This short article written by someone who was being pressured to take a very expensive (and not yet covered by insurance) blood screening test for cancer “Galleri” appeared in my pharma industry news feed. Due to some features of this piece, I don’t believe this is a real person’s experience (even though details provided are very commonplace nowadays and believable). I think this piece was produced by a marketing department of the pharma complex as an advertisement for cancer among young people as a “normal” thing, and promotion of useless screening tests. Nevertheless, let’s treat it as real. I am republishing with my comments:

Last year, my primary care physician tried to sell me on Grail’s cancer-detecting blood test. As I approached my 30th birthday, I wanted to start taking better care of my health.

Goodness gracious, this person is 28-ish? And already worried about cancer? Wow, what has changed recently whereby cancers skyrocketed in youngsters? Let’s think really hard about this…

A friend recommended a doctor in Manhattan. The physical started the same way most do: We went over my medical history and talked about health goals. In particular, I have an extensive family history of cancer: one parent, three of four grandparents, plus several extended family members.

Ah! And what happened to half his family that they are all getting cancer? No mention of when these cancer cases happened, but begs the question if all those individuals mentioned have been mRNA jabbed in the last several years.

I’m basically expecting to get a diagnosis at some point in my life. My doctor agreed.

This is one of the features I mentioned - propaganda of “expect cancer! TM” They want you to think that a 28yo person should be fully expecting to get cancer, and this is completely normal. Doctor agrees! The experts agree, shut up about this being anything out of the ordinary and having anything to do with 80% of the world getting injected with cancer-causing mRNA juice.

Then he told me about a new blood test called Galleri that could detect cancer early. The future of cancer screening, he said, would center around tests like Galleri. Given my family history, it could be useful to take a test that screens for cancer cells in the blood even before symptoms appear. "You’re the first person I’ve actually recommended this test for this year," I remember him telling me. I don’t recall him saying how much the test would cost, but the self-pay price is $949. Most insurers don’t cover it.

Next, the writer shills for Endpoints News coverage of this useless test… m-kay, why would a person in their late 20’s be interested in this, except if they work for the publisher or the marketing department/agency of Grail?

I knew a little about Galleri, thanks to Endpoints News’ coverage of Grail. It sells Galleri as a laboratory developed test that doesn't need FDA clearance, but it still felt premature to market to me while it’s still under scientific debate. (In January, Grail filed for FDA approval.) […] I said I would think about it, but wasn’t ready to commit just yet. We moved on to the rest of the physical.

Now, let’s see if the hype about this test was worth it. The company published the results of a really large trial in 140K+ subjects. And… it’s a bust:

Last week, Grail revealed the data for that larger trial. The randomized study, which enrolled more than 142,000 people aged 50 to 77 in the UK, failed to reduce stage 3-4 cancers by shifting diagnosis earlier.

Right. Readers I previously advised you to not take any diagnostic screening tests. My advice stands the test of time - don’t take this Grail Galleri bullshit test either! You will be wasting a $1000 and subjecting yourself to an encounter with “healthcare” which is fraught with danger. There is absolutely no reason to do this if you do not have some serious symptoms.

Grail is planning to torture the data some more:

The company did say it found a "favorable trend" in detecting a group of 12 high-mortality stage 4 cancers, where diagnoses declined after multiple rounds of testing, suggesting the test caught instances of cancer at earlier stages. Grail plans to keep following the patients who have already taken the test to see if that pattern becomes stronger.

This is largely useless. If someone is already diagnosed with a stage 4 of some deadly form of cancer, what’s the point of this test, again?? Oh, I forgot, the $1000 self pay, of course!

Companies like Hims — which is working with Grail to put its cancer test on its platform — are investing more in preventive care options. Startups are building big businesses offering cash prices for hundreds of lab tests and whole body MRIs. Even AI giants like OpenAI are building products for people to input their health information to make more sense of it. But we’re in turn asking consumers like me to make decisions about these prevention and wellness options without the best evidence in hand. Look no further than the Super Bowl, where Hims advertised the test to one of the biggest TV audiences ever. Giving patients more treatment options is a good thing, but those options should come with full and complete information. Three months after my appointment, my doctor transitioned to concierge care. I’ll be looking for a new primary care doctor, and maybe enlist a specialist or two who can help with preventive cancer screening more adeptly.

There is no such thing as “preventative cancer screening”. Do not let the pharmaceutical-military-industrial complex or the “alternative medicine” charlatans alike to trap you in the belief that they can help you “catch it” earlier, or that “catching it earlier” has any survival benefit.

Art for today: Snow in Sedona, oil on panel, 9x12 in.