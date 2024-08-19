I previously wrote about the “quarantine” of the Grand Princess and Diamond Princess passengers in March 2020. The quarantine orders were FOIAed on my suggestion by Children’s Health Defense fellow Risa Evans. We received the 2nd tranche of the documents which contain the original medical opinion upon which people were put in quarantine at several Air Force bases, i.e. a military prison. Of course, the passengers were not told they are being imprisoned, they were lied to by the HHS/CDC representatives who scared them into compliance by the “you are asymptomatically ill/have been exposed to a deadly novel virus” story.

The second production from HHS contained the documents I was originally looking for: the medical sign-off on the quarantine orders issued in March 2020. Please read and forward to your friends and family, so that when the “health” authorities try to pull this weaponized-science-vaporware on you, you can be prepared.

Let’s look at some key dates first.

Recall that on March 5, 2020, the Pentagon conducted the first Operation Warp Speed press conference, where several fake pandemic warriors from Ft. Detrick (USAMRDC) announced a few curious things.

Note that Fort Detrick was the center of the U.S. biological weapons program from 1943 to 1969. Since the renaming of the biological weapons program into “infectious disease research”, it has hosted most elements of the United States biological defense program. Meaning, the biological weapons programs continued at Ft. Detrick and in many academic and private labs around the U.S. and world-wide, but now at much greater scale, scope and funding. Despite all this investment, they still can’t make viruses that spread by themselves, so they need to fake pandemics by declaring them, producing fraudulent computer models, murdering some people, etc. Critically, they need to claim they have a PCR “sample” of a totally scary pandemic potential “novel virus”.

During the presser on March 5, 2020, Col Wendy Sammonds-Jackson announced that “we (the DOD/USAMRDC) have received the pathogen (SARS-Cov2) and we are growing it”:

She’s got THE SAMPLE! Yippee! We are off to the races. The DOD team stated that the alleged sample of the pathogen came from to 1 (one!) US patient from Washington state. Even if that really happened, a sample of one is absolutely meaningless for anything - diagnostic, treatment or vaccine development. I believe that 1 “sample” was only necessary to check the exemption box that allows to classify the activities that followed as “defense, infectious disease research”, rather than making of the internationally prohibited bioweapons. The production of these prohibited substances was necessary for seeding the subsequent “pandemic” and the deadly OWS EUA Countermeasures theatrics that it enabled. Prior to March 5, 2020, there had been no “covid” disease in the US. CDC claims there were about 200 “cases” by that time, although nobody except CDC could have tested or verified anything. Immediately after Col Wendy started making stocks of it (whatever “it” was) at Ft. Detrick, the “pandemic” materialized in the US:

Three days after the DOD/USAMRDC announcing that they began growing the stock of “covid virus”, the CDC captured 3000+ people from two cruise ships, Diamond Princess (arriving internationally) and Grand Princess (domestic travel, the ship never left CA). The detainees were lied to, sold a sci-fi script about asymptomatic deadly disease, for good measure, threatened with prosecution, and placed into a military prison (quarantine camps) at several US Air Force bases around the country with no means to appeal other than to the same people who imprisoned them, the CDC.

A quarantine order requires a sign off by a medical doctor. The original order for all passengers on the Grand Princess was issued by Nicole Cohen, MD, on March 8, 2020.

There are several almost identical orders and re-issues in this package. They were signed by the following individuals:

All of these doctors are employed by the CDC. The justification provided by Dr. Cohen boils down to the following statements.

She issues a “professional judgement” (she is the sole judge and jury here) that the detainees are in the “qualifying stages of Covid-19”:

She says that Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) is defined by executive orders 13295 (2003 Bush), 13375 (2005 Bush) and 13674 (2014 Obama):

Note that an executive order is a directive issued by the President of the United States that manages the operations of the federal government. It is a written and published instruction that has the force of law, typically based on existing statutory powers. Executive orders do not require Congressional approval or legislative action to take effect, and Congress cannot overturn them. Executive orders have the authority of law, binding on executive branch agencies and employees.

