Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allen's avatar
Allen
4h

Whatever the so-called disease of "cancer" is or isn't one thing is certain cancer treatment is one of the most financially lucrative sectors in the pharmaceutical industry. Personally I think that which they have branded "cancer" is in most cases mass accumulation and concentration of toxins.

Don't expect that heresy to gain traction in the medical industry as cancer drugs represent the most profitable medical intervention for the cancer-industrial complex and the most profitable ROI for the medical cartels and their investors.

Revenues from the sale of cancer drugs increased from $52.8 billion USD in 2010 to $103.5 billion USD in 2019, then up to $176 billion in sales in 2021, more than double that of the next item on the list, vaccines with $88.6 billion dollars in sales.

Global cancer drug spending soared to $223 billion in 2023 and are expected to almost double to $320.6 billion by 2026.

More importantly for investors the cancer-industrial complex pharmaceutical companies achieve profit margins up to 90% on high-priced cancer treatments that often cost over $100,000 per patient annually. Where else can you get products with a 90% profit margin.

The 'treatments" themselves range from useless to a death sentence- usually the latter.

"Conventional" cancer treatments consistently demonstrate poor outcomes, with studies showing untreated patients often living 2-4 times longer than treated ones. Chemotherapy shows a 98% failure rate at five years, while surgery and radiation frequently accelerate cancer spread.

Research reveals that cancer often remains dormant or progresses slowly until disturbed by invasive treatments. Studies show many cancers detected through screening would never cause harm if left untreated, with only 3.3% of DCIS breast cancers and 3% of prostate cancers proving fatal even without intervention.

Reply
Share
Tonya's avatar
Tonya
4h

"Finding thousands upon thousands of these 'genetic mutations' [aka failure of PCR models to produce replicable results] keeps a lot of people employed!"

Just like Dr. Peter Hotez has an entire career built on 'neglected tropical diseases' and developing 'vaccines' to 'prevent' them.

Reply
Share
55 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sasha Latypova · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture