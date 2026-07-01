This post is a compilation of recent news in the field of Public Hellth before we take a short break to attend the [cheerful] memorial services for what 250 years ago was a reasonably good idea of an independent country, with Constitutional governance, rule of law by the People for the People. I am not attempting to black pill anyone by this post, quite the opposite. It may feel like we are drowning in evil and constant betrayal, but ask yourself - does it help to be angry and upset? - Never! On the other hand, does it help to adopt magical political fairy tales and trust the secret plan harder? - Also, no! You would be actively giving yourself a mental illness that way. IMO, a healthy productive way of dealing with daily nastiness is acknowledging that it’s there, but denying to engage in it emotionally. That’s why I cultivate a sense of humor about these things, and I invite you to practice it with me. Everything passes, this nonsense shall pass, too.

MAHA Victory!

HHS press release. OMG, did our hero deliver or what?

By now you should have multiple holes in your head where my graphinated-5G nano-voice-to-skull transmissions about the PREP Act have hit you over these years. Do you have persistent tinnitus? ZHHZzhzhzzHHHissss… Bueller… Bueller… test… test. Here is a multiple-choice surprise quiz for you. I shall determine if the nanochip I fabricated in your brain with my secret transhuman remote control alien technology is live and operational:

Ok, I see that everyone responded correctly - great job, class!

PREP Act declaration for the fake covid emergency remains extended until at least December 31, 2029, and continues to deliver an ironclad liability shield for the mRNA vaccine “platforms” of Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax (yes, the flu shots, and RSV shots, and whatever else they spew off those “platforms”, too). It doesn’t mater what their labels say, what the FDA says, what death and suffering the regulators “ignore”, or how illegal are the mandates issued by the Trump Admin for the military servicemembers, or how unconstitutional the NY healthcare mandates which SCOTUS won’t discuss! PREP Act preempts any federal and state law that may be in conflict, and thus, these Countermeasures (mass murder weapons) remain fully deployed and shielded by the US Government. Thanks Bobby! Imagine if it weren’t Bobby running HHS, what would that other bad guy do - give Pfizer $1.2 billion and Moderna $314 million, probably … oh wait. Nevermind. Let’s move on to even better news.

Operation Warp Death 2.0 in the works:

As reported by Katy Talento, Pfizer (and presumably other Big Pharmas) are wining and dining high profile policy makers while drafting an Executive Order for Trump for Operation Warp Death 2.0. Did you think Trump wrote his EOs with his staff taking into account the priorities of the American people? LOL. The only priorities that matter are those of the corporations that he serves. Didn’t they explain this to you in the civics class in school? Among other insanities, Pfizer wants RFK Jr to lead this exciting Apollo mission. According to Talento:

Right now - as in, at the very moment of publication - a group of economists and pharma-friendly policy types are sitting down to lunch, bankrolled by Pfizer (I was told privately), in Washington, D.C. to discuss a draft Executive Order (EO) that would hand the pharmaceutical industry everything it has ever wanted and then some.

The draft EO was attached to the invitation to this lunch as the actual subject matter to be discussed. It has a name: Advancing Cost-Cutting Treatments and Diagnostics for Old-Age Populations through “Operation Warp Speed 2.0.”

She provided this screenshot and made the draft document available for paid subs only:

I don’t doubt that Pfizer and other Pharma Bros are desperate for the mass murder 2.0, because their bio-bullshit gene therapies and other poisons are falling like a Humpty Dumpty after a heroin binge (examples below). All the Trump’s HHS and all the MAHA-IMA-Ryan Cole cannot put Humpty back together at all. And it is not shocking at all, either - what do you think happens when you bet it all on red in the futile, deadly and guaranteed to fail “gene therapy” casino (discussed further below)? Unless! The bet is for a “pandemic emergency!!!” and covered by the PREP Act. Then it is a guaranteed success! Of course, they are “inspired” by OWS 1.0 - who wouldn’t be? Trump infused Pharma and Hellthcare with $4T+ and which government juice junkie would say “no” to this much heroin? Will Kennedy say yes or refuse? We shall find out soon enough. My prediction - if he says yes, he stays as the HHS head and gets Big Pharma’s financial backing for his POTUS run in 2028; if he says no - he is out. As I said many times before, if he had any integrity, he would have resigned long ago. It doesn’t matter what he choses at this point.

The Futile, Deadly and Guaranteed-to-Fail Casino: Update

Let’s look at some high rollers, shall we?

Abivax is highly optimistic that the FDA will approve its cancer-causing micro-RNA disruptor drug. If recent history is a predictor of the future, their optimism is well-founded. There is no cancer-causing therapy that the FDA does not like. Abivax press release.

Obefazimod (formerly ABX464) is an investigational, orally administered, small molecule for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC). It is a first-in-class miR-124 enhancer that stabilizes the inflammatory response by upregulating microRNA-124. Yikes! Didn’t I publish about micro-RNA pathway a couple of years ago? Yes, I did, many times, in articles and presentations! Specifically, micro-RNA disruptor mechanism is a well-known bioweapons pathway, extensively described in the 2018 NIH textbook on weaponization of “synthetic biology” (ignore the “gene transfer” nonsense they talk about, it’s all chemical weapons):

Even small amounts of a targeted RNA would not modify the genome per se, but might allow or encourage cells to begin the process of self-transformation to tumors, as evidenced by the fact that a large number of pro-oncogenic miRNAs have already been discovered (O'Bryan et al., 2017).

Right! In 2018 NIH wrote a textbook saying micro-RNAs can cause cancer. Abvivax’s micro-RNA drug causes cancer, just like the NIH said it would:

the rate of malignancies excluding non-melanoma skin cancer — this category includes tumors like prostate and breast cancers, which partly sparked alarm in early June — was 0.48 IR/100 PY in patients who received obefazimod. …the rates of non-melanoma skin cancer — conditions like basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. This was 0.95 IR/100 PY in obefazimod subjects in Part 2 of the trial.

They are using a contrived statistic “per 100 patient-years” for purposes of obfuscation, but the cancer effect is real and dose-dependent, which confirms this drug, indeed, causes cancer. Abvivax is confident their drug will be approved by the FDA, and I believe it will be.

Novo Nordisk $3.3B gene therapy hole:

As I previously reported in Notes, their GLP-1 manufacturing process data is stolen and being auctioned. And their purchase of a gene therapy portfolio for $3.3B turned out to be vaporware - data cannot be replicated:

Pfizer’s $43B Seagen oncology gene therapy hole:

Also previously reported in Notes, in even better news - remember when everyone was upset that Pfizer is going to make mega profits in cancer when they bought Seagen for $43B? Be upset no longer. Be happy. They won’t make any money on it, and therefore that acquisition blew a crater in their financial forecasts. Why do you think they are feverishly writing Trump’s EO for mass murder 2.0? Makes total sense now, doesn’t it?

Let’s wrap up on this optimistic note. I am going to sign off for a long holiday weekend.

I have been extremely busy assisting some legal cases, and I am running low on new art. Here is a photo from the time of innocence which feels like a different universe now. I took this photo at the 4th of July celebration in St. Helena, CA, 2015. Like many of you, I do miss the carefree days, but I do not wish to go back in time. Even the harshest learned lessons about reality are infinitely more valuable than unawareness of it. Happy 250th birthday, America, and many more to come!