I would like to start with a quote by a popular liar, Jeffrey Sachs - “Governments lie all the time but superpowers make super lies.”

Sachs is currently making media circles in the “freedom-adjacent” space. However, his job as a Director of a Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University entails promoting globalist fairy tales of “viral pandemics” and “human-induced climate change” for mass murder and enslavement of ordinary people. This entails lying 24/7/365, which is what he is doing while pretending to be a critic of “government super-lies”.

True to form, the superpower emanating from the White House published yet another super-lie, styled as a newfound “truth”. Trump Administration 2.0 abruptly changed the official tune of “naturally evolved pandemic virus” which Trump 1.0 had wholeheartedly defended by censoring anyone who tried to question it (e.g. myself). Trump 2.0 is now promoting the “lab leak” narrative – i.e., blaming China for making a gain-of-function (GOF) virus in the Wuhan laboratory. An official White House webpage now blames Anthony Fauci and mainstream media for “pushing the preferred narrative that COVID-19 originated naturally”:

It is not clear who “preferred” the narrative of the naturally evolved virus during Trump 1.0 and what exactly prevented President Trump from reining in his subordinate, Dr. Fauci and from disclosing this newly found “truth” of a “lab leak” for the past 5 years. Anthony Fauci has received a presidential commendation from President Trump for handling Operation Warp Speed, was preemptively pardoned by President Biden for unspecified crimes, and no official investigation or prosecution of Dr. Fauci has been initiated. I am willing to bet that Fauci will never be meaningfully prosecuted for his role in the largest crime in recorded human history.

That aside, both “natural” and “lab leak” narratives are LIES. Two years ago I predicted that the lab leak narrative will be eventually rolled out as the zoonosis lie will become unsupportable:

This is even more evident now, as the international arm of the Pandemic Preparedness crime cartel (alias NATO) did not receive the Trump 2.0 memo in time, and is sticking to the previously authorized lie of the “natural zoonosis”:

This briefing document is for those of you who would like a quick reference document and for new-ish subscribers who have not followed this topic closely.

Briefing: How to Fake Pandemics

1. Pandemics do not occur naturally.

They are a fiction used by the deep state psychopaths to install global tyranny. There has never been a mass illness and death affecting the entire planet or multiple geographies simultaneously.

Pandemics do not exist naturally, but instead, they are orchestrated by the military-industrial globalist cabal to achieve objectives of control, profit, and eugenics/population management.

2. Key Entities Involved:

US Government Agencies: Department of Defense (DOD), Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These agencies collaborate under initiatives like the Public Health Emergency Medical Countermeasures Enterprise (PHEMCE).

World Health Organization (WHO): plays a role in declaring "Public Health Emergencies of International Concern" (PHEICs), which can trigger pre-planned responses and potentially be formalized through a pandemic treaty.

Pharmaceutical Companies: Such as Moderna and Pfizer, are collaborators in the development and distribution of "medical countermeasures".

Academic Institutions and Researchers: producing falsified research and fear-mongering narratives to support the "pandemic preparedness" racket. Figures like Ralph Baric, Peter Daszak, and Anthony Fauci are just few out of thousands of academics whose job is to lie and produce fake science for propaganda purposes.

Media: Mainstream media is a tool for disseminating propaganda and fear.

See Covid Dossier for details about the global military operation and key entities involved in many countries of the world:

3. Objectives of Faking Pandemics:

For historical perspective, see “Eugenics to Pandemics” documentary [ref]

4. Methods for Faking Pandemics:

Declaring a Public Health Emergency and Utilizing Legal Frameworks:

Government declarations of pandemic emergencies require zero justification and can be used to imprison and kill people without any due cause or process under pretenses of quarantine [ref]. Pandemics are arbitrary declarations by the HHS Secretary.

Declaration of a pandemic sets up a legal cage. The declaration of a Public Health Emergency (PHE) by the HHS Secretary is a trigger for the deployment of weapons systems, including lies, propaganda, fear mongering, censorship, poisoning weapons wrapped in false labels, and perverse financial incentives to those who deploy them (even onto themselves) under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act.

Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) are used to bypass normal regulatory processes for "medical countermeasures," which are considered non-investigational chemical substances. See EUA Countermeasures collection.

These legal frameworks provide liability protection for those deploying these "weapons". [ref]

Prior pandemic simulation exercises, such as "Event 201," have served as rehearsals to brainwash government officials, corporate executives, academics and the public at large and ensure a coordinated global response when the trigger words and images get plastered all over media.

Deployment of Bio-chemical Agents (Hoax Bioweapons):

Non-deadly, largely chemical or synthetic toxins, so-called “bio-mimetics” (i.e. agents that produce symptoms that can be claimed as viral in origin) are deployed to cause unusual symptoms in a limited number of "sentinel cases". Pandemics are faked: the DOD script and the Dutch/Erasmus script.

The deliberate poisoning of a few individuals in geographically diverse locations with agents causing specific symptoms (the "sentinel cases") serve as the initial evidence to drive panic over the alleged outbreak.

Deployment methods could include aerosols, ingestion, or even pre-existing injections marketed as flu vaccines. [ref], [ref]

Orchestrating Propaganda and Fear:

A massive, coordinated propaganda campaign across mainstream media, entertainment, and government sources is allegedly used to induce widespread fear and anxiety. As an example, the USAID grant was awarded by the Department of Defense to Reuters, describing the project as “LARGE-SCALE SOCIAL DECEPTION (LSD)”.

Concepts like "asymptomatic spread" and "precommunicable" stages of illness are key elements in this fear narrative.

This constant brainwashing aims to program the masses to react predictably to trigger words like "novel virus" and "pandemic". [ref]

Manipulating PCR Tests:

By using specific primers and running the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests at a high number of cycles false positive results can be easily generated. [ref], [ref], [ref]

Forcing mass PCR testing of healthy people (claiming asymptomatic viral spread) and generating lots of false-positives creates the illusion of widespread infection with a "novel virus".

Mass testing of people on admission to hospitals for other issues, or testing deceased (from unrelated causes) creates the illusion of “novel virus” caused illness, without any virus needed to exist.

Implementing Hospital Murder Protocols:

Once individuals are falsely diagnosed, deadly hospital protocols, including the denial of proper treatment, dehydration, starvation, use of remdesivir, narcotics and ventilators are employed to cause deaths that are then attributed to the fake pandemic. Often out-of-state doctors and nurses including individuals with faked credentials has been involved in pulling off the hospital murders. I have first-hand knowledge of these protocols as they were attempted against my family member. Also here.

Massive financial incentives were utilized to promote the hospital murder protocols, while physicians and nurses who refused to administer the protocols were punished and removed from the healthcare system. Many were prosecuted for speaking up.

Exploiting the "Pandemic Preparedness" Racket:

Conclusion:

Faking pandemics involves a multi-faceted strategy encompassing the deployment of bio-chemical agents, manipulation of diagnostic testing, implementation of harmful medical protocols, widespread propaganda and fear-mongering, leveraging legal frameworks to bypass regulations and ensure liability protection, and exploiting a pre-existing "pandemic preparedness" infrastructure for financial gain and control. The narratives of naturally occurring or lab-leaked deadly viruses are dismissed as fabrications used to deceive the public. The ultimate goals global control over resources, people and infrastructure, population management, and financial gains for the perpetrators of this fraud.

Art for today: Sketch from Moab, UT, watercolor on paper, 9x12 in.