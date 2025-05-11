Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Albert's avatar
Chris Albert
12h

I lost my 42 yr old son 3/15/22 from the BIOWEAPON jab. He did cyber security and forensics for MIT for FBI. He was a patriot - not for deep state or Biden.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Sasha Latypova and others
ExcessDeathsAU's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU
12h

In The Inferno, the final circle before Dante and his guide Virgil reach Satan, hell is not hot but a frozen wasteland. What surprises Dante is that he meets not the dead but the disembodied souls of those he knows are alive on earth. Their souls are frozen in ice, their tears forming an icy mask over their eyes as their earthly bodies roam around on earth doing unspeakable evil.

Those, as you say, who are "demonically controlled, dead souls, zombified monsters."

I am not a theologian, but it is not difficult to imagine such a scenario given what we are witnessing.

God Bless you Sasha.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
139 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sasha Latypova
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture