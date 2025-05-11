This is a short post. I would like to honor all mothers who suffered the most devastating loss anyone can experience on Earth, that of their child. It is even more devastating that the loss is due to the deception by deeply corrupt, evil people who pretend to care for children’s health, but instead poison them so that the “system” can be fed on damaged kids. It is a lucrative business. Pediatricians cannot run profitable businesses without HHS comping 50% of their business income on condition of poisoning 95%+ of children in their “care” via bonuses for reaching vaccination targets. Autistic kids alone are a multi-billion dollar industry!

This morning, while crying into my coffee after reading all the “metabolic” bullshit and hypocrisy emanating from MAHA frauds, I went into VAERS database and extracted these graphs.

All children’s deaths and serious injuries (excluding administrative errors), all vaccines, all VAERS data:

Death reports only: I pray daily for divine justice, because human justice has failed. I pray daily for new parents’ eyes to be open to this horror. I am not inclined to mysticism but after interacting with the Death Cult of vaccinators via numerous testimonies and advocacy efforts, I can only describe them as demonically controlled, dead souls, zombified monsters. I believe there is the 10th circle of hell devoted to them, and even Dante didn’t realize it was there.