I am not offering any legal advice here, just pointing out that this is a circle jerk of federal government that issues directives to itself that are only “law” to itself. In this case the federal government decided that it needs to hunt and imprison anyone with signs of seasonal cold or flu, or anyone they think MIGHT one day have signs of seasonal cold or flu. That’s called “qualifying stages of Disease X”. Whatever disease they want to claim. By these EOs the executive branch has authorized anyone to be put in military detention on their say-so. There is no need for actual illness to be demonstrated at all. Nice that they carved out influenza separately. No test has ever been clinically validated to differentiate influenza from covid.

Also note that the endless internet fights about “virus no isolated” are irrelevant to how the HHS announces pandemics or how CDC issues quarantine orders. No virus needs to exist at all! The pandemic illness is defined by a presidential executive order as basically fever and cough that in the sole opinion of one CDC employee can potentially be world ending. As long as they think that and assert it in writing, no other proof is necessary. Thus, filing a thousand FOIA requests asking CDC for a proof of virus is a waste of time, and a distraction from what is going on in reality.

Please read Katherine Watt’s detailed historical analysis of the relevant law, going back to the 18th century:

For example, here is and act from the 51st Congress, 1890 (way before substantial body of virology was developed and way before the computerized fakery such as PCR was introduced). They simply state that whenever the President thinks that cholera, small-pox or plague exists… then the Sec of the TREASURY can make whatever rules and regulations he likes.

Incidentally, fake pandemics are still the tools of the central bankers. Listen to the clip of Catherine Austin Fitts here. Transcript and clip by Sense Receptor News:

"Bird flu has nothing to do with health. It's a tool of the central bankers...when you're printing monetary inflation you need a way to create deflation on demand." Investment banker, former HUD official, and founder of the Solari Report) Catherine Austin Fitts describes

At the time of the Grand Princess quarantine orders, in March 2020, the CDC (that had merged with the DOD via “the whole of government approach”) were the sole possessor of the “test” to determine if someone has “SARS-cov-2”. Therefore they had the magic wand to wave around the quarantine ships, and, eenie-meenie-mo, into the military prison you go!

They further state that between January 2020 and March 2020, there has been sufficient “scientific” evidence collected showing that Covid-19 is SARS by the definitions of the cited EOs:

But of course! “Fever and signs of respiratory illness” is all that was needed, and the rest could be just asserted.

Next, they cite that by March 7, 2020, 200 “cases” (by CDC’s secret magic PCR wand that nobody else could scientifically check, validate or verify) were found in the US (out of 300M+ population):

And because they found 20 “cases” on board the ship, everyone on the ship was now tagged “pre-communicable stage of Covid-19”:

The quarantine orders are basically an arrest without due process based on an imaginary cause. In several countries, including Canada, EU, Australia and New Zealand, military and police enforced quarantine was already used in 2020. The Blob is planning the next phase of global terrorism. Under a fake/PHEIC public health emergency declaration - they can round up people into indefinite detention, like they did with the cruise passengers, or shut down any city/town/community this way.

I am publishing this material because you will not find this information in any mainstream media. Most of the “freedom community leaders” ignore this, too. Having this information and sharing with your friends and family will prepare you to face the government goons who might try to bluff their way into detaining you. Traveling and crossing international borders, especially by cruise ships, puts you in a vulnerable position. Knowledge is power.

To help you think through this matter and prepare, here is a discussion that Katherine, I and one of our readers:

For example: "Courts have held, however, that not all types of searches and seizures necessarily require probable cause and a warrant. Searches and seizures conducted with the consent of an authorized person and those searches and seizures that are conducted to avert an imminent threat to health or safety do not run afoul of the Fourth Amendment even when conducted without probable cause and a warrant." It's meant to look like a form of probable cause, warrant, due process and judicial review, without being substantive, but instead being fake, like everything else. After being taken into detention, a detainee can file a habeas corpus petition for judicial review under 28 USC 2241, like any other criminal, [except they haven’t been charged with a crime, but are detained for “non-law enforcement” reasons], and can also request an administrative hearing, not for constitutional or due process issues, only for medical and scientific issues.

Katherine’s post:

From my own very simple perspective (informed by the history of totalitarianism), I can state with certainty that following the “health” commissars to the secondary crime scene (detention center) is a bad idea no matter what law you think applies. In theory, there may exist some remnants of the constitutional procedure for you to theoretically appeal your undue imprisonment. But once you are locked up by the Red Guards, do you think that the judges that have sided with the Red Guards to date will look at your case fairly and apply the Constitution? I personally would not test this theory.

