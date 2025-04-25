This is a recent interview Katherine and I gave for the Former Feds Foundation, a group of federal employees that are speaking out against covid tyranny and destruction of our constitutional governance (under both administrations, currently ongoing).

Relevant materials about PREP Act:

From Katherine Watt book series:

Book 2 contains reporting on federal PREP Act, public health emergency and EUA countermeasure law, focused on Public Health Service Act Section 319 (codified at 42 USC 247d), Food Drug and Cosmetic Act Section 564 (codified at 21 USC 360bbb), PREP Act, Project Bioshield Act and a few others.

