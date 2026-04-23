This video of Thomas Seyfried’s talk about cancer as a mitochondrial disease was kindly provided to me by Jamie Andrews:

Notable points of this presentation:

At 13 min - Seyfried discusses the current prevailing dogma, specifically that “cancer is genetic”, tumors carry cancer suppressing and oncogenic mutations per Hanahan et all, Cell 144, March 4, 2011; cited thousands of times. Further, it is a “somatic mutation”: the theory that mutations in genes that inhibit or stimulate cell division contribute to cancer. Accumulation of “random” mutations in “well-defined driver genes” causing cancer. This is where the hype of “personalized [genetic] therapies” is coming from. Finding thousands upon thousands of these “genetic mutations” [aka failure of PCR models to produce replicable results] keeps a lot of people employed!

At 17:40 - cancer drugs [developed on the genetic theories] are NOT working! They may appear to “work” on tumors in clinical trials, but the patients still keep dying from cancer, and may gain ~2 months of life on average, but not much more than that. The criteria by which FDA approves these new therapies has nothing to do with whether patients get cured or live longer healthier lives (they don’t), it’s based on bogus statistical models of “progression free survival”.

At 19:10 - why somatic genetic theory is wrong. There is a direct evidence of abnormal chromosomal behavior in cancer. (Note - chromosomes can be observed directly in microscopy, however, it is not at all clear what they actually are. The claim that the DNA “code” is wound up in the chromosomes is a creative narrative that is not substantiated by experimental proof. It is largely based on indirect, destructive, and additive chemical methods, and a lot of modeling).

The above problem underpins false diagnosis of cancer, and treating numerous perfectly healthy people with toxic chemo and radiation simply on the basis of a fake PCR diagnosis of a “driver gene mutation”. While my own working theory to date is that vaccines are the #1 cause of cancer, the false diagnosis is likely cause #2, but I am very open to the possibility that it is maybe in tight competition with cause #1. Further proof - cancer is very rare in aboriginal tribes and is not found in chimpanzees. And no, it’s not the aboriginal diet either…

The first citation above tried to find cancer in 10,000 aboriginal Africans, and failed. Dr. Seyfried also gives an example of Innuits from Thunder Bay, Canada who are now “serviced by the medical school there”. They are massively unhealthy, with obesity, diabetes and dementia, yet 100-150 years ago the same people were some of the healthiest people on the planet, while their lifestyle was some of the harshest. Huh, it’s almost like chronic illness doesn’t exist when “modern science-based medicine” is absent from the scene!

Note: Before you start writing angry comments at me. I am open-minded about the diet being a vector in disease. Many people criticize me for being “single issue”, “it just can’t be that all of this is vaccines”, etc. I agree it’s not all vaccines, but, there is definitely a hierarchy of more important vectors vs mild contributing factors, and that’s what I am trying to sort out. Equating all causes instills the CA Proposition 65-induced psychosis, a dangerous mental state where you end up with cancer warning stickers on every item in your household while continuing to bring your children to the cancer-causing appointments with your friendly witch doctor. Because, oh gosh, it’s all the same, and the school is mandating this.

I am actively looking for solid causation data in order to adjust my views. Which I am happy to do any time I find solid data contradicting me. Therefore, if you want to yell and scold me in comments for my deep psychological flaw of always being right, I welcome you to post a conclusive paper demonstrating that diet ALONE is the primary cause of cancer. For example, it could be an animal model where cancer is induced by a particular diet. If you can find something like this, I am very interested in reviewing this material and changing my mind accordingly.

Enough about me, back to Seyfried’s presentation. Apparently, there has never been a documented case of breast cancer in a chimpanzee, despite them having 98%+ identical to human genetics. But “cancer is genetic” is drilled into the head of every medical student with a 1000 horse power drilling tools…

At 23:53 - discussion of mitochondrial transfer experiments and Dr. Seyfried’s view that cancer is a “metabolic mitochondrial disease”:

Dr. Seyfried’s states that it’s not the “genetic mutations” (alleged in the DNA of the nucleus), but the dysregulated mitochondria that are responsible. In cancerous cells the number and structure of those organelles inside the cell’s cytoplasm is dysregulated. He has demonstrated experimentally that when the cancerous nuclei are put into a normal cell, the cell proceeds to divide normally, but when an “abnormal mitochondria/cytoplasm” material are introduced into normal cells, they become cancerous.

The fact that cells become cancerous when a piece of foreign and dysregulated cytoplasm is transplanted into them, is experimentally confirmed.

He then cites Otto Warburg’s theory of cancer:

He points to the fact that while all tumors have different “mutations”, the common factor to them - they all get fuel source from fermentation (sugar based) and not oxygen based metabolism which is how normal cells are assumed to work. (Note, the part about oxygen metabolism is not as clear cut as he asserts, but acceptable as a working model). He spends some time describing the abnormal, glucose based metabolism in cancer cells. This is well studied. However, this is another description of a symptom of cancer, but not its cause.

While it is a valid approach to try to act on the “fuel” pathway, Dr. Seyfried has not described any actual cause of cancer! He simply made a tiny step away from the totally wrong theory (genetics) toward a better explanation of the symptom, which is tumors likely get fuel from sugar fermentation.

He provides the metabolic model above, which show that fasting/ketogenic diet may create a window where the healthy cells can tolerate reduction in glucose, but tumors are deprived of fuel. He discusses mouse studies where ketogenic/calorie restriction diet improved survival with and without drugs. He also discusses a number of successful cases, where people live 10+ years after a “death sentence” diagnosis by essentially managing their diet. Reducing glucose in the system targets the cancer cells preferentially, and that is legitimately a great finding.

Discussion: Are “malfunctioning mitochondria” the true cause of cancer?

To sum up, I believe the experimental/clinical results presented by Dr. Seyfried support his statements that ketogenic/calorie restrictive diet is beneficial in cancer treatment. That’s a solid and important finding.

However, I disagree with his over-reaching statement that this finding explains the cause of cancer, because his data doesn’t show that. He is making a typical leap, where something that’s found to improve survival of a cancer patient is then automatically translated into the cause of cancer. That’s just not a scientifically valid approach. Yes, tumors seem to dislike when glucose is removed and ketones are added. It changes something in the environment enough for them to start shrinking. It may be direct effect of lower glucose, but it could be a much more complicated matter, like changed levels of acidity, differences in electrical charge transfer, redistribution of water, or other yet to be elucidated pathways.

The foundation of Seyfried’s theory are the experiments transplanting cytoplasm between cancerous and non-cancerous tumors. It doesn’t explain what happens in a human body that “suddenly” turns the normal cytoplasm cancerous? Also, cytoplasm of human cells is not limited to mitochondria alone.

Mitochondria (tiny organelles inside the cell but outside its nucleus) have been allegedly discovered using optical microscopy in late 1800. Otto Warburg, in early 1900’s popularized them by elucidating their role in “cellular respiration” and chemical production of ATP, for cellular energy. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for this in 1931. Due to their very small size - mitochondria are about 0.5–1 µm in diameter - they are just at the limit of light microscope resolution. Without special stains, mitochondria are very hard to distinguish because they are nearly transparent. They may appear as tiny faint dots or shadows, often barely visible.

Therefore, mitochondria are situated right at the border between directly observable biological phenomena and those postulated via theoretical models only. The theoretical models, in turn, are bound to be the product of available (destructive and indirect) experimental techniques. If you have a specific lab tool (a hammer) then your theory supposes everything is a nail!

In his famous work, Warburg described an “oxygen-transferring ferment of respiration.” By this he meant a molecule (or system of molecules) inside cells that transfers electrons to oxygen and enables cells to consume oxygen and release energy. This is a biochemical model. There can be numerous other models explaining biology, but the majority of modern science uses only/largely biochemical view and biochemical tools in studying those views, creating its own recursive echo-chamber. When using this approach, the default underlying assumption is that life is a biochemical reaction inside human body. The body is presumed to be a container of cells, “genes”, “molecules”, “iron”, “oxygen”, etc. - all randomly thrown together into this “bucket” (body). Some “ferments” (today called enzymes) are very smart and they selectively take the oxygen molecules (but strangely not nitrogen, which is presumably 78% of the air!) and transfer them to the iron molecules, and that’s how the “cell breathes oxygen”. I hope you realize that Warburg’s theory is just that - a theory. It is based on a large number of leaps of faith, words like “ferment” (made up names, placeholders for unknown) and general presupposition that the cell somehow splits the air and takes the oxygen for a biochemical reaction of “respiration”.

There are alternative, perfectly valid theories of respiration, for example, Gerald Pollak’s theory of the electrical charge exchange rather than oxygen (gas) exchange. It explains many observed respiration phenomena much better than the “ferment” or “biochemical electron transport”. Furthermore, even though I find Pollak’s work incredibly useful, he might not have the final answer either. Respiration may or may not be precisely an “electron exchange”, as charge may be transferred as an electromagnetic or even acoustic wave function, and not via the little discrete electron particles. The little electron particles are models, too, as they cannot be observed directly. However, it is technically easier to model things via “electrons” vs. “wave functions”.

I have written all of the above simply to drive the point that “accepted science” is a very shaky thing at best. Established scientific consensus contains numerous untested and unproven hypotheses, confirmation biases, misconceptions, a variety of unintentional and intentional falsehoods, and many things simply taken on faith and/or enshrined as dogma due to the prevailing financial and power interests. The gaps in experimental proof are glossed over as it is typically forgotten over time that they have never been proven in the first place. Hopefully this article illustrated how tenuous most scientific theories are.

Finally, cancer being a “metabolic mitochondrial disease” doesn’t explain what causes the mitochondria or metabolism to suddenly go awry. This is just as unsatisfying as claiming “incorrect genes” are responsible. Something pushes the body off the “metabolic” or “mitochondrial” health state, what is it? And it is not food! As I have written numerous times, it has never been demonstrated in science that cancer can be induced by food. Damage by food may take decades to accumulate, so what explains cancer in children or very young people, and/or those who are eating generally healthy diets (a majority of cancer victims today)? In addition, while environmental toxins can and do play a role, it has also been demonstrated in well conducted animal studies that it is possible, yet very difficult to cause cancer by everyone’s favorite environmental toxin, glyphosate, as I reviewed here.

The vast majority of human population cannot live all their lives on ketogenic diets and 40% restricted calories. Have you tried to do this just as a fasting ritual? I can maintain something like this for perhaps a month, but it gets pretty hard, and forget mountain biking or skiing while fasting! Keto-fasting is not a natural human dietary state. While generally ok, it’s not without it’s own risks (extra load on kidneys and cardiorenal system). We are omnivores. We thrive on variety of food, not restrictions of food, unless we are in a harsh restrictive climate. Historically longest living people were not restricting themselves to keto diets. Aboriginal Innuits were a tiny group restricted by climate. They ate keto but not with continuous 40% calorie restriction, I can assure you. They smoked from a young age, too. And they probably valued occasional sugar cube higher than its weight in gold. There are many more examples of communities and tribes who ate plenty carbs and sugar (and drank wine and smoked, too!) living pretty reliably over 100 yo.

As I stated above, I am interested in causes of chronic disease, such as cancer. I am open minded to the idea that “it’s toxic food!!!TM” and thus invite anyone to post a study demonstrating that in a healthy unvaccinated person or animal, one can elicit cancer, especially at early age, by “bad diet” alone. Once something like this can be experimentally produced, I am excited to hear about it. In the meantime, the data I do have shows that completely unvaccinated people, living in modern USA, eating all kinds of food (from toxic dumps that are American supermarkets, gasp!) have zero cancer at any age:

Full article here. Note that the data above were generated prior to the roll out of mRNA, which has caused an explosion of cancer, and especially in much younger populations. Thus the picture today is even more dramatic.

Speaking of vaccines. Let’s go back to Dr. Seyfried’s experiment with transplanting cancerous cytoplasm into normal cells. I am going to repost the graph from above here for convenience:

What is “cytoplasm”? It’s internal cell’s stuff, machinery, mitochondria and other organelles, excluding the nucleus, which are not very well understood. The only thing that is known for sure, the cells are really obsessed with guarding the heck out of it from any external unauthorized entry. Even the amount of water inside is very tightly controlled. And the “correct” water (correctly charged water) is key to the organism’s survival.

This experiment by Dr. Seyfried is important for studying the mechanisms of carcinogenicity, and it supports my own view that increase in cancer in people of all ages is primarily driven by mass vaccination (and mass screening/false diagnosis). It is especially accelerated by the new cell transfecting technologies, like LNP platforms for mRNA shots that are the primary cause of cancer. Dr. Seyfried’s experiment above pretty much perfectly replicates a successful “transfection” of a cell with foreign material. That’s exactly what is intended by vaccination, both traditional and new tech. The “problem” that the cabal of poisoners always have faced is those pesky cellular defense mechanisms that would not let the offending injectable garbage inside the cells. With “traditional” vaccines, there are other potentially cancer-inducing pathways, and maybe occasional transfection, but I would venture that mostly they are non-transfecting. Most of the time, the poison would get into the blood stream, cause anaphylactic reactions (it is still not known how, as “immunology” is just another area of bullshit modeling and colored cartoons), cause chronic allergies, kill off gut bacteria, the metal adjuvants would collapse zeta potential, cause micro clotting, micro strokes, autism, and other brain injuries, but for the most part the mammalian cells would resist the entry across membranes. With new LNP vehicle the cell transfection is much more efficient! Many more cells can get hit with whatever junk the LNPs are dragging in.

You might say, but wait… Seyfried’s experiment is transfecting cells with actual cancer. The answer to this - cancerous material is haphazard and pretty random, it is basically proteinaceous matter, debris from mammalian cells and bacterial/yeast/fungal cells, i.e., not dissimilar to the protein content of vaccines, which is also derived from unstable, putrid, decaying matter and contains numerous foreign proteins. Thus, I believe this experiment is a valid model for demonstrating what happens when random foreign proteins enter a cell’s cytoplasm. Cancer is initiated by this entry, because the cell is trying to get rid of this material, and is unable to. The cells will divide unevenly, haphazardly, and at a faster pace, trying to push out the offending stuff. That’s how tumors start. There is no need for imaginative narratives inspired by computer nerds about “genes” “coding” for anything in any of this. It is as simple as a giant garbage pile suddenly materializing inside your house clogging up the water pipes and oozing toxic fluid, vs you frantically trying to figure out how to dispose of it and clean your house up. Depending on what’s in that pile and how big/sticky/heavy it is, you may or may not be able to do so. You might need to make a call to Fr. Chad for a quick exorcism sesh at that point!

To be continued.

Art for today: Sketch from the sculpture garden 2, oil on panel, 9x12 in.