This post is for Eliot from LinkedIn, who will never have $1M in his bank account. It’s not about money, however.

As many of my readers may have heard, San Francisco public transport BART employees who were fired for refusing covid injections have won a federal jury verdict, awarding approx. $1M each of them for wrongful termination.

As ABC News reported:

In total, BART must now pay a combined $7.8 million to all six former employees. BART is a transit agency that is already between $350 and $400 million in the red, but BART's board of directors did vote eight to one for the vaccine mandate in 2021. BART has not commented on Wednesday's decision.

What about this LinkedIn stuff you might ask? Well, they tried to ban me, again, for “misinformation” after I posted this story, based on a peer reviewed paper in New England Journal of Medicine, that says, in no uncertain terms, that a gene therapy with a special “promoter” causes cancer in at least 10% of the recipients.

Even an NIH spokesperson was quoted in press articles about this study confirming this fact. Gleefully. As in yippeee! we now know for sure!!! Those kids were going to die anyway, but now we have made $4M/dose and we are so happy and also rich, isn’t it great? I am paraphrasing.

LinkedIn, being the most liberal and the cringiest social media platform, became very upset at this, locked me out of my account and pretended it was a “security concern”. First they demanded to verify my identity. Which I did, I sent them my passport photo page. They said it doesn’t match my name, and they need the official paperwork where I changed my name from Sasha to Alexandra. I emailed them back asking if they are aware of the concept of a nickname? Like William = Bill? They dropped that charade real quick and said that I posted some misinformation. Oh, ok, they admitted they lied about the security thing, but you see, they are allowed to lie! I asked what is misinformation? They sent me a link to a post by a guy named Michael Dunne about something completely irrelevant with some comments by people I never heard of. Not me, however. I pointed that out. Again, you see, LinkedIn is allowed to lie as much as they want in pursuit of “the greater good” for their overlords, not for you.

I pressed them further to define misinformation. They sent me more links, which I could not open as my account was locked. This went back and forth for about a week, with me writing love notes to my new bestie at LinkedIn whose name is Eliot. To spare you the long exchange, here is my last missive to Eliot, which explains why I am writing about BART employees winning their case:

Dear LinkedIn commissars,



After this days-long exchange, you are unable to articulate what your policy is. You can't articulate what "misinformation" means. Let me help you - it means THE TRUTH THAT YOU DON'T LIKE. You want me to lie in unpredictable and unexplainable fashion to satisfy your so-called "poicy". I am totally ok if you take the content that I post down. Fine. Please realize, I cannot predict the lies that you want me to abide by, because while there is only one truth, there is an infinity of lies, and I can't tell upfront which ones you prefer. So, all I can do is to publish the truth, and you can censor it according to what your overlords tell you to censor.



So yes, I agree to abide by your rules.



My next post on LinkedIn, once you restore my access to my account, is going to be about the recent decision of a federal court jury trial to award $1M in compensation to each of the San Francisco BART employees who refused the covid vaccines and were fired for their refusal. That teaches the employers who take money from the federal government to push illegal policies onto employees that there is an incredible value in standing by the truth. That value is not limited to money, obviously, but $1M is more than you will ever have in your bank account.



I will continue to speak the truth no matter who censors me. Please note that your opinion or your ideas of what constitutes "misinformation" make no difference whatsoever, especially because you yourself don't know what that is.





Have a great weekend.





Sasha

LinkedIn now apparently restored my account.

