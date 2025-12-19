Dear Readers, it’s been a long and exhausting year. I am about to take a break for Christmas and have some downtime with my family and friends. I don’t care what happens with the world right now. But I do care about the beauty of God’s Creation. I hope you can appreciate it too despite the noise. This post is a continuation of my previous writing on the subject of water and alternative theories of the World. If you need a refresher, here are links to Part 1 and Part 2, Part 3.

In his book “The 4th Phase of Water” Gerald Pollack describes how water has an inherent ability to separate positive and negative electrical charges using radiant energy (mostly from the Sun) and demonstrates in simple experiments how this happens. In one of the experiments, he shows that spherical beads of hydrophilic material suspended in water will form an “exclusion zone” (EZ) or negatively charged area of “structured” water around themselves with positively charged hydronium ions in the in-between zone. These free floating positive charges pull on the negative charges of the beads and hold them together until the equilibrium between positive and negative charges establishes a stable distance between the beads.

When I read this part, it immediately occurred to me - these beads look like “planets” that have an “atmosphere” that doesn’t fly off and keeps them together but apart in a stable configuration. If the universe is not a vacuum, but instead a space filled with water, dust and electrical forces - then no force of gravity needs to be involved! Could this be true?

In Pollak’s writing on water, the most significant effect discussing “gravitation” is - “everything attracting everything else” in the “like likes like” attraction. This principle asserts that attraction is practically universal in water, encompassing both the conventional attraction between opposite charges and the less conventional attraction between like charges.

Mechanism of Attraction:

The attraction between like-charged entities does not violate accepted physical laws; instead, it is mediated by a layer of charges of opposite polarity (”unlikes”) that gather in between the like-charged entities. Pollak has repeatedly demonstrated that object which have a net negative charge will be surrounded and pulled by the intermediary (water or air) that has a net positive charge. These intermediate opposite charges draw the like-charged (net negative) objects toward one another. The negative charges typically originate from the Exclusion Zone (EZ) buildup in water.

Water permeates our planet, its atmosphere and the whole universe, too. As Pollak described in his book on the 4th phase of water, this process underlies almost all known physical, chemical and biological processes and serves as the fundamental source of energy for all living things. I discussed the charge separation and its implications in more detail in Parts 1 and 2 of the series, linked above. Ambient radiant energy (with its peak in the infrared spectrum) is absorbed by the water, which drives the creation of EZs and attendant charge separation. This process provides the ample supply of positive charges (protons/hydronium ions) required to mediate the attraction.

Attraction between “unlike” charges requires no energy, but the “like-likes-like” attraction requires energy input. As long as the Sun continues to deliver energy, the “like-like” attraction persists.

The principle that everything attracts everything else, mediated by EZ-generated opposite charges, helps explain numerous natural phenomena:

1. Condensation: The attraction provides a natural mechanism for self-assembly. It is linked to the inevitable concentration of dispersed substances into condensed entities, which may be a necessary mechanism for life’s origin.

2. Colloid Crystal Formation: The attraction causes similarly charged colloidal particles to draw progressively closer together, eventually organizing into regularly spaced arrays known as colloidal crystals.

3. Physical Stability: The attraction provides strong cohesive forces (acting as a “glue”). For example, the sturdiness of sandcastles relies on this mechanism, as protonated water molecules gather between EZ-enveloped sand particles to hold them together.

4. Cloud Coalescence: The mechanism explains how charged aerosol droplets, which conventional theory suggests should repel and disperse, actually coalesce to form discrete atmospheric clouds.

5. Movement (Brownian Motion): The attractive and repulsive forces reach a tight balance when particles form ordered arrays. This balance confers stability, causing particles within the resulting colloid crystal to slow nearly to a standstill, while adjacent particles continue their agitated movement.

6. Buoyancy/Flotation: The cohesive properties of water, which are linked to this attraction principle, enable the water to push upward and assist in supporting objects such as ships.

Do We Need the “Force” of Gravity?

The question of gravitational force and the effects of the electrical charge and water are further covered in Pollak’s new book “Charged” (Chapters 11-12) which I am currently reading with tremendous interest. I can’t recommend it highly enough! This book can make a great Christmas present for critical thinkers among your friends and family, those who are curious about the natural world. Because the universe is filled with water and electrical charges, the electrostatic forces described by Pollack may account for the phenomenon of “gravity” and remove the need for this (yet to be demonstrated as separate) “force” entirely:

…everything seems to attract everything else. Like attracts unlike, and we’ve just seen that like attracts like. In the latter case, the descriptive catch phrase “like-likes-like” may be cutely memorable, but I stress that the rules of conventional physics remain unbroken; physics still works as you learned. The point is that attraction is practically universal; at least in water, everything attracts everything else.

Here the establishment physicists will be throwing heavy office equipment at me, but let’s face it - Einstein was a creative writer and imagined a load of Nobel-Prized bull. Subsequently, neither he, nor anyone else was able to coherently unify his theories, nor experimentally prove that gravity is actually a separate force in nature. In my previous writing, I pointed out to the work of Rupert Sheldrake, who has uncovered that “physical constants”, such as the speed of light “c” and gravitational constant “G” are in reality not constants but variables. Pollak refers to Sheldrake’s discoveries, too. “G” varies geographically, seasonally (it is higher in the summer) and diurnally (it is higher on the sunny side of the planet). If you want to lose weight quickly, move to Hudson Bay, Bay of Bengal, a smaller planet (Mars?), or step into the shade!

“G” is a variable related to the Sun’s charging the atmosphere, water and moving the charges around in a variety of ways.

Pollak points to additional numerous “anomalies” related to the current infatuation with explaining everything via mass and gravitational (weak) force:

Inability of the establishment science to explain rotation and shapes of galaxies and the need to invoke “dark” matter (a mathematical rescue device that has never been experimentally confirmed). The “missing” mass is about 10x of observed mass in the universe.

Big anomalies vs. what is explainable by gravity in satellite trajectories that were launched a long time ago (Pioneer 10 and 11);

Seasonal, spatial and diurnal variation in measured forces of gravity, as well as variations during eclipses.

Turns out that the “force” of gravity is a mere rounding error compared to the electrostatic force which exceeds the strength of “gravity” by 10^38 (!!!). This number is unimaginably large. Therefore, gravity is so trivial that it is really NOT NEEDED AT ALL to explain the everyday physical reality we inhabit, and Pollak does just that in his book “Charged”. The book covers a vast array of natural science questions such as:

-why do the clouds form? how do they keep afloat despite containing millions of tons of water?

-why does it rain in an “orderly” manner and not everything dumped out at once?

-why does it rain torrentially at some times and only drizzles in other situations?

-how do the birds fly? why do some birds stay up in the air for hours with barely a wing flap? how can they traverse thousands of miles without rest or food?

-how do airplanes fly? Spoiler - no, it’s not the Bernoulli principle!

-after thousands of years of sailing, nobody can explain with “standard” physics why sailboats can sail into the wind!

-how do hurricanes form? what about tornadoes?

-why do we have the jet streams of air moving west to east in mid latitudes and trade winds in the opposite direction around the equator?

-Finally, why, if the force of gravity pulls you down to Earth, it doesn’t pull you ALL THE WAY DOWN? You are extended vertically up, aren’t you? Little you vs. all that giant mass of the planet that’s supposed to pull you down flat…

All of this and more is explained simply and elegantly by electrostatic/electromagnetic forces. Gravity is not needed at all.

I will wrap up here. Do read “Charged” and you will have a very different view of the world we inhabit, with much greater clarity.

Pollak’s theories rely on a lot of conventional views of astrophysics, too. That may or may not be correct, and he is not claiming to explain everything with his approach.

Here is an interesting orthogonal view - could the Universe rotate around the stationary Earth? No, this is not a flat Earth theory. Please also note that Gerald Pollak relies on the assumptions of the spinning Earth, while the author I am quoting bellow does not. I am not attempting to reconcile these theories, just pointing out that “the science” doesn’t have all the answers and the “everybody knows” assumptions should be frequently questioned and revisited.

Art for today: A Ballet Student, oil on panel, 16x20 in.