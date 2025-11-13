Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
34m

Foot-IN-mouth disease is spread by politicians.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mic's avatar
Mic
11m

The watercolor is tremendous; I , however, prefer Pinot Noir

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Latypova
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture