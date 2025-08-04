Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Katherine Watt
16h

Another key player (alongside media) is insurance companies -- life insurance companies in the early days of the federal vaccination deceits (1950s) and health insurance companies now and since the rise of HMOs in the 1980s.

Browsing in an antiques store last week, I picked up a booklet published by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. in 1952, titled "Common Childhood Diseases" and aimed at "policyholders...for permanent use in the home."

The booklet provides false-but-authoritative-sounding information about "how communicable diseases are spread," disease causality by viruses, and disease prevention by vaccination, plus a table in the back cover for parents to log their childrens' immunizations for diphtheria, smallpox, tetanus and whooping cough. Also includes a glossary, with self-referential/non-physical definitions for many of the terms: antibody, antitoxin, communicable disease, contagious disease, germ, immunity, immunization, infection, toxin, toxoid, vaccine, virus, etc.

These publications, by insurance companies for policy holders, reinforced/reinforce the false narratives promoted by the public health officers, legislators, and mass media, and prime people to believe and behaviorally conform to each new layer added to the deception.

Allen
16h

The manufactured perception that there was a global medical emergency, beginning in March 2020, was an artifact of mass media manipulation, behavioral conditioning techniques and social engineering. All of this was made possible through institutional programming and accelerated media messaging disallowing basic cognitive processes and eliminating critical thinking possibilities.

With this incessant and overwhelming media drumbeat of the "killer virus" and the "world leaders" unified in their response to the ‘Covid Pandemic’, no other stories were permitted to exist in the media or the public conscience.

Without any external threat like a Killer Virus™ the massive financial collapse of 2019 would have immediately caused panic and threatened dollar credibility. Without the Covid-19 smokescreen this racketeering operation and the ongoing historical wealth transfer would be seen for what it was- ongoing theft by the financial aristocracy.

As the War on Terror™ illustrated, these structural events are constructed and orchestrated to exploit as many different lines of acquisition as possible. With the “Covid Pandemic” replacing the phony “War on Terror” yet another revamped “worldwide crisis” miraculously morphed into a ruling class multi-purpose golden opportunity.

While the immediate necessity was to staunch the bleeding of the global financial system many other purposes were and are to be served by this multifaceted operation. None of this is accidental. All of this is hidden in plain sight, planned and executed as evidenced in multiple tabletop exercises such as “Event 201” and delineated in numerous documents such as “The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

