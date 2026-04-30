Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sophie Bertrand's avatar
Sophie Bertrand
10h

Thank you for this research. I have a friend who was working in a big obstgyn clinic in Montreal. She has been there for 18 years. During the rollout (not the covid period prior), they have seen it all: miscarriages, still borns, menstrual problems, bleeding in menopausal women (even women in their 80s), dormant feminine cancers resurging. The doctors were baffled but kept pushing really hard for all their patients to be jabbed. the receptionnists were quite discouraged to answer another catastrophic call. That bad. My friend had never seen this situation at the clinic before. She noticed a clear pattern: most of their patients's miscarriages happened exactly 2 weeks after the jab. It was a very dark period for her. Because of severe allergies to medication she refused to be jabbed, was fired by a doctor who insisted she be vaccinated (it could mean a death sentence for her). She proposed working remotely, they accepted but still insisted on my friend being jabbed! - as if this makes sense-. She refused and found another opportunity. The zealous doctor died a year later from a very strange, quick spreading blood cancer. I consider this clinic guilty of murders. All obsgyn medical facilities fully participated in this genocide by refusing to sound the alarm.

Reply
Share
7 replies
Clare Goldsberry's avatar
Clare Goldsberry
12h

The global depopulationists must be thrilled with the news of this huge number of miscarriages. It will make hitting their target number of 500 million people globally much easier knowing that the plans outlined in the Jaffe Memo (1969) and the Kissinger Report (1974) are finally coming to fruition. This whole thing is intentional and planned by people worried about "overpopulation" of the world.

I know a young woman who is on her fourth try at IVF but it's not successful. The only people benefitting from this fraudulent propaganda are the IVF clinics!

Reply
Share
2 replies
91 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sasha Latypova · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture