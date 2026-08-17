God's Got It! A Conversation with Grace's Dad.

Note: Substack changed the setting on this post to “paid subs”. I noticed strange changes like these lately (new forms of censorship?) I have updated the settings and it is now open to all subs.

Link to video on Rumble.

Scott Schara lost his daughter Grace to the covid hospital murder protocol, enabled and financially incentivized by the Pandemic Preparedness Crime Cartel maintained under both, Trump and Biden Administrations. While I never met Grace in person, painting someone’s portrait lets the artist learn about the person, whether they are here, in our material plane, or have left it. Thus, I got to meet Grace, a beautiful and highly intelligent soul who is now with Christ. She will be remembered always.

Despite the harshest loss anyone can endure, her father Scott continues to shine the light on the war crimes that are being committed by the US Government against the American people under pretenses of a faked “pandemic” and further pretenses of “botched” response, and now with a theatrical “prosecution” of a singled-out villain, Dr. Fauci.

Scott’s faith and commitment to the truth are inspiring. Please follow him on Substack Our Amazing Grace's Newsletter.

Art for today: Our Amazing Grace Schara, oil on panel, 16x20 in.