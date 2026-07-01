Due Diligence and Art

Due Diligence and Art

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The Imaginary Hobgoblin's avatar
The Imaginary Hobgoblin
1dEdited

The Jr. High version of the history of the United States is deader than Paul Revere's horse. In the grand scheme of things, it only stuck around for a cup of coffee.

"It is a government of the people, by the people, and for the people no longer. It is a government of corporations, by corporations, and for corporations." - President Rutherford B Hayes (1886)

And here we are. NGO's have successfully usurped any and all things designed to be a functioning government.

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22 replies by Sasha Latypova and others
JLK's avatar
JLK
21h

I too would rather know than not know, but the sad part is our middle daughter has disowned us because her father and I refused to participate in the covid scam. Nothing I said worked - she dismissed all of my points. She lives and works in NYC, so there is that. It is terrifying to discover that government propaganda can make a child hate her parents. So I do cry when I look back to the 'carefree days.' And I will forever burn with hatred for all things pharma/government.

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7 replies by Sasha Latypova and others
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