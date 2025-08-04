Hoax Bioweapons for Beginners: the Primer on Pandemic Racketeering
I would like to start with a quote by a popular liar, Jeffrey Sachs - “Governments lie all the time but superpowers make super lies.”
Sachs is currently making media circles in the “freedom-adjacent” space. However, his job as a Director of a Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University entails promoting globalist fairy tales of “viral pandemics” and “human-induced climate change” for mass murder and enslavement of ordinary people. This entails lying 24/7/365, which is what he is doing while pretending to be a critic of “government super-lies”.
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
True to form, the superpower emanating from the White House published yet another super-lie, styled as a newfound “truth”. Trump Administration 2.0 abruptly changed the official tune of “naturally evolved pandemic virus” which Trump 1.0 had wholeheartedly defended by censoring anyone who tried to question it (e.g. myself). Trump 2.0 is now promoting the “lab leak” narrative – i.e., blaming China for making a gain-of-function (GOF) virus in the Wuhan laboratory. An official White House webpage now blames Anthony Fauci and mainstream media for “pushing the preferred narrative that COVID-19 originated naturally”:
It is not clear who “preferred” the narrative of the naturally evolved virus during Trump 1.0 and what exactly prevented President Trump from reining in his subordinate, Dr. Fauci and from disclosing this newly found “truth” of a “lab leak” for the past 5 years. Anthony Fauci has received a presidential commendation from President Trump for handling Operation Warp Speed, was preemptively pardoned by President Biden for unspecified crimes, and no official investigation or prosecution of Dr. Fauci has been initiated. I am willing to bet that Fauci will never be meaningfully prosecuted for his role in the largest crime in recorded human history.
That aside, both “natural” and “lab leak” narratives are LIES. Two years ago I predicted that the lab leak narrative will be eventually rolled out as the zoonosis lie will become unsupportable:
Deliberate Deployment of Bio-Chemical Agents Is Now OK to Call "Lab Leak" on Social Media
This is even more evident now, as the international arm of the Pandemic Preparedness crime cartel (alias NATO) did not receive the Trump 2.0 memo in time, and is sticking to the previously authorized lie of the “natural zoonosis”:
This briefing document is for those of you who would like a quick reference document and for new-ish subscribers who have not followed this topic closely.
Briefing: How to Fake Pandemics
1. Pandemics do not occur naturally.
They are a fiction used by the deep state psychopaths to install global tyranny. There has never been a mass illness and death affecting the entire planet or multiple geographies simultaneously.
The idea of deadly, highly transmissible viruses being created in labs or jumping from animals to humans and causing global pandemics is a deliberate science fiction concocted by the “biodefense/biosecurity” global mafia. “Weaponized pathogens” cannot cause pandemics, as Ralph Baric explains
True "gain-of-function" research that produces such viruses is impossible because its underlying scientific theory has been falsified in numerous ways. See Fraudulent “science” of weaponized viruses.
No, the Black Death was not a pandemic either, it was a flea-born bacterial illness affecting crowded medieval European cities due to sorely lacking sanitation. [ref]
No, the “Spanish Flu” was not a real pandemic either. The inappropriately named “Spanish Flu” was severely misrepresented as a “pandemic”, decades after the fact. It wasn’t considered one by the International Sanitary Convention (predecessor to WHO, 1850 - 1949), also here, and here.
Most bacterial/insect vector-borne disease outbreaks are explained by lack of sanitation and anaphylaxis by animal/insect bites
Pandemics do not exist naturally, but instead, they are orchestrated by the military-industrial globalist cabal to achieve objectives of control, profit, and eugenics/population management.
2. Key Entities Involved:
US Government Agencies: Department of Defense (DOD), Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These agencies collaborate under initiatives like the Public Health Emergency Medical Countermeasures Enterprise (PHEMCE).
World Health Organization (WHO): plays a role in declaring "Public Health Emergencies of International Concern" (PHEICs), which can trigger pre-planned responses and potentially be formalized through a pandemic treaty.
Pharmaceutical Companies: Such as Moderna and Pfizer, are collaborators in the development and distribution of "medical countermeasures".
Academic Institutions and Researchers: producing falsified research and fear-mongering narratives to support the "pandemic preparedness" racket. Figures like Ralph Baric, Peter Daszak, and Anthony Fauci are just few out of thousands of academics whose job is to lie and produce fake science for propaganda purposes.
