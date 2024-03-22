Here is my recent interview with. We covered a number of topics including:
Faked “covid pandemic”;
Fake virology;
Military driven global democide under pretense of public health measures;
Narratives that are designed to deflect from the main perpetrators of the crime;
Role of China/Wuhan;
Bio-Chemical weapons making under pretenses of infectious disease research;
Very bad manufacturing of biologics;
And many other issues!
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
PS. I am dealing with a wrist injury (too much typing!) For art I have been doing small watercolor sketches from my travel photo collection. It is easier on the hands, although watercolor is not an easy medium at all.
Art for today: Galata Tower (Istanbul).
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Interview with Doc Malik Recorded on March 16, 2024.
Operation COVID is all part of a meticulous criminal plan to create the greatest mass illusion, the greatest plundering of taxpayer funds, the greatest social destruction, the greatest restrictions of freedom, the greatest mass medical homicide, censoring etc etc in the history of the world.
The evidence clearly indicates a harsh and uncomfortable reality – there was no pandemic.
Portraying the deeds of the past four years as mere mistakes serves to conceal the deadly protocols established in the hospitals and nursing homes as well as provides cover for those who designed and executed this operation.
We have not been and are not facing what RFK Jr. has termed “a mismanaged pandemic,” a stance supported by most “health freedom” celebrities. What we are dealing with is fraud, tyranny and mass murder.
Terrorizing and isolating elderly people especially those living in care homes, denying them visits from relatives and reducing or eliminating in-person visits from health and social carers became “standard of care.”
Mechanical ventilators push oxygen into patients whose lungs are failing. Using these machines involves sedating a patient and sticking a tube into the throat. It was massive overuse of a treatment (ventilation) known to be extremely harmful.
Large doses of Midazolam, Propofol. Fentanyl and Morphine cocktails were given to people in hospitals to create the illusion of the first wave of the hoax pandemic. They didn’t have the bodies in 2009- they got them this time not to mention data fraud.
What if It was an epidemic of government and medical assault, of false attribution of death, and of intense propaganda using fraudulent tests and bogus studies?
Start talking about global operations, conditional Universal Basic Income, programmable Central Bank Digital Currencies, digital slavery, mass surveillance rolled across the world via an endless series of manufactured crises and much of the “health freedom movement” runs off and hides.
The catapulting of GoF and “Covid” variants and on and on is part of this Psyop. Those who perpetuate these fabrications are part of the problem, knowingly or not, and are doing the work for the Bio-security State by maintaining and heightening the fear mechanisms.
“It’s just a virus and some bad actors” say the public. “A bioweapon that needs to be contained next time” say the subverted Covid oppositional actors.
Plenty of narrative reinforcement to go around. The “lab leak”, “bioweapon” story has resurfaced and is gaining traction amongst the “acceptable” ‘Covid sceptics.’
The insistence on using the “lab leak” red herring covers up the actual crimes that were committed.
However, if there was no pandemic, no evidence for a virus, what do we do then?
Well, we’d have to hold our government, our health regulatory agencies and our Media to account. The whole system would be exposed as the corrupt house of cards it is. The Lab Leak Theory keeps the whole charade alive and well.
There was no pandemic ever- there is no “lab leak”- there is no “unique viral pathogen”- there is no “China Virus”- there is no “bioweapon”- There is no “There” there.
It was an epidemic of violent government and medical assault against people, of false attribution of death, and of intense propaganda using fraudulent tests and bogus studies.
The official narrative of “Covid” is fictional- all facets of it.
Great interview, thanku… to both of u. Overuse syndrome is not fun . Get Transciber B to help u. 😉🤗