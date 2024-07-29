First of all, let me state that of all DC creatures, I like Jordan and Massie. I am extremely saddened by Thomas Massie’s wife recent passing. I would like to know the cause of death (I know it’s not the covid vaccine). I have a significant worry that it was not natural. Hopefully, we will find out eventually.

The interim report was published on June 24:

It is 600+ pages including the transcripts of hearings, and I didn’t read the entire thing. I read the executive summary and did some key word searches. Overall, this is the product of politics rather than the search for the truth, however, it contains a lot of lies, although there are some truthful statements, too.

You can immediately spot politics and lies in the title: “Biden bad, Trump good”, even though it is Trump who is proud that he “pushed the FDA and Fauci” to put Poison-19 on the market in record time. The report asserts there was a “pandemic” - when there was none as measured by any data-driven honest analysis anywhere in the world. The main lies are by omission: the report does not discuss that the current law that enables the government to fraudulently and baselessly declare pandemics whenever they feel like it, using computer modeling that is funded by “private interest and politics”. Therefore calling a government-declared pandemic a real pandemic is a lie, even if one was sick with some illness, even bad illness. This is public health fraud, plain and simple.

Let’s quote the report - “Trump good”:

Biden bad:

The EUA process is “not perfect”, but they see no problem with pushing gallons of poison onto every man, woman, pregnant woman, child and baby due to a fake public health crisis the government manufactured on a government computer. Nowhere in this report it is even considered for a nano-second that vaccines for whatever it was were never needed. Remember that it was declared BEFORE any significant evidence of illness or mortality, that THE ONLY way back to “normal” was through vaccines. Don’t ask any questions, stupid peasant.

Forget these people talking about hospital murders! NOPE. That would badly affect the “Trump good” position of the authors of this report. One just needs to properly “monitor” these people who get injected with EUA-Poison-19 in parking lots by taco stand employees and wonder back into the wilderness. I wonder if Peter Thiel and Palantir have any monitoring solutions?

The authors have no real problem with the EUA process. Curiously, they refer to “EUA vaccine” and “EUA authorization” and in a few places mention “countermeasures” but never use these words in proper sequence, as it is called “EUA Countermeasures” in US law. The lawmakers also have nothing to say about the PREP Act (not mentioned in the report at all), nor that “use of EUA Countermeasures under PHE does not constitute a clinical investigation”, thus precluding the legal clinical trials and informed consent. Funny how the lawmakers are unaware of the laws they have passed.

Now, Thomas Massie tweets/makes X posts denouncing PREP Act and calling for it to be repealed (correctly):

The PREP Act is medical malpractice martial law, and should be repealed. It supersedes all state tort laws and allows cronies at pharmaceutical and medical device companies to literally get away with murder as long as their victims can’t prove there was malicious intent.

…but why does he not mention the same in this official report? His positions on X vs in the House Judiciary Committee report are extremely at odds with each other. The only thing that is confirmed by tweeting is that Massie knows very well that PREP Act provides full liability coverage for murder with EUA countermeasures. He can’t claim ignorance on this subject.

Having stated that there is no real problem with the EUA process, the report continues to focus on blaming Biden Admin for “rushing the FDA” to approve the unapprovable Poison-19 for the purposes of forcing vaccine mandates:

Next they blame Peter Marks and Janet Woodcock, bad, bad, Biden Admin appointees…. wait, Peter Marks was appointed under Trump (2016) and Janet is an FDA lifer, she joined it in 1986. But they are bad, I tell you! They “rushed” the approval, say our brave lawmakers while ignoring the laws they passed:

The pressure on Marks and Woodcock was put by the “outsiders”, you see:

Now, who are these very powerful “outsiders” who can boss Marks and Woodcock around like that? Wouldn’t this be the DOD that needed to jab all the servicemembers, and some of them were too smart and knew EUAs could not be mandated after the anthrax vax poison scandal? No, you don’t say! Please don’t tell me this is Pfizer and Moderna pushing for mandates, because they got paid their billions of dollars regardless whether the jabs were injected or poured down the toilet. On the other hand, the DOD seemed so desperate to squash the mandate resisters, they even sent fake-labeled Comirnaty at some point to the Coast Guard base in Alaska.

From this paragraph, it is evident, it was indeed the DOD that pushed for “approval” and to force the mandates:

I am glad the Committee is at last acknowledging the harms and “side-effects” of the Pfizer vaccine ONLY. What happened to the Moderna vaccine “side-effects”? It was approved in the same rushed manner by the same people. While both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were discussed in the hearings (transcripts are included in the 600+ pages), the report itself does not mention Moderna at all. Pfizer only is bad, and only because of Biden.

These injections are intentional poisoning substances, but fine, call it “side-effects” of a “vaccine”. I am glad they are acknowledging the growing public skepticism of the systemic poisoning that ALL vaccines are.

I also commend the Committee saying that the administrative state engaged in dangerous behavior beyond their authority - that statement factchecks true! As a result, Janet Woodcock is sorry, and has issued an apology, and she will think about this episode during her very cushy retirement where she will not face any accountability whatsoever:

In conclusion, Biden bad and Trump good:

I will leave you with this data point somehow overlooked by the august Jordan-Massie Committee that found no problem with Trump Administration’s speedy genius vaccine project. This data is VERY hard to obtain, it took me all of 5 minutes and one query in VAERS database:

You see, mandates are not necessary to poison and kill lots of people. In fact, in the long term they are counter-productive. All you need to do is lie.

Unfortunately, in the past 4 years we have witnessed how history is made - by lying as much as possible. Even sort-of honest politicians participate in massive lying campaigns for politics and private interest.

Do not give them your trust. Ever.