Media: Mainstream media is a tool for disseminating propaganda and fear.
See Covid Dossier for details about the global military operation and key entities involved in many countries of the world:
The Covid Dossier, Updated: A record of military and intelligence coordination of the global Covid event.
3. Objectives of Faking Pandemics:
Manufacturing and Stockpiling Bio-chemical Agents: Under the guise of "pandemic preparedness" and "countermeasure development" government agencies and pharmaceutical companies engage in the research, production, and stockpiling of bio-chemical agents. [ref] These activities are often conducted in academic, government and private biolabs, which are presented to the public as necessary for defense against naturally emerging threats [ref]. Periodic pretend “banning” of “dangerous GOF work” and here is not designed to stop these activities, especially as it relates to the military weapons making and is designed to both, perpetuate the public fear in non-existent “existential threats” of GOF viruses and provide cover and financing for the biodefense mafia. They use a cover of "infectious disease research" however, it is impossible to regulate which of these studies are for infectious disease and which ones are for making bioweapons. It is largely a waste of taxpayers money, and it also funds military programs (like this study with participation of Amplify Bio, JD Vance’s company) where they work on creating poisons in a similar manner to the underground CIA operated labs in the 1940-50's as described in the book by Ed Haslam, "Dr Mary's Monkey" - poison the animals, then collect the results of poisoning (e.g., tumors or brain tissue), then derive new biological poisons from these samples.
Establishing Global Control and Enslavement: To implement a global government regime of control, including tracking, tracing, digital IDs, and digital passports. [ref], [ref], [ref]
Population Reduction (Depopulation Agenda): Some sources suggest a deliberate effort to reduce the global population, possibly linked to documented US policies. [ref]
Economic Gain and Asset Transfer: To facilitate a massive upward transfer of wealth, loot public money, and establish new financial systems like Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). The role of "pandemic bonds" in this financial scheme is also mentioned. [ref]
Creating a Government-Dependent Slave Class: By making people dependent on an expensive healthcare system, welfare, and susceptible to propaganda.
For historical perspective, see “Eugenics to Pandemics” documentary [ref]
4. Methods for Faking Pandemics:
Declaring a Public Health Emergency and Utilizing Legal Frameworks:
Government declarations of pandemic emergencies require zero justification and can be used to imprison and kill people without any due cause or process under pretenses of quarantine [ref]. Pandemics are arbitrary declarations by the HHS Secretary.
Declaration of a pandemic sets up a legal cage. The declaration of a Public Health Emergency (PHE) by the HHS Secretary is a trigger for the deployment of weapons systems, including lies, propaganda, fear mongering, censorship, poisoning weapons wrapped in false labels, and perverse financial incentives to those who deploy them (even onto themselves) under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act.
Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) are used to bypass normal regulatory processes for "medical countermeasures," which are considered non-investigational chemical substances. See EUA Countermeasures collection.
These legal frameworks provide liability protection for those deploying these "weapons". [ref]
Prior pandemic simulation exercises, such as "Event 201," have served as rehearsals to brainwash government officials, corporate executives, academics and the public at large and ensure a coordinated global response when the trigger words and images get plastered all over media.
Deployment of Bio-chemical Agents (Hoax Bioweapons):
Non-deadly, largely chemical or synthetic toxins, so-called “bio-mimetics” (i.e. agents that produce symptoms that can be claimed as viral in origin) are deployed to cause unusual symptoms in a limited number of "sentinel cases". Pandemics are faked: the DOD script and the Dutch/Erasmus script.
The deliberate poisoning of a few individuals in geographically diverse locations with agents causing specific symptoms (the "sentinel cases") serve as the initial evidence to drive panic over the alleged outbreak.
Deployment methods could include aerosols, ingestion, or even pre-existing injections marketed as flu vaccines. [ref], [ref]
Orchestrating Propaganda and Fear:
A massive, coordinated propaganda campaign across mainstream media, entertainment, and government sources is allegedly used to induce widespread fear and anxiety. As an example, the USAID grant was awarded by the Department of Defense to Reuters, describing the project as “LARGE-SCALE SOCIAL DECEPTION (LSD)”.
Concepts like "asymptomatic spread" and "precommunicable" stages of illness are key elements in this fear narrative.
