extremely high doses directly into the intestine produced increased lysis of normal, non-crosslinked fibrinogen (linked below, ref 63). It is impossible to achieve this level of exposure to natto in the intestine when administered orally.

There is no evidence natto can pass into the blood stream, where the clots are being formed:

One key question that has not been adequately addressed is the mechanism by which NK is absorbed into the bloodstream after oral administration. There is no current convincing data available to demonstrate the bioavailability and metabolism of NK administered as an oral dose. The only related study is one showing that, in rats, intraduodenal administration of NK, at a dose of 80 mg/kg leads to degradation of fibrinogen in plasma.63 It should be noted that the NK used was not subjected to digestive gastric fluids and the dose was high in pharmacologic terms. Thus, the relevance of the data is questionable. Recent pilot studies on the pharmacokinetics of NK have not provided an answer to the question of how NK is absorbed into the body.16,60 In fact, the pharmacokinetic data are rather inconsistent and mismatched with pharmacodynamic activities. Ero et al60 claimed that NK was measured directly in their study with a peak concentration at 13.3 hours after oral administration, whereas the thrombolytic activity of NK, measured in another study, was shown to peak 2 to 4 hours after oral dosing.16 These data imply that measurements of NK in the published studies may not be those of the intact NK molecule. Although it has been assumed that NK is stable in the GI tract19,28, it is important to address the key question of the mechanism of NK absorption into the body, with more convincing direct evidence. In fact, several groups have pointed out that the molecular size of NK is considered to be generally too large for oral absorption through the GI tract.19 It is recognised that NK may be susceptible to chemical oxidation and subsequent inactivation, or denaturation, in the GI tract.64 Thus, further studies are required to fully understand the pharmacokinetics of NK.

Therefore, my conclusion on this topic to date - a high natto intake was associated with decreased risk of total CVD mortality and, in particular, a decreased risk of mortality from ischemic heart diseases. It also seems to be beneficial for managing high blood pressure. While natto seems like a good supplementation for managing “conventional” inflammatory/pro-thrombotic cardiovascular conditions, none of the human studies of natto to date demonstrated potential to treat the amyloid/fibrous clotting post mRNA injections. The safe route of administration of natto, i.e., as a dietary supplement, is not likely to result in the kinase concentration in the blood stream consistent with in-vitro data showing its fibrinogen lysing activity.

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