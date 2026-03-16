Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
7hEdited

Thank you for posting this. It is just an idea, but I think young people are so scared of getting sick, they keep running to the doctor! I know one in his 20s who goes for a fysical 'to make sure he does not get caught unawares'. I had to laugh at that sentence. What can a doctor tell you if you do not know your own body! And I know several like that.

Allopathy cannot do any preventing medicine! All they can do is radiate some so you GET cancer!

And I agree with Erik, and with you, that this is a commercial. I could just imagine this on a TV somewhere ( I do not have one )

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erikthegrey's avatar
erikthegrey
7h

The story is 100% infomercial. The story cadence, the fake drama remind me of a CIA agent doing a TED talk.

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