Happy Mothers' Day: In honor of mothers whose children were killed and injured by CDC/HHS poisoning schedule.
This is a short post. I would like to honor all mothers who suffered the most devastating loss anyone can experience on Earth, that of their child. It is even more devastating that the loss is due to the deception by deeply corrupt, evil people who pretend to care for children’s health, but instead poison them so that the “system” can be fed on damaged kids. It is a lucrative business. Pediatricians cannot run profitable businesses without HHS comping 50% of their business income on condition of poisoning 95%+ of children in their “care” via bonuses for reaching vaccination targets. Autistic kids alone are a multi-billion dollar industry!
This morning, while crying into my coffee after reading all the “metabolic” bullshit and hypocrisy emanating from MAHA frauds, I went into VAERS database and extracted these graphs.
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
All children’s deaths and serious injuries (excluding administrative errors), all vaccines, all VAERS data:
Death reports only:
I pray daily for divine justice, because human justice has failed. I pray daily for new parents’ eyes to be open to this horror. I am not inclined to mysticism but after interacting with the Death Cult of vaccinators via numerous testimonies and advocacy efforts, I can only describe them as demonically controlled, dead souls, zombified monsters. I believe there is the 10th circle of hell devoted to them, and even Dante didn’t realize it was there.
Art for today: my daughter sleeping
Due Diligence and Art is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I lost my 42 yr old son 3/15/22 from the BIOWEAPON jab. He did cyber security and forensics for MIT for FBI. He was a patriot - not for deep state or Biden.
In The Inferno, the final circle before Dante and his guide Virgil reach Satan, hell is not hot but a frozen wasteland. What surprises Dante is that he meets not the dead but the disembodied souls of those he knows are alive on earth. Their souls are frozen in ice, their tears forming an icy mask over their eyes as their earthly bodies roam around on earth doing unspeakable evil.
Those, as you say, who are "demonically controlled, dead souls, zombified monsters."
I am not a theologian, but it is not difficult to imagine such a scenario given what we are witnessing.
God Bless you Sasha.