On Wednesday, March 4, at 3 pm MST (4 pm Central, 5 pm Eastern, 2 pm Pacific) there will be a hearing in the Idaho State Legislature to introduce S1346, a bill that is the result of tireless work of a group of health freedom advocates, organized by Laura Demaray. Here is the public link to watch the hearing, please consider doing so and please share on social media!

https://www.idahoptv.org/shows/idahoinsession/Legislature/

I have been part of this effort, asking the “lesser magistrates” - counties and state officials - to step in and protect the state residents from misuse and abuse of the federal law, the PREP Act, which allows unregulated poison to be pushed on unsuspecting public under false labels of “safe and effective vaccines”. This process has been very long and often discouraging, running into the stonewalling, denial of harm and many pharma lobbyists along the way. Our group has testified in approximately 30 venues so far (some links to my previous articles about this below).

This is not the finish line yet, but a major accomplishment nonetheless. We now have a proposed state senate bill (not final draft yet):

Due to travel, I may not be able to call into the March 4th Idaho hearing, however, I have provided the following 5 minute recorded testimony in support of this bill:

