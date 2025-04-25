Interview with the Former Feds Foundation: Katherine Watt and I discuss PREP Act as an act of treason.
This is a recent interview Katherine and I gave for the Former Feds Foundation, a group of federal employees that are speaking out against covid tyranny and destruction of our constitutional governance (under both administrations, currently ongoing).
Check out the Feds For Freedom website:
https://www.fedsforfreedom.org
Watch The Feds on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/FedsForFreedomUSA
Relevant materials about PREP Act:
From Katherine Watt book series:
Book 2 contains reporting on federal PREP Act, public health emergency and EUA countermeasure law, focused on Public Health Service Act Section 319 (codified at 42 USC 247d), Food Drug and Cosmetic Act Section 564 (codified at 21 USC 360bbb), PREP Act, Project Bioshield Act and a few others.
Art for today: Oakville Cross, watercolor, 11x14 in.
Super interview! There must be a way to put our "representatives" in congress on notice that they are committing treason.
I got a good education, thank you , excellent. Paging RFK jr loud and clear .