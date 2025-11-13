This post is a summary of my offline debate with Mees Baaijen, who insisted that causality of the FMD by a virus was established by these German scientists. All subsequent claims about FMD being a viral illness rest on these foundational papers from the 19th century. As is very typical in virology, all “science papers” refer to the “foundational discoveries” from the 1800’s which are usually not translated into English, often don’t exist in electronic form and are only available if you fly to Germany, go to a special library, get high security clearance, then maybe. It wasn’t quite as bad in this case, the papers were in pdf but in German. Mees helpfully provided a translated summary. In addition, I am including information from a 1928 report by the FMD Commission for the USDA, written by Peter Olitsky from the Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research and colleagues, also provided by Mees. This document provides the following description of FMD:

CHARACTERISTICS OF FOOT-AND-MOUTH DISEASE Practically all cloven-footed animals, especially cattle, hogs, sheep, and goats, are susceptible to this malady. Under natural conditions the disease manifests itself, after an incubation period of from about 18 hours to 3 weeks, in a general systemic disturbance. The first symptom usually observed is fever, followed by the appearance of vesicles, most frequently on the mucous membrane of the mouth and on the skin between and above the claws of the feet, and at times also on the teats and udder. In hogs and sheep the feet are the most frequent seat of the vesicle formation. These vesicles rupture as a rule within 24 hours, leaving a raw, eroded, red surface and, if the lesions are in the mouth, there is excessive salivation and drooling. The affected areas then heal more or less rapidly, but they may sometimes, especially in the feet, encourage the invasion of secondary infections with subsequent inflammatory changes. During the attack the animal loses considerable weight and, in milking cows, there is a reduction in the milk supply. The financial loss resulting from the deterioration of animals is probably greater than that caused by mortality, which is estimated at about 3 per cent in ordinary, mild epizootics. In malignant forms of the disease, however, as high as 50 per cent of the animals in a herd may succumb or be so seriously affected that they are slaughtered. McFadyean states that 5 per cent is a fair estimate of deaths among animals affected during the last 40 years in Europe.

In the late 19th century, FMD was causing significant damage to agriculture. In response, a commission led by Prof. Dr. Loeffler and Prof. Dr. Frosch in Berlin set out to find the cause and develop a remedy. Their early investigations, submitted in reports spanning 1897 and 1898. However, a critical reading of these foundational texts raises significant questions regarding the methodology and resulting conclusions.

The Failure to Find a Bacterium

The Commission’s early focus was on identifying a specific bacterium or “germ” that’s causing FMD. At the time, some of the scientists believed FMD was bacterial illness. It affects both hooves and mouths of cattle and other animals, producing characteristic blisters. From reading Loeffler’s papers, it was clear that he had a different idea from the start. He declared that most bacteria found in the blisters are invaders after the fact, and set out to demonstrate his theory. He writes that his group carefully collected contents from very fresh blisters on sick animals, choosing areas (like the mouth or udder) that were free of superficial contamination and thus invading bacteria. The results of extensive bacteriological tests were “quite clear”: staining and cultures on various substrates (including broth, blood serum, milk, nutrient agar, and gelatin) did not reveal any bacteria of any kind. From this lack of bacteria, Loeffler and colleagues made a leap to immediately claiming that the extracted lymph contains the FMD “pathogen”.

My immediate questions, upon reading this were:

Why did Loeffler decide that FMD is caused by a “germ” and that the germ will be found in some “clean fresh blister”? This assumption is a presumed conclusion looking for confirmatory data, not a scientific inquiry.

Why didn’t Loeffler investigate any other possible causes?

Why did he decide that a “fresh and clean” blister will be harboring this presumed “FMD pathogen”, simultaneously presumed to be NOT bacteria?

Despite the bacteriological sterility of the blister lymph, inoculation into healthy calves and heifers resulted in the typical onset of FMD after 2-3 days. This finding immediately led the Commission to dismiss the previously proposed bacterial cause of FMD suggested by Dr. Siegel and Dr. Bussenius.

It appears that Loeffler was primarily concerned with inducing FMD illness deliberately as a method of vaccination. His report noted that injecting the lymph material was the “safest method of infection,” particularly when the lymph was introduced directly into the bloodstream. However, the results of injection experiments were often highly variable:

Experimental infection attempts failed in many species (sheep, goats, rabbits, dogs, cats, mice, chickens, and pigeons).

Even when using material soaked with saliva to wipe through the mouth—a method resembling natural exposure—infection was “not always guaranteed”.

The experiments are not properly described in Loeffler papers, no exact numbers of animals who did and didn’t get sick with injections are provided. And, of course, you guessed it - NO CONTROLS were used in any of them.

The Leap to the “Living Virus”

By 1898, the Commission conducted filtering experiments that would solidify the new “virus” concept. They found that lymph, diluted and filtered through fine filters that “reliably retain bacteria of all kinds,” retained its “infectious” power, i.e., not surprising at all, at least some animals would get sick when injected with puss from other animals.

The disease was successfully transmitted through a continuous series of animals using this filtered lymph. Through a calculation showing that the sixth animal received less than one two-trillionth of the original lymph, the Commission concluded that the agent must be a living agent that multiplies in the host animal. The agent was thus designated a “virus”. Why didn’t they conclude it was an invisible unicorn? We will never know, but it would have been just as valid of a conclusion.

As par for the course in virology, they simply made this particular virus up!

In fairness, it is important to note that at the time, the term “virus” simply meant “poisonous disease-inducing injectable substance”, i.e. a poison or a toxin. Virus and vaccine had identical meaning at the time, because vaccines have always been deliberate poisons. However, the 19th century definition of a “virus” is very far from what is advertised today - an invisible particle that can walk out of a lab and ride an airplane all over the world.

