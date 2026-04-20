How to Reliably Cause Cancer in Mice, or What Really Drives the Chronic Disease Epidemic?

This video is the recording from the Health and Wellness Summit, organized by my friend Shannon Joy which took place in Rochester, NY, on March 22, 2026. The key note speaker at this event was William Makis, and I hope his presentation will be released at some point soon. For now, it is not publicly available due to his ongoing legal battle with the government of Alberta, Canada.

Some of the articles which are referenced in this presentation:

Here is the peer reviewed study showing that vaccines are the primary driver of chronic illness (discussed with Joy Garner in “The Control Group” video above). The most crucial finding from this study is the following:

As noted in the Full Report on page 42, only 2.64% (or 27 of 1,024) of the post-birth unvaccinated controls (all ages) who also avoided exposure to the vitamin K shot and pregnancy vaccines, reported any disorders or disease conditions. That percentage 2.64% of persons in the Control Group Survey with no post-birth exposures to vaccines, no post-birth injection of vitamin K and, also, with no pre-birth vaccines administered to their mothers during her pregnancy, provides the baseline—the “background rate” —of reported conditions from all other possible causes in all ages combined.

The significance of this cannot be overstated:

1. Vaccines are responsible for 95%+ of ALL chronic illness at any age!

2. Everything else combined (!!!) accounts for about 2-5% of chronic illness at any age!

Note, of course, bad habits and self harm are significant causes of illness, but we are talking about average Americans exposed to average American environment, food, lifestyle, etc. All other things that RFK Jr./MAHA propaganda op is trying to distract you with - “toxic food! (TM)”, pesticides, chemtrails, parasites, nanobots, EMF, cellphone towers, food dyes, food pyramid, Big Jell-o in hospitals, Big Soda, sugar, carbs, seed oils, antisemitism and microplastics - all of these are largely insignificant as causes of chronic illness or lack thereof.

As usual, if anyone has scientific data proving otherwise, please post in comments and I will review, and if convincing, I will adjust my opinion on this matter.

Announcement for New Yorkers:

Dear Readers in NY state: Shannon Joy is running for Lieutenant Governor together with Larry Sharpe’s for Governor of NYS.

They are running as an independent coalition ticket and their main platform is anti-corruption and “very aggressive health freedom agenda”. Knowing Shannon, I can assure everyone this is going to be a very real health freedom agenda and not another MAHA-fake. New York needs a true liberation team. I am excited for Shannon and urge New Yorkers to support the Sharpe-Joy ticket. They need to secure 45,000 signatures in the next 5 weeks. Please consider signing their petition, supporting them and/or volunteering.

Art for today: Mustard Bloom, oil on panel, 9x12 in.