This constant brainwashing aims to program the masses to react predictably to trigger words like "novel virus" and "pandemic". [ref]
Manipulating PCR Tests:
By using specific primers and running the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests at a high number of cycles false positive results can be easily generated. [ref], [ref], [ref]
Forcing mass PCR testing of healthy people (claiming asymptomatic viral spread) and generating lots of false-positives creates the illusion of widespread infection with a "novel virus".
Mass testing of people on admission to hospitals for other issues, or testing deceased (from unrelated causes) creates the illusion of “novel virus” caused illness, without any virus needed to exist.
Implementing Hospital Murder Protocols:
Once individuals are falsely diagnosed, deadly hospital protocols, including the denial of proper treatment, dehydration, starvation, use of remdesivir, narcotics and ventilators are employed to cause deaths that are then attributed to the fake pandemic. Often out-of-state doctors and nurses including individuals with faked credentials has been involved in pulling off the hospital murders. I have first-hand knowledge of these protocols as they were attempted against my family member. Also here.
Massive financial incentives were utilized to promote the hospital murder protocols, while physicians and nurses who refused to administer the protocols were punished and removed from the healthcare system. Many were prosecuted for speaking up.
Exploiting the "Pandemic Preparedness" Racket:
“Pandemic preparedness" is a federal quasi-government racketeering enterprise and a trillion dollar industry designed to generate profits and expand governmental control. [ref], [ref]
Pandemics are a government-pharma racket - Col Matt Hepburn (DARPA)
This racket involves significant financial investment in "medical countermeasures" that the perpetrators seek to monetize through faked public health crises. See The Cult of Biodefense [ref].
Conclusion:
Faking pandemics involves a multi-faceted strategy encompassing the deployment of bio-chemical agents, manipulation of diagnostic testing, implementation of harmful medical protocols, widespread propaganda and fear-mongering, leveraging legal frameworks to bypass regulations and ensure liability protection, and exploiting a pre-existing "pandemic preparedness" infrastructure for financial gain and control. The narratives of naturally occurring or lab-leaked deadly viruses are dismissed as fabrications used to deceive the public. The ultimate goals global control over resources, people and infrastructure, population management, and financial gains for the perpetrators of this fraud.
Art for today: Sketch from Moab, UT, watercolor on paper, 9x12 in.
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Another key player (alongside media) is insurance companies -- life insurance companies in the early days of the federal vaccination deceits (1950s) and health insurance companies now and since the rise of HMOs in the 1980s.
Browsing in an antiques store last week, I picked up a booklet published by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. in 1952, titled "Common Childhood Diseases" and aimed at "policyholders...for permanent use in the home."
The booklet provides false-but-authoritative-sounding information about "how communicable diseases are spread," disease causality by viruses, and disease prevention by vaccination, plus a table in the back cover for parents to log their childrens' immunizations for diphtheria, smallpox, tetanus and whooping cough. Also includes a glossary, with self-referential/non-physical definitions for many of the terms: antibody, antitoxin, communicable disease, contagious disease, germ, immunity, immunization, infection, toxin, toxoid, vaccine, virus, etc.
These publications, by insurance companies for policy holders, reinforced/reinforce the false narratives promoted by the public health officers, legislators, and mass media, and prime people to believe and behaviorally conform to each new layer added to the deception.
The manufactured perception that there was a global medical emergency, beginning in March 2020, was an artifact of mass media manipulation, behavioral conditioning techniques and social engineering. All of this was made possible through institutional programming and accelerated media messaging disallowing basic cognitive processes and eliminating critical thinking possibilities.
With this incessant and overwhelming media drumbeat of the "killer virus" and the "world leaders" unified in their response to the ‘Covid Pandemic’, no other stories were permitted to exist in the media or the public conscience.
Without any external threat like a Killer Virus™ the massive financial collapse of 2019 would have immediately caused panic and threatened dollar credibility. Without the Covid-19 smokescreen this racketeering operation and the ongoing historical wealth transfer would be seen for what it was- ongoing theft by the financial aristocracy.
As the War on Terror™ illustrated, these structural events are constructed and orchestrated to exploit as many different lines of acquisition as possible. With the “Covid Pandemic” replacing the phony “War on Terror” yet another revamped “worldwide crisis” miraculously morphed into a ruling class multi-purpose golden opportunity.
While the immediate necessity was to staunch the bleeding of the global financial system many other purposes were and are to be served by this multifaceted operation. None of this is accidental. All of this is hidden in plain sight, planned and executed as evidenced in multiple tabletop exercises such as “Event 201” and delineated in numerous documents such as “The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”