“Immunity”

The Commission spent considerable effort attempting to induce immunity to FMD by injecting various animals with Loeffler’s concoctions, not using any controls, of course. They attempted to artificially immunize animals using mixtures of lymph and immune blood. They concluded that the disease does induce immunity in the “vast majority” of infected animals. No detailed numbers are available. Many experiments were very small (<10 animals). It was not clear how long the “immunity” would last, as no long term studies were conducted, as per usual virology practices. The Commission stated that the animals should be vaccinated every 2-3 years or so.

I wrote back to Mees Baajien explaining that Loeffler reports lacked basic use of scientific method. Even before I read Loeffler’s report, I guessed that these reports would not show the slightest scientific proof of an alleged FMD “virus”, because all “virology” methods in the 1800’s or today use the same non-scientific nonsense:

The FMD “virus” or ”vaccine” was an a-priory presumption by Loeffler and he went in search of confirmatory data to fit his preconceived idea. No other possible causes of FMD were considered or investigated. This point is VERY important as it may point to the agenda that Loeffler and his Commission had to begin with (read below). The virus was presumed solely because in some arbitrarily declared “fresh blisters” there was no bacteria found. No controls were used for anything. That’s the fundamental premise of all virology and vaccinology. If they used controls, it would ruin everything! “Infection” is demonstrated (and even then, not very reliably) by INJECTION, or rubbing the substance into cut lips of the animals (so, again, getting the matter into the blood). This has no relation to any natural conditions of the disease in question. They in fact did not design a single experiment to prove the causation of disease by the virus they presume. That didn’t seem to be the objective. It seems their objective was to simply sell their lymph product as vaccine. Just like what CDC and NIH “scientists” do today, and with approximately the same level of scientific rigor. There is no vaccine for FMD today according to the CDC and USDA, so even the ideologically committed Satanists (oops, I mean virologists) do not seem to believe there is an actual FMD virus to vaccinate for.

What could be causing FMD?

Here I am going to speculate a little and briefly review another interesting document - the USDA/Rockefeller Commission report from 1928, mentioned earlier. While I don’t know what causes FMD, it’s not incumbent on me to provide an alternative explanation. One immediately obvious possible cause of “infections by injections” that Loeffler produced is the phenomenon of anaphylaxis. As I have written extensively before, injection of foreign proteins can be very harmful to a significant % of the population (animals or humans) which is a-priory is not identifiable (Charles Richet, Nobel Prize 1913). Repeated injections increase the probability of illness and auto-immunity. It should never be done, and for that reason alone, vaccination for anything is impossible. The toxic effects of foreign proteins entering the blood stream can very well explain how this lymph product induced disease in some animals. There is no need to imagine a “virus”. However, there could be numerous other causes - use of toxic materials, such as arsenic, and various metals was common in agriculture at the time. Polluted water of food should have been considered, too. The disinfectants used to “control FMD” themselves may have been a culprit due to high toxicity of these materials:

These in general are similar to those used in bacterial diseases of man and animals. Among them may be mentioned compound cresol solution, bichloride of mercury, formaldehyde, phenol and chloride of lime or air-slaked lime in dry or liquid form.

Finally, I found some very interesting information in the Rockefeller/USDA report, on p.2 in the “Introduction” section, there was this pearl:

For instance, the 1908 outbreak (in the US) was traced to contaminated smallpox vaccine imported from a foreign country several years preceding its use. This investigation proved that symbiosis existed with the infections of vaccinia and foot-and-mouth disease. Animals vaccinated with the mixed virus, as a rule, showed only lesions of one of these diseases, namely, vaccinia; nevertheless the infectious principle of foot-and-mouth disease remained in the vaccinal eruption. In another instance the disease was carried from a serum-producing plant to five States through contaminated anti-hog-cholera serum collected from hogs which showed no symptoms or lesions of the disease at the time they were slaughtered and their blood collected.

You don’t say! Turns out, in several FMD “outbreaks” in the US it was determined to have been caused by vaccinations with smallpox vaccines. The anthrax, smallpox and other vaccinations had been carried out on both cattle and people since early to mid 1800’s. FMD is a blister (pox) type of a disease. It is the same as monkey pox, chicken pox or any blistering rash very commonly reported after many types of vaccines, and especially post the mRNA ones.

Conveniently, in 1928 there was still no “virus cultured” and no test for it existed:

Since the virus of foot-and-mouth disease has thus far eluded cultivation in vitro and since there are no sérologie or allergic tests available for detecting the disease, animal inoculations, to a great extent, must be depended on for diagnosing and differentiating this disease.

Today - no such difficulty. Computer fakery such as PCR or ELISA tests, which have never been validated for any diagnostic, are claimed “gold standard” for finding the elusive FMD “virus”.

As my own personal opinion - I believe that FMD was spread in Europe in early 1800’s with the voodoo-Satanic practices of “vaccinations” and specifically, by using cows to produce the vaccinia pox spores. The practice of introducing puss from different animals into the blood stream of other animals and humans resulted in the rise of various types of “pox” illness. This alone can be a significant cause of FMD, but other causes may exist and should have been considered by Loeffler and his followers. I believe that Loeffler, just like the Rockefeller/USDA team were not engaging in an open-minded scientific inquiry, but were pursuing an agenda as well as covering up for vaccination harm, whether they were conscious of that purpose or not.

After I provided my detailed answers above to Mees, do you think he realized that science requires controlled experiments to prove causality? No, of course not. He acted as if his favorite toy got smashed, wrote a bunch of nastiness in my direction and that was that. Ok, I tried. However, I still thank him for supplying that material that demonstrates FMD is not viral and is likely the result of production of the smallpox “vaccine” by operating cowpox farms.

