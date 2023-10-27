I am occasionally criticized for “all bad news” articles. I am striving to find more positive messages. Here is one - my scary article on mRNA poisoning of animals in the food chain reached #1 rank in Science category on Substack on October 25. Woohoo!! Thank you dear readers, together we beat the “mega-stack” YLE who was in 2nd place:

YLE is a major female-entrepreneurial success on Substack, by which I mean it’s a fake government funded front for CDC where you can read vaccine advertisements in English and Spanish written in “local mom’s voice”. Yes, an extremely annoying mom’s voice. I had to see what article we beat and I read it. So much good news to share y’all!

Tangent: your government is obsessed with “local”, “community” and “neighbor” on social media, which is strange, because social media is by design global. There is another likely fake front on Substack, Your Neighborhood Epidemiologist, albeit with smaller following (19K). That one is being positioned as “neighbor-faith-good Samaritan-be kind-inject poison for protecting your community”.

But here is even better good news - YLE (CDC) is complaining about low uptake of poison-19 this year:

We are approaching the end of October, and at least 10 million Americans have gotten the Fall 2023 Covid-19 vaccine. This amounts to ~3% of the eligible population (only 7% of nursing home residents). This is severely trailing typical flu vaccine coverage, just like last fall.

Joking aside, this is amazing news and cause for celebration. We did stop the shots for practical purposes. Even the brainwashed covidiots are not lining up like they used to. There is only 3% of “eligible” (whatever that means) who are beyond any help and got their 7th jab. The “public health” officials can’t even capture the old folks in the nursing homes! The 95%+ of the US population is like:

YLE’s proposed solution - hunt the “passive positives”:

There is a solution. All of us—friends, family, neighbors, schools, pharmacies, doctor offices, health departments—need to be laser-focused on reaching a group called “passive positives.” These people have gotten COVID shots in the past and generally approve of vaccination. But they are unlikely to expend energy to find out where they can get another shot and are likely ambivalent about receiving one.

Or maybe they are enjoying their newly acquired heart attack accompanied by cancer? Or maybe they are mildly dead - have you considered that, Katelyn?

Looks like she did think of that:

They may feel good about the protection it confers but not so good about the prospect of side effects (yet again).

Yes, Johnny, mommy’s broccoli dish tastes like vomit, but it’s good for you, silly boy…

The government’s plan to hunt this elusive and shy prey, the “passive positive”, is the same as their hunt for human organs (why am I not surprised).

One promising way to get passive positives to roll up their sleeves is a social psychology approach that comes from research aimed at increasing organ donation. (It’s called the “IIFF” model, which stands for Information, Immediate and complete registration, Focused engagement and Favorable activation.) Organ donation, like COVID vaccination, is rife with passive positives

She then outlines a multi-pronged stalk-wait for the right moment-then attack strategy. The approach is inspired by used car and timeshare sales techniques. This includes creating good feelz and making them forget bad feelz, i.e. health care providers absolutely should not discuss any risks associated with vaccination. Duh! That would be bad feelz, we don’t want those! Explain eligibility - “everyone is eligible, all the time. You are eligible RIGHT NOW!” Seize the moment - vax propaganda at every health care encounter. I can attest to hearing reports on that in CA: even going to tertiary specialists (who never used to deal in vaccines) is now fraught with danger. It’s practically an assault with needles.

Here is how Katelyn advises manipulating grandma into martyrdom by veiled threats of removing access to grandkids followed by swift decisive closing:

Imagine a conversation with grandma that puts all these factors together. Next time you see her, remind her about all the positives of being up-to-date on COVID vaccinations, such as more confidence that seeing her grandkids won’t send her to the hospital. At the same time you can tell grandma that she is eligible to get the updated shot right now. Finally—and this is key—if she says OK, take her to get her shot right then.

Hope this article brought you some good news for the weekend.

Paraphrasing my good friend Katherine Watt, find what the “public health” commissars do not like and do it harder. We should celebrate a major victory in a long war, and a solid position from which we can advance further. Individual non-compliance is absolutely key. Once the masses become even dimly aware, there is no turning back, and nothing “public health” psychopaths can do about it.

Art for today: Victory, oil on linen