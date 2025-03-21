Got you with the clickbait headline, didn’t I?

My husband is a Stanford grad and we get the Stanford alumni magazine in the mail along with pleas for donations which we, of course, ignore. These days printed woke bullshit like this goes strait into the recycling bin, but with this issue I checked my impulse to toss… and was rewarded with a very interesting find.

Wait… wait… did you say “fibrous clots”??? As in - never before seen in medicine, but now a big problem where the standard thrombectomy (which has worked fine for decades) doesn’t work anymore???

Whoa!!

Hey, Stanford geniuses, can you tell us… where do these things come from? and since WHEN? What happened between the year 2021 and now???

Bueller… Bueller… Buellerrrrr!!!

Alright. I think many of you understand very well what is going on here.

First of all, the “fibrous clots” were never seen before the 2021 miracle of science, mRNA clot shots was rolled out in 2021. mRNA causes both the blood clots and the fibrous clots, however the latter are very different from the blood clots. Blood clots, even large ones, are jelly-like and once the blood is washed from them practically nothing is left. Due to this jelly-like structure, they are relatively easy to suck out into a catheter with a standard thrombectomy procedure in a live patient. They also do not impede the embalming in a deceased. First people to report rubbery, extremely long and very tough clots were the embalmers, who started pulling these horrid things, sometimes several feet long, from corpses of the mRNA vaccinated victims. Dr. Jane Ruby reported it first to my knowledge as a medical journalist. Laura Kasner and her colleagues have done an excellent job compiling a survey of embalmers reporting these squid-like things…

So far, the intravascular surgeons unanimously refuse to answer their questions about these clots.

There is a pretty solid hypothesis on what these “fibrous clots” might be, and it was produced by the UCSF of all places. Of course, they argued that this is all because of the “virus” that attacked the victim 2 years ago, then left and hasn’t been seen, but created the condition of “long covid”. Yeah, that’s imaginary. They are not allowed to say a peep about mRNA vax injury, i.e. transfection of the cells which start producing aberrant junk proteins, aka spike proteins, that cross link with the person’s own fibrinogen and polymerize into non-dissolvable fibrin structures. Fibrin is one of the toughest materials in nature:

The clots are probably forming in most vax recipients. Based on what I know about the mechanism of formation of these clots, this problem is not solvable. If one found a "drug" that would dissolve the fibrous clots, it would likely be extremely toxic and simultaneously dissolve the cartilage and some bones all over the body, too.

Diagnostic methods and surgical methods for identifying and removing very large clots may be useful. Hence the Stanford thingmajig that literally works like the rock tunnel boring machine, but on a millimeter scale. It’s not a nanobot, it’s several orders of magnitude larger, I lied about finding a proof of nanobots. And it doesn’t really work, it’s a prototype at the moment. They think they will start human testing in 2 years. Stanford is simply advertising the tech to their zombified rich alumni in hopes somebody licenses this tech from them and funds this project.

The education about the fibrous clots and other "side-effects" of vaccines is the number one priority for all of us, so people stop destroying themselves with “safe and effective” injections.

Art for today: Sketching in the snow, oil on panel, 9x12 in.