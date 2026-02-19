I am honestly tired of predicting the future accurately, when it comes to MAHA-HHS. As I have written less than a week ago:

Quoting from my article linked above, my prediction was that this wasn’t going to last, and probably wasn’t designed to.

Here are the available options: -Prasad is awesomely dumber than anyone thought; or -Prasad is playing games that he knows are guaranteed to fail. Why do I believe it is the latter? Lots of reasons: a stunt like this would temporarily combat the dissenting MAHA critics (like myself) and advertise some decisive bold moves against Big Pharma - moves which are guaranteed to generate lots of noise in the media but are also guaranteed to fail in practice. The wailing from the mainstream about the “assault of those awful anti-vaxxers like Prasad on the sacredness of the sacred elixirs of health and safety, the vaccines!!!” is likely to generate another wave of FOMO desire amongst the boomers to suicide themselves at a local pharmacy with yet another booster. However, my money is on this stunt being a PR strategy.

Lo and behold, I was right. The FDA folded in fewer than 7 days! As reported by the industry press:

It is a swift change of heart by the FDA, a week after Moderna announced that it received a refusal-to-file letter from CBER Director Vinay Prasad. He argued that the application was not reviewable because Moderna used a standard flu dose as the comparator for adults 65 and older in the trial, instead of a high-dose flu shot as recommended by the CDC.

Now I am even more convinced that the refusal to file was just a PR stunt, designed to generate MAHA headlines from all the usual bootlickers “ooooh, aaah, our heroes are fighting the evil BigPharmaaaah!” Prasad’s move was as strategic as throwing your own arsenal of nukes down your own toilet. OK, nukes are likely fake, but still, for the sake of analogy, please bear with me.

Here’s what happened. Prasad “overruled the reviewers”. And in a couple of days, the reviewers overruled Prasad:

The decision by the FDA on Wednesday to reverse course and review Moderna’s flu vaccine application was the result of a meeting Tuesday between an unusual group of senior FDA leaders and Moderna, with the FDA leaders walking back their boss’ overruling, according to two sources familiar with the meeting. The reversal was not based on previous data or the new submission, according to an FDA senior leader with direct knowledge of Moderna’s application. In the meeting, three senior leaders in the agency’s Office of Vaccines Research and Review, including the office director David Kaslow, walked back their refuse-to-file (RTF) letter sent last week. CBER Director Vinay Prasad had overruled Kaslow and review staff in making the decision to issue the letter. It’s not a typical way the meetings, known as Type A meetings, are conducted. Type A meetings usually include FDA review staff rather than senior leaders, and can take up to 30 days to schedule and six months to resolve. Moderna’s meeting, by contrast, took place just a week after the RTF. “As authorized under PDUFA and defined in FDA guidance documents, FDA held a Type A meeting with Moderna,” HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon said. “Discussions with the company led to a revised regulatory approach and an amended application, which FDA accepted. FDA will maintain its high standards during review and potential licensure stages as it does with all products.”

So much for that shitshow. Now, the question is, who wags the dog? Why are we even dignifying the political veneer (of any party affiliation) when they are shown time and again that they are completely controlled, impotent, and largely just self-dealing and completing minor cosmetic updates on the way to Agenda 2030?

One other late breaking piece of news: Trump signed an EO protecting glyphosate as “national defense” item! That’s certainly very MAHA. I am waiting to hear from all the usual sources as to how this latest stroke of stable genius aligns with healthy food fetish.

Maybe Mike Tyson can do another commercial with “Eat Real Glyphosate” headline?

Art for today: A study of Sunflowers, oil on panel, 9x12 in.