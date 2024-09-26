The court ruling is available here. It’s 2 pages long.

First, I would like to state that my heart breaks for the Watts family. I cannot imagine the pain they have been going through. I hope that you will join me in praying for them, for solace and comfort in their unfathomable grief.

I have written about this case previously. The family of George Watts, Jr. a 24-year-old man who died from COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) and Lloyd Austin, in his official capacity.

To recap the case history, the case was funded by Children’s Health Defense. Ray Flores, the attorney for CHD filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against the DOD and Lloyd Austin III in his official capacity as defense secretary.

The lawsuit alleges the DOD engaged in “willful misconduct” by continuing to exclusively allow distribution of the stockpiled version of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that had been authorized for emergency use even after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to a different vaccine, Comirnaty.

The complaint stated that the DOD engaged in ‘bait and switch’ fraud,” misleading the public that Comirnaty “approval” meant that the Emergency Use authorized injections were the same and thus “safe and effective”. The vast majority of the public, including health professionals today do not understand the distinction and do not know that the injections administered to the public are still only EUA. No approved versions have ever been made available. Also, very few people realize that both EUA and BLA versions are “countermeasures”. In November 2021, a federal judge rejected a DOD claim that the Pfizer-BioNTech EUA vaccine and the fully approved Comirnaty vaccine were “interchangeable.”

The DOD did this despite being fully aware that drugs granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) cannot legally be marketed as “safe and effective” because the FDA standard for EUA is only that drugs “may be effective.”

As a result, the lawsuit alleged, George Watts Jr. was misled into taking the investigational vaccine which lead to his death from myocarditis.

The suit has now been dismissed by a federal judge. CHD reported on this yesterday.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia dismissed the lawsuit, ruling that the federal government enjoys sovereign immunity, which protects it from lawsuits. […] According to the ruling, the PREP Act does not revoke the sovereign immunity of the government or federal agencies, but “explicitly preserves it.” “The government asserts its general immunity from suit, which, independently of the PREP Act, ‘bar[s] suits for money damages against officials in their official capacity absent a specific waiver by the government,’” the ruling states.

The case dismissal is extremely disappointing. My heart breaks for the family of George Watts who, in addition to the unbearable loss, have to face the federal court ruling which in no uncertain terms tells them the US Government, the Department of Defense and other executive agencies are immune from liability for killing their child with lies and an injection of poison.

Katherine Watt commented on the case previously as well, outlining the weakness in the strategy, namely going after DOD and Lloyd Austin in his official capacity. Instead Katherine suggested to go after individual government officials as rouge actors, engaged in mass poisoning and deception:

Legal strategies that could be considered — by CHD attorneys for this case and by other attorneys who may file similar cases in the future — include filing an amended complaint identifying defendant Lloyd Austin in his personal capacity; adding as co-defendant, also in his personal capacity, Operation Warp Speed Chief Operating Officer, Army General Gustave Perna; and requesting that federal judges nullify the PREP Act in its entirety to the extent that the Department of Justice and Department of Defense hold the position that the PREP Act authorizes sovereign rulers to poison and kill subjects while enjoying the privileges of sovereign immunity. Reasoning for this approach is outlined below. The nutshell version: Austin and Perna have engaged in intentional poisoning and mass murder in their personal capacities, because a legitimate sovereign ruler automatically forfeits his sovereignty and reverts to personal or outlaw status the moment he acts against the true good of his subjects. Rulers poison and kill their subjects for purposes other than the welfare of the subjects. To the extent rulers claim that they poison and kill subjects for the subjects’ own good, the rulers are lying.

I hope this court ruling is heard widely and clearly by all. Don’t take this as legal advice, but next time the government claims an emergency and mandates you to do anything for your safety - please tell them to go an fk themselves.

